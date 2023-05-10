InterContinental Hotels Group PLC Announces Transaction in Own Shares - May 10

Purchase of own shares
LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / The Company announces that on 09 May 2023 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 20340/399 pence each through Goldman Sachs International ("GSI") on the London Stock Exchange in accordance with the authority granted by shareholders at the Company's Annual General Meeting on 5 May 2023 (the "Purchase"). The Purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by the Company on 21 February 2023, as announced on 21 February 2023.
|Date of purchase:
|09 May 2023
|Aggregate number of ordinary shares purchased:
|2,736
|Lowest price paid per share:
|£ 54.2400
|Highest price paid per share:
|£ 54.9200
|Average price paid per share:
|£ 54.4830
The Company intends to cancel the purchased shares.
Following the above transaction, the Company has 171,846,976 ordinary shares in issue (excluding 7,506,782 held in treasury).
A full breakdown of the individual purchases by GSI is included below.
Enquiries to:
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC:
Investor Relations: Stuart Ford (+44 (0)7823 828 739); Aleksandar Milenkovic (+44 (0)7469 905 720); Joe Simpson (+44 (0)7976 862 072)
Media Relations: Amy Shields (+44 (0)7881 035 550)
Schedule of Purchases
Shares purchased: 2,736 (ISIN: GB00BHJYC057)
Date of purchases: 09 May 2023
Investment firm: GSI
Aggregated information:
London Stock Exchange
Cboe BXE
Cboe CXE
Turquoise
Number of ordinary shares purchased
2,736
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.9200
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)
£ 54.2400
Volume weighted average price paid(per ordinary share)
£ 54.4830
Detailed information
Transaction Date
Time
Time Zone
Volume
Price (GBP)
Trading Venue
Transaction ID
09/05/2023
08:13:52
BST
58
54.3000
XLON
763886382878784
09/05/2023
08:21:49
BST
60
54.2400
XLON
763886382880124
09/05/2023
09:05:04
BST
98
54.4000
XLON
763886382884155
09/05/2023
09:29:25
BST
42
54.3000
XLON
763886382885790
09/05/2023
09:29:25
BST
59
54.3000
XLON
763886382885791
09/05/2023
09:44:45
BST
97
54.3600
XLON
763886382886754
09/05/2023
10:09:13
BST
83
54.5400
XLON
763886382888188
09/05/2023
10:19:15
BST
3
54.5200
XLON
763886382888860
09/05/2023
10:39:26
BST
96
54.4200
XLON
763886382889798
09/05/2023
10:53:15
BST
75
54.4000
XLON
763886382890568
09/05/2023
11:19:10
BST
77
54.3600
XLON
763886382892338
09/05/2023
11:43:57
BST
97
54.4200
XLON
763886382893669
09/05/2023
12:08:28
BST
84
54.3400
XLON
763886382895050
09/05/2023
12:39:50
BST
72
54.3800
XLON
763886382896663
09/05/2023
13:01:27
BST
79
54.3400
XLON
763886382897878
09/05/2023
13:31:00
BST
86
54.3600
XLON
763886382899595
09/05/2023
13:46:07
BST
98
54.3000
XLON
763886382900787
09/05/2023
13:56:37
BST
86
54.3400
XLON
763886382901588
09/05/2023
14:19:11
BST
74
54.3200
XLON
763886382903259
09/05/2023
14:28:32
BST
90
54.3800
XLON
763886382904074
09/05/2023
14:35:39
BST
89
54.4600
XLON
763886382905757
09/05/2023
14:44:56
BST
119
54.4000
XLON
763886382907028
09/05/2023
14:54:07
BST
74
54.3800
XLON
763886382908263
09/05/2023
15:02:05
BST
93
54.4400
XLON
763886382909187
09/05/2023
15:14:12
BST
102
54.5600
XLON
763886382910692
09/05/2023
15:19:14
BST
80
54.5600
XLON
763886382911347
09/05/2023
15:32:13
BST
100
54.6800
XLON
763886382912864
09/05/2023
15:39:14
BST
60
54.7200
XLON
763886382913698
09/05/2023
15:45:13
BST
114
54.6600
XLON
763886382914638
09/05/2023
15:59:25
BST
117
54.7600
XLON
763886382916478
09/05/2023
16:08:10
BST
103
54.7800
XLON
763886382917777
09/05/2023
16:22:11
BST
2
54.9000
XLON
763886382920239
09/05/2023
16:22:40
BST
40
54.9200
XLON
763886382920310
09/05/2023
16:22:40
BST
60
54.9200
XLON
763886382920309
09/05/2023
16:26:02
BST
1
54.8800
XLON
763886382920988
09/05/2023
16:26:02
BST
22
54.8800
XLON
763886382920987
09/05/2023
16:26:08
BST
22
54.8800
XLON
763886382920996
09/05/2023
16:26:08
BST
24
54.8800
XLON
763886382920997
