09.05.2023 | 18:36
The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares

PR Newswire

London, May 9

THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")

REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES

The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.

The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2023 Redemption Point was 37,318,933 (representing 10.487% of the issued share capital).

A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2023 Redemption Point, being 31 May 2023, setting out the Redemption details.

9 May 2023

Contact details:

Premier Miton Group plc
Gervais WilliamsGervais.williams@premiermiton.com01483 306090
Martin TurnerMartin.turner@premiermiton.com
Claire LongClaire.Long@premiermiton.com
Panmure Gordon
Sapna Shahsapna.shah@panmure.com020 7886 2783

LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45

