09.05.2023 / 18:20 CET/CEST

UBS AG acting through its Australia branch has issued a triple-tranche AUD 1.425 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year AUD 600 million floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0077962) maturing on 12 May 2026, a 5-year AUD 650 million floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0077970) maturing on 12 May 2028, and a 5-year AUD 175 million fixed rate note (ISIN: AU3CB0299378) . Settlement date for the three tranches is 12 May 2023.





