Deenova, the Franco-Italian group and Europe's leading provider of medication safety automation solutions for hospitals and long-term care facilities, is pleased to announce the signing of two new contracts for the supply of its latest range of AIDE automated systems.

The first contract was signed with the Charles Perrens Hospital in Bordeaux to supply the AIDE-CUT, Deenova's drug safety automation system for tablet cutting and repackaging of all types of drugs. When repackaging unit dose medications, the AIDE-CUT ensures maximum accuracy and safety. The system is outfitted with high-tech sensors that detect and correct errors in real time, ensuring that the cutting and repackaging processes are optimized.

The second contract was signed with the Paul Reig Retirement Home in Banyuls, France, for the supply of the AIDE-PICK, Deenova's personalized therapy preparation automation system for the distribution of treatments to patients. The AIDE-PICK improves patient safety, reduces medication errors, and maximizes operational efficiency by ensuring full medication traceability, allowing nurses to spend more time with patients and less time preparing therapies.

Initially launched in 2013, the AIDE line of automated dispensers has been updated over the course of 2022-2023 to integrate modules that allow for the automatic repackaging and dispensing of all forms of medication, including sachets, ampoules, pre-filled syringes and vials. The new AIDE line will be presented at the French-speaking hospital pharmacy congress Hopipharm, which will be held this year from May 24 to 26 at the Strasbourg Congress Centre (Stand 79).

"These contracts are a testament to our customers' confidence in our ability to provide innovative and reliable solutions that improve the safety and efficiency of medication management," said Lo?c Bessin, AIDE solutions designer and managing director of Deenova France, adding, "With less than a year after the launch of our AIDE line, we already have six installations planned for 2023."

With these two new contracts, Deenova reinforces its leadership position in the French medication safety automation market, as Christophe Jaffuel, member of the Board of Directors and Chief Commercial Officer of the Deenova Group, explains: "After 10 years of leadership in the French market with the ACCED automated system, the successful launch of our new AIDE modular range is very promising for the future of our company."

About Deenova

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff. Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

For more information on Deenova's market-leading solutions, visit www.deenova.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230509005708/en/

Contacts:

Christophe Jaffuel, c.jaffuel@deenova.com,

Martina Buccianti, m.buccianti@deenova.com, +39 0523 785311