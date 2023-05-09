The Diverse Income Trust Plc - Redemption of Ordinary Shares
PR Newswire
London, May 9
THE DIVERSE INCOME TRUST PLC (the "Company")
REDEMPTION OF ORDINARY SHARES
The Company has a redemption facility through which shareholders are entitled to request the redemption of all or part of their holding of ordinary shares on an annual basis.
The total number of ordinary shares in respect of which valid redemption requests were received for the 2023 Redemption Point was 37,318,933 (representing 10.487% of the issued share capital).
A further announcement will be made shortly after the 2023 Redemption Point, being 31 May 2023, setting out the Redemption details.
9 May 2023
Contact details:
|Premier Miton Group plc
|Gervais Williams
|Gervais.williams@premiermiton.com
|01483 306090
|Martin Turner
|Martin.turner@premiermiton.com
|Claire Long
|Claire.Long@premiermiton.com
|Panmure Gordon
|Sapna Shah
|sapna.shah@panmure.com
|020 7886 2783
LEI: 2138005QFXYHJM551U45