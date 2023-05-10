

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Final consumer price data from Germany is the top economic news due on Wednesday.



At 2.00 am ET, Destatis releases Germany's final consumer and harmonized prices for April. The initial estimates showed that consumer price inflation slowed to 7.2 percent in April from 7.4 percent in March.



In the meantime, consumer and producer price figures are due from Norway. Inflation is expected to slow to 6.1 percent in April from 6.5 percent in March.



Also, Statistics Sweden is slated to publish industrial output, new orders and household consumption data for March.



At 4.00 am ET, Italy's statistical office Istat publishes industrial production for March. Industrial output is expected to climb 0.3 percent on month, in contrast to the 0.2 percent fall in February.



At 5.00 am ET, consumer prices and industrial production reports are due from Greece.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken