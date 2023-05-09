Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
09.05.2023 | 19:50
Communityreviews.org The First Anonymous One Sided Review Platform Announces Release Of Its New Updates

SOUTHFIELD, MI / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Communityreviews.org the first anonymous one sided review platform announces release of its new updates.

Communityreviews.org is proud to bring the following new updates to its members and the public:

  • We are now allowing people to search our database for all Experiences
    1. You can now do Key Word Searches
    2. You can also limit your searches to a date or range of dates.
    3. We recommend that you read the Q posts (military intelligence). Q explains what is really going on in the world. We have the majority of them.
  • We are introducing Community Interests which can also be searched
    1. For the most complete Covid 19 independent journalist compilation since March 28, 2022 please select the Community Interest Covid option and hit search.
    2. New Community Interests can be recommended by taking our Survey.
  • We are no longer operating in Beta mode. We wanted to thank everyone for their feedback and comments.
  • Communityreviews.org posts an independent journalist news update everyday.

Communityreviews.org is an anonymous one sided community crowd based rating and review platform for people, businesses or anything else where community members can post and review their experiences for other community members to view rate comment and share. Reviews on Commuityreviews.org are called "Experiences". Examples of things you can post on Communityreviews.org include 1. School bullies 2. Sexual misconduct 3. Political corruption and 4. Election fraud. They are located in Southfield, Michigan.

John C Maddox CEO
Communityreviews.org
248-763-3203
info@communityreviews.org

Community Reviews, Tuesday, May 9, 2023, Press release picture

SOURCE: Communityreviews.org

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753770/Communityreviewsorg-The-First-Anonymous-One-Sided-Review-Platform-Announces-Release-Of-Its-New-Updates

