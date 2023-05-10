Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 10-May-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

10 May 2023

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 9 May 2023 it purchased a total of 194,611 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
                            119,478 
Number of ordinary shares purchased                   75,133 
 
                            EUR1.0400 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.9020 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.0300     GBP0.9000 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.0380     GBP0.9013

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 680,072,560 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC 
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,262      1.0400        XDUB     11:07:54      00027690680TRDU1 
30,803      1.0400        XDUB     11:07:54      00027690681TRDU1 
3,118      1.0400        XDUB     11:22:04      00027690787TRDU1 
1,882      1.0400        XDUB     11:40:09      00027690979TRDU1 
924       1.0400        XDUB     11:40:09      00027690980TRDU1 
2,785      1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691048TRDU1 
564       1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691049TRDU1 
193       1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691052TRDU1 
1,852      1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691053TRDU1 
480       1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691054TRDU1 
135       1.0360        XDUB     11:52:29      00027691055TRDU1 
2,678      1.0380        XDUB     12:09:53      00027691184TRDU1 
524       1.0300        XDUB     12:52:26      00027691380TRDU1 
529       1.0300        XDUB     12:52:26      00027691381TRDU1 
394       1.0300        XDUB     12:58:58      00027691387TRDU1 
2,732      1.0300        XDUB     12:58:58      00027691388TRDU1 
562       1.0300        XDUB     13:16:44      00027691499TRDU1 
803       1.0320        XDUB     14:04:15      00027691607TRDU1 
111       1.0320        XDUB     14:04:16      00027691608TRDU1 
1,065      1.0340        XDUB     14:58:13      00027691946TRDU1 
925       1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692587TRDU1 
468       1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692588TRDU1 
3,615      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692589TRDU1 
915       1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692590TRDU1 
902       1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692591TRDU1 
671       1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692592TRDU1 
2,042      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692593TRDU1 
10,154      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692594TRDU1 
3,615      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692595TRDU1 
13,885      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:35      00027692596TRDU1 
1,033      1.0380        XDUB     15:45:36      00027692597TRDU1 
318       1.0380        XDUB     15:54:53      00027693025TRDU1 
23        1.0380        XDUB     15:54:57      00027693042TRDU1 
8,692      1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693149TRDU1 
1,648      1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693150TRDU1 
1,648      1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693151TRDU1 
5,055      1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693152TRDU1 
1,648      1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693153TRDU1 
757       1.0380        XDUB     15:59:17      00027693154TRDU1 
2,668      1.0360        XDUB     16:12:27      00027693314TRDU1 
2,675      1.0360        XDUB     16:12:27      00027693315TRDU1 
2,570      1.0360        XDUB     16:27:54      00027693462TRDU1 
155       1.0360        XDUB     16:27:54      00027693463TRDU1

London Stock Exchange 

Number of Shares Price per Share (STG) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 
1,400      0.9020        XLON     11:15:59      00027690736TRDU1 
89        0.9020        XLON     11:40:09      00027690983TRDU1 
1,530      0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691050TRDU1 
1,822      0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691051TRDU1 
2,648      0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691056TRDU1 
79        0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691057TRDU1 
81        0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691058TRDU1 
3,405      0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691059TRDU1 
3        0.9020        XLON     11:52:29      00027691060TRDU1 
1,800      0.9020        XLON     11:52:34      00027691061TRDU1 
7,602      0.9020        XLON     12:09:53      00027691180TRDU1 
2,554      0.9020        XLON     12:09:53      00027691181TRDU1 
5,818      0.9020        XLON     12:09:53      00027691182TRDU1 
2,532      0.9020        XLON     12:09:53      00027691183TRDU1 
506       0.9010        XLON     15:42:05      00027692452TRDU1 
9,002      0.9010        XLON     15:59:17      00027693143TRDU1 
24,356      0.9010        XLON     15:59:17      00027693144TRDU1 
2,603      0.9000        XLON     15:59:17      00027693145TRDU1 
1,893      0.9000        XLON     15:59:17      00027693146TRDU1 
482       0.9000        XLON     15:59:17      00027693147TRDU1 
9        0.9000        XLON     15:59:17      00027693148TRDU1 
185       0.9000        XLON     16:15:48      00027693330TRDU1 
257       0.9000        XLON     16:15:48      00027693331TRDU1 
2,420      0.9000        XLON     16:17:49      00027693348TRDU1 
2,057      0.9000        XLON     16:25:30      00027693429TRDU1

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     CRN 
LEI Code:   635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
Sequence No.: 242492 
EQS News ID:  1628523 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628523&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
