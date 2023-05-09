Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: A0DK2J | ISIN: FR0010112524 | Ticker-Symbol: NQ9
23,02023,10018:50
09.05.2023
Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - April 2023

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social: 19, rue de Vienne - TSA 50029
75801 PARIS Cedex 08
444 346 795 RCS Paris

Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers

Information cut-off dateTotal number
ofshares		Net total number of
voting rights
April 30, 2023

56,129,724

Total gross56,129,724
Net total55,530,628

* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares - shares without voting rights

Paris, May 9, 2023

Attachment

  • Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares - April 2023 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/1e7f262c-6f3a-415b-9073-97b9e4d0c079)

© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
