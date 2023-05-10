

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Siemens Healthineers AG (SMMNY.PK), a German medical devices company, on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the second-quarter, amidst a fall in revenues, mainly due to lower revenue from rapid Covid-19 antigen tests. The company has reaffirmed its annual guidance.



For the three-month period, the Erlangen-headquartered company posted a net income of 108 million euros or 0.09 euro per share, compared with 583 million euros or 0.51 euro per share, reported for the same period last year.



Earnings were also impacted by expenses related to the focusing of the endovascular robotics solution exclusively on neurovascular interventions and the associated withdrawal from the robotic-assisted endovascular cardiology business in the Advanced Therapies segment.



Adjusted basic income per share fell to 0.43 euro per share from previous year's 0.67 euro per share.



Basic income per share stood at 0.09 euro per share, compared with 0.52 euro per share of 2022.



Pre-tax income was at 142 million euros as against 754 million euros a year ago.



Earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT stood at 189 million euros, versus 761 million euros of 2022.



Adjusted EBIT moved down to 681 million euros from 980 million euros of 2022.



On comparable basis, revenue fell by 2.5 percent, to 5.346 billion euros, from 5.460 billion euros a year ago. However, excluding the rapid antigen tests, revenue rose 11.2 percent on a comparable basis - with very good growth in the Varian, Imaging and Advanced Therapies segments.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Siemens Healthineers still projects adjusted basic income per share of 2 euros - 2.20 euros.



For the 12-month period, the company continues to expect comparable revenue growth of -1 percent to 1 percent. Excluding revenue from rapid Covid-19 antigen tests, this corresponds to comparable revenue growth of between 6 percent and 8 percent.



