Regulatory News:

In accordance with applicable regulations, Arkema (Paris:AKE) announces having carried out the following share buyback transactions in accordance with Article 5 §2 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 from 02 May to 05 May 2023.

code ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 02/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 89,1509 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 03/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 88,2344 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 04/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 86,3808 XPAR ARKEMA 9695000EHMS84KKP2785 05/05/2023 FR0010313833 7 000 86,3659 XPAR TOTAL 28 000 87,5330

Detailed information can be found on the Group Arkema website:

https://www.arkema.com/en/investor-relations/arkema-share/share-buybacks/2022/

