Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Das wollen wir auf keinen Fall verpassen! - Wo man jetzt handeln sollte…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 19:06
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

Bisichi Plc - Annual Report and Notice of AGM

PR Newswire

London, May 4

ANNUAL REPORT AND NOTICE OF AGM

9 May 2023

Bisichi PLC

Annual Report - year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting - 6 June 2023.

This is to confirm that Bisichi PLC has posted its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended 31 December 2022 and Notice of Annual General Meeting (to be held on 6 June 2023).

The document was published on the company's website and a copy was posted to all shareholders who had requested a printed copy. A letter was sent to those shareholders who had consented to web publications to advise them that the document was now available on the company's website.

An RNS announcement of the text of the Annual Report excluding the Notice of AGM was made on 28 April 2023.

Copies of the Annual Report may be obtained from the Company Secretary at the company's registered office, at 12 Little Portland Street, 2nd Floor, London, England, W1W 8BJ and is available for download from www.bisichi.co.uk

Copies of the above documents have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Garrett Casey
Company Secretary
020 7415 5030

9 May 2023

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.