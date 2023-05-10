

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan will on Wednesday see March figures for its leading index, highlighting alight day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.



The index is expected to show a score of 97.9, down fractionally from 98.0 in February.



South Korea will provide March numbers for current account and April data for unemployment. The current account is expected to show a deficit of $0.80 billion following the $0.52 billion shortfall in February. The jobless rate is expected to ease to 2.6 percent from 2.7 percent in March.



