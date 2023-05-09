Metaverse in Healthcare Market worth $79.6 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The concept of the metaverse, a virtual reality space where users can interact with a computer-generated environment and other users, has the potential to revolutionize the healthcare industry in the near future. The metaverse can offer numerous applications in healthcare, enabling virtual consultations, remote monitoring, and immersive training experiences for healthcare professionals. Patients can access healthcare services from the comfort of their homes, eliminating geographical barriers and improving accessibility. Virtual reality simulations can be utilized for medical training, allowing healthcare practitioners to practice complex procedures in a realistic and safe environment. Additionally, the metaverse can facilitate collaborative research and data sharing among healthcare professionals and institutions, fostering innovation and accelerating the development of new treatments and therapies. While challenges such as data privacy and security need to be addressed, the integration of the metaverse in the healthcare industry holds tremendous potential for enhancing patient care, expanding access to healthcare services, and driving advancements in medical research and education.





Metaverse in Healthcare Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $9.5 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $79.6 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 52.9% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. The increasing adoption of mixed reality for performing minimally invasive surgeries, growing focus on telemedicine, increasing use of digital twins, and the growing importance of blockchain technology in healthcare are the key factors driving the growth of this market. However, increasing concerns over data privacy and security and the high implementation cost of technologies are expected to restrain the growth of this market.

Download an Illustrative overview: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=225839181

Browse in-depth TOC on "Metaverse in Healthcare Market"

121 - Tables

39 - Figures

237 - Pages

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $9.5 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $79.6 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 52.9% Market Size Available for 2021-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Components, Technology, Application, End user, and region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Increasing use of metaverse in medical education and training Key Market Drivers Increasing adoption of mixed reality for performing minimally invasive surgeries

The Software segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market, by component.

The metaverse in healthcare market, by component, is segmented into hardware, software, and services. The software segment includes platforms and applications that enable the creation, customization, and deployment of virtual experiences. The hardware segment includes devices such as head-mounted displays and haptic feedback gloves that enable users to interact with the virtual environment, while the services segment includes consulting, development, and support services that enable healthcare providers to integrate the metaverse into their workflows.

In 2022, the software segment accounted for the largest market share in metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the increased adaptation of AR/VR software in the healthcare industry and the significant rise in investments made in software development.

By Technology, the Augmented/Virtual reality segment registered the highest growth in the metaverse in healthcare market during the forecast period

Based on technology, the metaverse in healthcare market is segmented into augmented and virtual reality, mixed reality, artificial intelligence, blockchain, digital twin, Internet of Things, and medical wearables. The augmented and virtual reality segment accounted for the largest share of 28.2% of the metaverse in healthcare market in 2022. The large share of the augmented and virtual reality segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of VR and AR in the healthcare industry, improved patient outcomes, and the growing focus on enhancing medical training, reducing costs, increasing accessibility, improving patient engagement, and driving innovation.

By Application, the medical education and surgical training segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market.

In 2022, Based on application, the medical education and surgical training segment accounted for the largest share of 26.6% of the metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to factors such as the increasing budget of hospitals to improve the quality of care provided and reduce the cost of care.

By End User, the healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share in the metaverse in healthcare market.

In 2022, The healthcare providers segment accounted for the largest share of the metaverse in healthcare market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising need for an efficient healthcare system, growing patient volume, increasing number of hospitals and ambulatory care centers, growth in telehealth, and the rising adoption of metaverse technology in healthcare.

Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth during the forecast period

The Asia Pacific market is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Favorable government initiatives for implementing metaverse technologies in the healthcare industry, the growing adoption of AR/VR in healthcare, the rising need for advanced healthcare technologies to track and monitor the large volume of patients, and the rising demand for quality healthcare at low costs are driving the growth of this regional market.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=225839181

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increasing adoption of mixed reality for performing minimally invasive surgeries Applications of metaverse in telemedicine Increasing use of digital twins Increasing importance of blockchain technology in healthcare

Restraints:

Data privacy and security concerns High implementation cost Health and mental issues from excessive use

Opportunities:

Increasing use of metaverse in medical education and training Use of metaverse in surgical applications

Challenges:

HIPAA regulations for healthcare metaverse Interoperability issues Local government restrictions coupled with environmental impact

Key Market Players:

