Tortoise Announces Distribution Amounts for its Closed-End Funds

Distribution Amounts and Dates Declared for:

Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. (NYSE:TYG)

Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP)

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NDP)

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TPZ)

OVERLAND PARK, KS / ACCESSWIRE / May 9, 2023 / Tortoise and the Board of its closed-end funds announced distributions for its closed-end funds.

Tortoise closed-end funds distribution details are as follows:

Fund Ticker Distribution Amount Distribution Target of Average NAV Distribution Frequency Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp. TYG $0.71 7%-10% Quarterly Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. NTG $0.77 7%-10% Quarterly Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. TTP $0.59 7%-10% Quarterly Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc., NDP $0.63 7%-10% Quarterly Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. TPZ $0.105 7%-10% Monthly

TYG, NTG, TTP, NDP and TPZ distributions are payable on May 31, 2023, to shareholders of record on May 24, 2023.

For book purposes, the source of distributions for each of TYG and NTG is estimated to be 0-10% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital, and NDP is estimated to be approximately 10-20% ordinary income, with the remainder as return of capital.

You should not draw any conclusions about TTP's or TPZ's investment performance from the amount of these distributions or from the terms of TTP's or TPZ's distribution policy.

TTP and TPZ estimate that they have distributed more than their income and net realized capital gains; therefore, a portion of the distribution may be return of capital. A return of capital may occur, for example, when some or all of the money that you invested in TTP and TPZ is paid back to you. A return of capital distribution does not necessarily reflect TTP's and TPZ's investment performance and should not be confused with "yield" or "income."

TTP and TPZ will report the sources for their distributions at the time of the payment in the applicable Section 19(a) Notice. The amounts and sources of distributions TTP and TPZ report are only estimates and are not being provided for tax reporting purposes. The actual amounts and sources of the amounts for tax reporting purposes will depend upon TTP's and TPZ's investment experience during the remainder of their fiscal years and may be subject to changes based on tax regulations.

About Tortoise

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise's track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As an early investor in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway. With a steady wins approach and a long-term perspective, Tortoise strives to make a positive impact on clients and communities. To learn more, please visit www.TortoiseEcofin.com.

Tortoise Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is the adviser to Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp., Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc., Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. and Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc.

For additional information on these funds, please visit cef.tortoiseecofin.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein are "forward-looking statements." Although the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the fund's reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. Other than as required by law, the funds and Tortoise Capital Advisors do not assume a duty to update this forward-looking statement.

