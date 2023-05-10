InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 10

Purchase of own shares

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.

Date of purchase: 09 May 2023 Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased: 2,736 Lowest price paid per share: £ 54.2400 Highest price paid per share: £ 54.9200 Average price paid per share: £ 54.4830

The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.

Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,846,976 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).

A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.

Enquiries to:

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:

Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)

Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)

Schedule of Purchases

Shares purchased: 2,736 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)

Date of purchases: 09 May 2023

Investment firm: GSI

Aggregated information:

London Stock Exchange Cboe BXE Cboe CXE Turquoise Number of ordinary shares purchased 2,736 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.9200 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) £ 54.2400 Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share) £ 54.4830



Detailed information

Transaction Date Time Time Zone Volume Price (GBP) Trading Venue Transaction ID 09/05/2023 08:13:52 BST 58 54.3000 XLON 763886382878784 09/05/2023 08:21:49 BST 60 54.2400 XLON 763886382880124 09/05/2023 09:05:04 BST 98 54.4000 XLON 763886382884155 09/05/2023 09:29:25 BST 42 54.3000 XLON 763886382885790 09/05/2023 09:29:25 BST 59 54.3000 XLON 763886382885791 09/05/2023 09:44:45 BST 97 54.3600 XLON 763886382886754 09/05/2023 10:09:13 BST 83 54.5400 XLON 763886382888188 09/05/2023 10:19:15 BST 3 54.5200 XLON 763886382888860 09/05/2023 10:39:26 BST 96 54.4200 XLON 763886382889798 09/05/2023 10:53:15 BST 75 54.4000 XLON 763886382890568 09/05/2023 11:19:10 BST 77 54.3600 XLON 763886382892338 09/05/2023 11:43:57 BST 97 54.4200 XLON 763886382893669 09/05/2023 12:08:28 BST 84 54.3400 XLON 763886382895050 09/05/2023 12:39:50 BST 72 54.3800 XLON 763886382896663 09/05/2023 13:01:27 BST 79 54.3400 XLON 763886382897878 09/05/2023 13:31:00 BST 86 54.3600 XLON 763886382899595 09/05/2023 13:46:07 BST 98 54.3000 XLON 763886382900787 09/05/2023 13:56:37 BST 86 54.3400 XLON 763886382901588 09/05/2023 14:19:11 BST 74 54.3200 XLON 763886382903259 09/05/2023 14:28:32 BST 90 54.3800 XLON 763886382904074 09/05/2023 14:35:39 BST 89 54.4600 XLON 763886382905757 09/05/2023 14:44:56 BST 119 54.4000 XLON 763886382907028 09/05/2023 14:54:07 BST 74 54.3800 XLON 763886382908263 09/05/2023 15:02:05 BST 93 54.4400 XLON 763886382909187 09/05/2023 15:14:12 BST 102 54.5600 XLON 763886382910692 09/05/2023 15:19:14 BST 80 54.5600 XLON 763886382911347 09/05/2023 15:32:13 BST 100 54.6800 XLON 763886382912864 09/05/2023 15:39:14 BST 60 54.7200 XLON 763886382913698 09/05/2023 15:45:13 BST 114 54.6600 XLON 763886382914638 09/05/2023 15:59:25 BST 117 54.7600 XLON 763886382916478 09/05/2023 16:08:10 BST 103 54.7800 XLON 763886382917777 09/05/2023 16:22:11 BST 2 54.9000 XLON 763886382920239 09/05/2023 16:22:40 BST 40 54.9200 XLON 763886382920310 09/05/2023 16:22:40 BST 60 54.9200 XLON 763886382920309 09/05/2023 16:26:02 BST 1 54.8800 XLON 763886382920988 09/05/2023 16:26:02 BST 22 54.8800 XLON 763886382920987 09/05/2023 16:26:08 BST 22 54.8800 XLON 763886382920996 09/05/2023 16:26:08 BST 24 54.8800 XLON 763886382920997

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: InterContinental Hotels Group PLC

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/753881/InterContinental-Hotels-Group-PLC-Announces-Transaction-in-Own-Shares-May-10