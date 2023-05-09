Global Expansion Welcomes Scott Lumish as Vice President of Strategic Alliances

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Global Expansion, the leading Employer of Record partner, today announced business development veteran, Scott Lumish, as Vice President of Strategic Alliances.

Lumish brings 30 years of business development and leadership experience, having successfully accelerated numerous organizations' revenue growth through the creation and implementation of multichannel go-to-market strategies. He spent 13 years living and working in Europe and traveling extensively across Asia to identify viable global markets, strategic alliances, and business development models. Lumish has facilitated and was instrumental in the funding of more than 30 corporate acquisitions, underscoring his deep understanding of global markets and expertise in nurturing strategic international business alliances.

"Scott has a proven track record of success throughout his career, consistently exceeding goals and building strong client relationships," said James Peters, President of Global Expansion. "We know that Scott has the expertise and talent to help us forge deep partnerships across the globe."

A naturally analytical leader and relationship-builder, Lumish brings to the organization sound business operations acumen and a deep understanding of cost analysis, roadmap development, and multichannel distribution models across diverse industry verticals.

His expertise in developing, negotiating, and managing partnerships-from cloud vendors, global systems integrators, OEMs, and value-added resellers through referral partnerships-will prove central to building Global Expansion's alliance network.

"At Global Expansion, we're committed to providing our clients with the highest level of service and expertise," said Peters. "We are thrilled to have Scott on board to help us achieve this goal."

