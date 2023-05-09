Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JRNJ | ISIN: ES0105089009 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TV
Frankfurt
09.05.23
08:14 Uhr
1,660 Euro
-0,065
-3,77 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LLEIDANETWORKS SERVEIS TELEMATICS SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5201,73519:08
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.05.2023 | 18:06
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lleida.net increases gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 and records an increase in its SaaS services

MADRID, Spain, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Technology services company Lleida.net (BME:LLN) (EPA:ALLLN) (OTCQX:LLEIF) increased its gross margin in the first quarter of 2023 by six percent over the same period last year, or EUR169,000.

In this first quarter, sales declined by 10 percent compared with the first quarter of 2022, closing at €4.69 million.

This decline was mainly due to a drop in SMS consumption. The Wholesale SMS market suffered a setback in the first quarter of 2023, with sales down 19 percent, while commercial SMS sales saw a decline in sales of 25 percent.

The natural decline in the SMS market has been replaced by growth in SaaS services.

Sales of Software as a Service line now represent 48% of Lleida.net's total sales, up from 41% in 2022.

Within this period, the growth of the line known as Other SaaS Products - which includes service licenses, as well as email, timestamp, phone number and identity verification transactions - stood out, increasing its weight in total sales by 31%.

International sales now account for 53 percent of total group revenue, which has also seen a 15 percent increase in absolute customer backlog compared to the same quarter in 2022, reaching around 1,800.

EBITDA for the quarter stood at 389 thousand euros, remaining at levels of the same period last year.

Sisco Sapena, CEO and founder of Lleida.net, explained that "although the first quarter is always the weakest of each year, we are satisfied with the increase in gross margin and the expansion of our customer base. Despite the challenges in the SMS market, we have managed to diversify our revenue sources and maintain sustainable growth."

The group's financial debt decreased in the quarter by 183 thousand euros, derived from the repayment of loans that were made thanks to cash from the group's own organic activity.

The company, founded in 1995 and listed on Euronext Growth in Paris, BME Growth in Madrid and OTCQX in New York, has obtained recognition in the form of 300 patents worldwide in more than 60 countries.

 
Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen.
    Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen,
    bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen
    Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu
    verstehen sein kann.