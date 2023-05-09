Washington Speakers Bureau Congratulates Legendary Coach and San Diego Wave President Jill Ellis for Her Induction Into Soccer Hall of Fame

WASHINGTON, DC / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / The Washington Speakers Bureau (WSB) is thrilled to congratulate renowned coach Jill Ellis on her induction into the prestigious 2023 Soccer Hall of Fame. Ellis' exceptional leadership and visionary approach have left an indelible mark on the sport, with her influence set to resonate for generations to come.

Ellis holds the distinction of being the most successful coach in the history of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team. She is the only coach, male or female, to win back-to-back World Cup titles (2015, 2019) since 1934. During her tenure as National Team Coach, she steered the team to an impressive record of 106 wins, seven losses, and 19 ties. Ellis' outstanding achievements earned her the FIFA Coach of the Year award in both 2015 and 2019.

Currently, Ellis serves as the President of the San Diego Wave Fútbol Club, where she has guided the club to the most successful start in league history. Under her exceptional leadership, the club has broken attendance records and became the first expansion team to not only reach but also win in the post-season.

Ellis' remarkable ability to build exceptional teams and inspire individuals to reach their full potential has deeply touched everyone at WSB. As proud representatives of Jill Ellis, the Washington Speakers Bureau is honored to continue working with her as she helps audiences around the globe think differently about what is possible.

WSB congratulates and thanks Jill Ellis for her incredible contributions to the sport of soccer and her ongoing impact on the lives of so many.

