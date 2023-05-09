Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
PR Newswire
09.05.2023 | 21:36
97 Leser
Hakluyt opens new office in Toronto

LONDON, May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hakluyt, the global strategic advisory firm for businesses and investors, has opened a new office in Toronto.

The office will be the new base for the firm's growing Canadian business. Chris Alexander recently joined as Hakluyt's first local hire, after a distinguished career as a diplomat and politician. He was Canada's first resident ambassador in Kabul, as well as deputy head of the UN mission in Afghanistan. As an MP in Canada, he held roles including parliamentary secretary for national defence, and minister of citizenship and immigration.

Varun Chandra, Hakluyt's managing partner, said: "I'm delighted that we're opening our first office in Canada - and our fifth in North America. It's a great testament to the ever-growing demand for our advice from Canadian businesses, and to the trusted relationships that a number of excellent colleagues have built there over many years."

Cobb Mixter, who leads Hakluyt's Canadian business, commented: "Opening a new office in Toronto is an exciting step forward for our whole North American business. We have longstanding relationships with many of Canada's most prominent corporations and investors, and I'm looking forward to working with Chris and the team to develop our business in this important market further."

Chris Alexander added: "Toronto is such a dynamic and vibrant city. It's an honour to be working with Cobb and colleagues across the firm to advise Canadian businesses on the most important opportunities and challenges they face."

Notes to Editors

Hakluyt is a strategic advisory firm that works with corporate leaders and investors around the world on their most important commercial issues. For more information on the firm, please visit www.hakluytandco.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hakluyt-opens-new-office-in-toronto-301820082.html

© 2023 PR Newswire
