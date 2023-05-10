

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Specialty chemicals group Lanxess AG (LNXSF.PK) reported Wedensday that its first-quarter net loss was 44 million euros or 0.51 euro per share, compared to last year's profit of 98 million euros or 1.13 euros per share.



Net income from continuing operations fell 84.8 percent to 10 million euros or 0.12 euro per share from last year's 66 million euros or 0.76 euro per share.



Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations were 0.65 euro, compared to 1.25 euros last year.



Sales for the quarter dropped 1.7 percent to 1.90 billion euros from 1.93 billion euros in the prior year.



Looking agead, the company expects a second quarter roughly on a par with the previous quarter. For the second half of fiscal year 2023, the company projects a clear rebound in economic environment, particularly driven by stronger growth of the Chinese economy.



For the full year 2023, Lanxess anticipates EBITDA pre exceptionals from continuing operations of between 850 million euros and 950 million euros.



The company previously expected full-year EBITDA pre exceptionals to be at the level of the previous year's 930 million euros.



