10.05.2023
UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - First Interim Dividend for 2023

UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - First Interim Dividend for 2023

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited

(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in

Guernsey with registration number 45387)

LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25

(The "Company" or "UKCM")

10 may 2023

FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2023

The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023:

Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.85 pence per share

Ex-Dividend Date -18 May 2023

Record Date -19 May 2023

Payment Date -31 May 2023

All Enquiries:

The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745385


