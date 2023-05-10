Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: A2PA4R | ISIN: GB00BHJYC057
10.05.2023
10.05.2023 | 08:02
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase:09 May 2023
Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:2,736
Lowest price paid per share:£ 54.2400
Highest price paid per share:£ 54.9200
Average price paid per share:£ 54.4830

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,846,976 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,736 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange

Cboe BXE

Cboe CXE

Turquoise

Number of ordinary shares purchased

2,736

Highest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.9200

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)

£ 54.2400

Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)

£ 54.4830


Detailed information

Transaction Date

Time

Time Zone

Volume

Price (GBP)

Trading Venue

Transaction ID

09/05/2023

08:13:52

BST

58

54.3000

XLON

763886382878784

09/05/2023

08:21:49

BST

60

54.2400

XLON

763886382880124

09/05/2023

09:05:04

BST

98

54.4000

XLON

763886382884155

09/05/2023

09:29:25

BST

42

54.3000

XLON

763886382885790

09/05/2023

09:29:25

BST

59

54.3000

XLON

763886382885791

09/05/2023

09:44:45

BST

97

54.3600

XLON

763886382886754

09/05/2023

10:09:13

BST

83

54.5400

XLON

763886382888188

09/05/2023

10:19:15

BST

3

54.5200

XLON

763886382888860

09/05/2023

10:39:26

BST

96

54.4200

XLON

763886382889798

09/05/2023

10:53:15

BST

75

54.4000

XLON

763886382890568

09/05/2023

11:19:10

BST

77

54.3600

XLON

763886382892338

09/05/2023

11:43:57

BST

97

54.4200

XLON

763886382893669

09/05/2023

12:08:28

BST

84

54.3400

XLON

763886382895050

09/05/2023

12:39:50

BST

72

54.3800

XLON

763886382896663

09/05/2023

13:01:27

BST

79

54.3400

XLON

763886382897878

09/05/2023

13:31:00

BST

86

54.3600

XLON

763886382899595

09/05/2023

13:46:07

BST

98

54.3000

XLON

763886382900787

09/05/2023

13:56:37

BST

86

54.3400

XLON

763886382901588

09/05/2023

14:19:11

BST

74

54.3200

XLON

763886382903259

09/05/2023

14:28:32

BST

90

54.3800

XLON

763886382904074

09/05/2023

14:35:39

BST

89

54.4600

XLON

763886382905757

09/05/2023

14:44:56

BST

119

54.4000

XLON

763886382907028

09/05/2023

14:54:07

BST

74

54.3800

XLON

763886382908263

09/05/2023

15:02:05

BST

93

54.4400

XLON

763886382909187

09/05/2023

15:14:12

BST

102

54.5600

XLON

763886382910692

09/05/2023

15:19:14

BST

80

54.5600

XLON

763886382911347

09/05/2023

15:32:13

BST

100

54.6800

XLON

763886382912864

09/05/2023

15:39:14

BST

60

54.7200

XLON

763886382913698

09/05/2023

15:45:13

BST

114

54.6600

XLON

763886382914638

09/05/2023

15:59:25

BST

117

54.7600

XLON

763886382916478

09/05/2023

16:08:10

BST

103

54.7800

XLON

763886382917777

09/05/2023

16:22:11

BST

2

54.9000

XLON

763886382920239

09/05/2023

16:22:40

BST

40

54.9200

XLON

763886382920310

09/05/2023

16:22:40

BST

60

54.9200

XLON

763886382920309

09/05/2023

16:26:02

BST

1

54.8800

XLON

763886382920988

09/05/2023

16:26:02

BST

22

54.8800

XLON

763886382920987

09/05/2023

16:26:08

BST

22

54.8800

XLON

763886382920996

09/05/2023

16:26:08

BST

24

54.8800

XLON

763886382920997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/753881/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-10

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
