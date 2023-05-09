EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: UBS AG
UBS AG acting through its Australia branch has issued a triple-tranche AUD 1.425 billion senior benchmark transaction consisting of a 3-year AUD 600 million floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0077962) maturing on 12 May 2026, a 5-year AUD 650 million floating rate note (ISIN: AU3FN0077970) maturing on 12 May 2028, and a 5-year AUD 175 million fixed rate note (ISIN: AU3CB0299378) . Settlement date for the three tranches is 12 May 2023.
