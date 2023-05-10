10 May 2023

Capita plc - Update on actions taken to resolve the Cyber Incident

Further to the announcements made on 3 April 2023 and 20 April 2023, Capita plc ("Capita") has continued to work closely and at speed with specialist advisers and forensic experts to investigate and resolve the cyber incident.

As noted previously, the unauthorised intrusion was interrupted by Capita which resulted in the impact of the attack being significantly restricted. Capita understands now, based on its own forensic work and that of its third-party providers, that some data was exfiltrated from less than 0.1% of its server estate. Capita has taken extensive steps to recover and secure the customer, supplier and colleague data contained within the impacted server estate, and to remediate any issues arising from the incident.

Capita is working closely with all appropriate regulatory authorities and with customers, suppliers and colleagues to notify those affected and take any remaining necessary steps to address the incident.

Capita expects to incur exceptional costs of approximately £15m to £20m associated with the cyber incident, comprising specialist professional fees, recovery and remediation costs and investment to reinforce Capita's cyber security environment. Capita has also taken further steps to ensure the integrity, safety and security of its IT infrastructure to underpin its ongoing client service commitments.

Capita's underlying trading performance remains in line with expectations. Adjusted group revenue for Core Capita1 for the first four months of 2023 was up by 4.8% year-on-year with Capita Public Service up by 5.0% and Capita Experience up by 4.5%. Sales performance has been strong over the first four months of the year with in-year-revenue wins of £449m, up 16% on the first four months of 2022.

This announcement contains inside information.

Notes

Like-for-like adjusted revenue for the ongoing Capita businesses (i.e. excluding Capita Portfolio).

