

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Wednesday.



The yen fell to a 1-week low of 135.38 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 135.21.



Against the pound and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 170.89 and 152.05 from yesterday's closing quotes of 170.60 and 151.78, respectively.



The yen edged down to 148.48 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 148.80.



Moving away from yesterday's closing value of 85.67 against the NZ dollar, the yen slipped to a 2-day low of 85.82.



Against the Australia and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 91.59 and 101.18 from yesterday's closing quotes of 91.42 and 100.94, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 138.00 against the greenback, 174.00 against the pound, 155.00 against the franc, 152.00 against the euro, 88.00 against the kiwi, 93.00 against the aussie and 104.00 against the loonie.



