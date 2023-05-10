UK Commercial Property REIT Ltd - First Interim Dividend for 2023
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10
UK Commercial Property REIT Limited
(an authorised closed-ended investment company incorporated in
Guernsey with registration number 45387)
LEI Number: LEI number: 213800JN4FQ1A9G8EU25
(The "Company" or "UKCM")
10 may 2023
FIRST INTERIM DIVIDEND FOR 2023
The Directors of UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (the "Company") have declared a dividend of 0.85p per ordinary share payable in respect of the quarter ended 31 March 2023:
Property Income Distribution ("PID") 0.85 pence per share
Ex-Dividend Date -18 May 2023
Record Date -19 May 2023
Payment Date -31 May 2023
All Enquiries:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Trafalgar Court
Les Banques
St Peter Port
Guernsey
GY1 3QL
Tel: 01481 745385