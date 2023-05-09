Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.05.2023
WKN: A1JWB7 | ISIN: FR0010417345
09.05.2023 | 22:34
DBV Technologies S.A.: DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Montrouge, France, May 9, 2023

DBV Technologies to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

DBV Technologies (Euronext: DBV - ISIN: FR0010417345 - Nasdaq Stock Market: DBVT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced its participation in the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference taking place May 15-16 in New York, NY. Daniel Tassé, Chief Executive Officer, will make a company presentation on Monday, May 15, 2023 at 9:00am ET, as well as participate in one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on the Investors & Media section of the Company's website: https://www.dbv-technologies.com/investor-relations/.

A replay will also be available on DBV Technologies' website for 90 days after the event.

About DBV Technologies
DBV Technologies is developing Viaskin, an investigational proprietary technology platform with broad potential applications in immunotherapy. Viaskin is based on epicutaneous immunotherapy, or EPIT, and is DBV Technologies' method of delivering biologically active compounds to the immune system through intact skin. With this new class of non-invasive product candidates, the Company is dedicated to safely transforming the care of food allergic patients. DBV Technologies' food allergies programs include ongoing clinical trials of Viaskin Peanut. DBV Technologies has global headquarters in Montrouge, France, and North American operations in Basking Ridge, NJ. The Company's ordinary shares are traded on segment B of Euronext Paris (Ticker: DBV, ISIN code: FR0010417345) and the Company's ADSs (each representing one-half of one ordinary share) are traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (Ticker: DBVT).

Forward Looking Statements
This press release may contain forward-looking statements and estimates, including statements regarding the therapeutic potential of Viaskin Peanut as a treatment for peanut-allergic children and the potential benefits of EPIT. These forward-looking statements and estimates are not promises or guarantees and involve substantial risks and uncertainties and may be impacted by market conditions as well as other risks and uncertainties set forth in DBV Technologies' regulatory filings with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers ("AMF"), DBV Technologies' filings and reports with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), and future filings and reports made with the AMF and SEC. Existing and prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements and estimates, which speak only as of the date hereof. Other than as required by applicable law, DBV Technologies undertakes no obligation to update or revise the information contained in this Press Release.

Investor Contacts
Kevin Gardner
kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com

Chris Calabrese
ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Angela Marcucci
DBV Technologies
+1 646-842-2393
angela.marcucci@dbv-technologies.com

Viaskin and EPIT are trademarks of DBV Technologies.

Attachment

  • PDF Version (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/a5efa9fb-9745-4337-92f4-3e940882f824)

