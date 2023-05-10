

MUEHLHEIM (dpa-AFX) - Chemical distribution company Brenntag SE (BNTGF.PK) Wednesday reported profit before tax of 296.9 million euros or the first quarter, lower than 348.7 million euros in the same quarter a year ago, primarily due to a weaker performance in Brenntag Specialties.



Commenting on the results, the company said, 'In Q1 2023, Brenntag saw a mixed picture in its divisions' results with a weaker performance in Brenntag Specialties and encouraging growth in Brenntag Essentials. The results particularly in the Specialties division need to be viewed against an exceptionally strong first quarter 2022.'



Net profit for the quarter declined to 215.9 million euros or 1.40 euros per share from 249.3 million euros or 1.61 euros per share last year.



Operating Earnings before interest, taxes, and amortization or EBITA was 345.1 million euros, a 13.1% drop from the corresponding period last year



Quarterly sales were 4.527 billion euros, slightly lower than 4.533 billion euros in the previous year.



Looking forward, the company expects full-year operating EBITA to be in the range of 1.3 billion euros-1.5 billion euros, unchanged from the previous guidance.