Microsoft (US), NVIDIA Corporation (US), XRHealth (US), CAE Inc. (Canada), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), ImmersiveTouch, Inc. (US), Wipro (India), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), GE HealthCare (US), Intuitive Surgical (US), 8Chili, Inc. (US), MindMaze (Switzerland), AccuVein, Inc. (US), EON Reality (US), Brainlab AG (Germany), Novarad Corporation (US), Oodles Technologies (India), CMR Surgical (UK), Merative (US), BioflightVR (US), WorldViz, Inc. (US), Google (US), Oculus (Meta Platforms, Inc.) (US), and Augmedics (US) are the major players in this market. These companies are majorly focusing on the strategies such as acquisitions, product launches, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions in order to remain competitive and further increase their share in the market.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=225839181

Recent Developments:

In March 2023 NVIDIA Corporation (US) partnered with Microsoft (US) , This collaboration will help connect Microsoft 365 applications and NVIDIA Omniverse to digitalize their operations, engage in the industrial metaverse, and train advanced models for generative AI and other applications

NVIDIA Corporation (US) partnered with Microsoft (US) , This collaboration will help connect Microsoft 365 applications and NVIDIA Omniverse to digitalize their operations, engage in the industrial metaverse, and train advanced models for generative AI and other applications In February 2023 , Wipro ( India ) launched Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which enables the insurance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials for current or potential healthcare or financial service providers, as well as educational institutions.

, Wipro ( ) launched Decentralized Identity and Credential Exchange (DICE) ID, which enables the insurance and verification of tamper-proof, self-verifiable digital credentials for current or potential healthcare or financial service providers, as well as educational institutions. In November 2022 , GE Healthcare (US) collaborated with MediviewXR(US) . This collaboration was aimed at developing the OmnifyXR medical imaging system.

Metaverse in Healthcare Market Advantages:

Enhanced Access to Healthcare Services: The metaverse allows for virtual consultations, enabling patients to access healthcare services remotely. This eliminates geographical barriers and increases accessibility, particularly for individuals in rural or underserved areas. Patients can receive timely medical advice, diagnoses, and treatment recommendations without the need for physical travel.

Immersive Training and Education: Healthcare professionals can utilize the metaverse for immersive training experiences. Virtual reality simulations can replicate real-world medical scenarios, enabling practitioners to practice complex procedures, improve their skills, and enhance patient safety. Medical students can also benefit from interactive educational modules and virtual anatomy lessons, fostering a more engaging and effective learning experience.

Collaborative Research and Data Sharing: The metaverse provides a platform for healthcare professionals and researchers to collaborate and share data seamlessly. This facilitates the exchange of knowledge, promotes interdisciplinary collaboration, and accelerates the pace of medical research. The ability to access and analyze large datasets in a virtual environment can lead to new insights, discoveries, and advancements in healthcare.

Improved Patient Engagement and Empowerment: The metaverse offers interactive tools and experiences that can enhance patient engagement and empowerment. Patients can actively participate in their own healthcare by accessing personalized health information, tracking their health metrics, and engaging in virtual support communities. This increased involvement can lead to better health outcomes and patient satisfaction.

Cost and Resource Efficiency: Virtual healthcare services provided through the metaverse can contribute to cost and resource efficiency in the healthcare industry. Remote consultations and monitoring can reduce the need for in-person visits, leading to cost savings for both patients and healthcare providers. Additionally, virtual training and educational programs can optimize resource allocation by minimizing the need for physical equipment and facilities.

Expanded Reach and Global Collaboration: The metaverse transcends physical boundaries, allowing healthcare professionals and organizations from different parts of the world to collaborate and share expertise. This global collaboration can lead to the exchange of best practices, cross-cultural insights, and innovative solutions, ultimately benefiting patients on a global scale.

The integration of the metaverse in the healthcare market brings forth numerous advantages, including enhanced accessibility, immersive training experiences, collaborative research opportunities, improved patient engagement, cost efficiency, and expanded global reach. These advantages have the potential to transform healthcare delivery, education, and research, ultimately improving patient outcomes and the overall quality of care.

Related Reports:

Home Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

3D Bioprinting Market - Global Forecasts to 2027

5G in Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

4D Printing in Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2026

Womens Healthcare Market - Global Forecasts to 2024

About MarketsandMarkets:

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/metaverse-in-healthcare-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Content Source: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/PressReleases/metaverse-in-healthcare.asp

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/660509/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/metaverse-in-healthcare-market-worth-79-6-billion--marketsandmarkets-301819403.html