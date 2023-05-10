DJ Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Fourth quarter trading update shows strong leasing momentum driving income and supporting fully covered dividend as well as value stabilisation

10 May 2023

Custodian Property Income REIT plc

("Custodian Property Income REIT" or "the Company")

Fourth quarter trading update shows strong leasing momentum driving income and supporting fully covered dividend as well as value stabilisation

Custodian Property Income REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, today provides a trading update for the fourth quarter ended 31 March 2023 ("Q4" or the "Quarter") and the year ended 31 March 2023 ("FY23").

Strong leasing activity continues to support rental growth and underpin fully covered dividends

-- 1.375p dividend per share approved for the Quarter achieving aggregate FY23 dividends per share of 5.5p,in line with target, 102% covered by unaudited EPRA earnings

-- Target dividends per share of no less than 5.5p for the year ending 31 March 2024

-- EPRA earnings per share[1] of 1.4p for Q4 (Q3: 1.5p) and 5.6p for FY23 (FY22: 5.9p) with the impact ofpositive asset management outcomes offset by increases in interest rates and Q3 disposals

-- GBP2.5m of new rental income secured during the Quarter through leasing, renewals and rental upliftsreflecting a 5% aggregate premium to ERV and comprising:

-- Six new leases and two agreements for lease signed across a range of property sectors at an aggregate 5%ahead of ERV, adding GBP2.4m of annual rent for a weighted average of 9.5 years to first break (Q3: 10 new leasesadding GBP1.2m of annual rent for 7.3 years)

-- 24% (GBP0.1m) aggregate rental increase across three open market rent reviews settled during the Quarter,at an aggregate 5% ahead of ERV

-- 1.4% increase in like-for-like[2] ERV since 31 December 2022. ERV now exceeds passing rent by 16%

-- EPRA occupancy[3] improved to 90.3% (31 December 2022: 89.9%) primarily due to letting a vacant leisureunit in Milton Keynes on a 25 year lease at an annual rent of GBP320k during the Quarter, which had been vacant since2019

-- 84% of current vacancy is subject to refurbishment or redevelopment (57%) or is under offer to let (27%)

Valuation movements

-- GBP2.2m (-0.7% like-for-like) valuation decrease, net of a GBP2.6m (0.4%) valuation increase from activeasset management activity (Q3: GBP3.0m increase from asset management), moves the Company's diversified portfolio of161 assets to GBP613.6m

-- Q4 net asset value ("NAV") total return per share[4] of 0.9%

-- NAV per share of 99.3p (31 December 2022: 99.8p) with a NAV of GBP437.6m (31 December 2022: GBP440.0m)

Sales continued at above book value while GBP5.8m was invested in the development and refurbishment of existing assets

-- During the Quarter:

-- A high street retail unit in Bury St Edmunds was sold at auction in January 2023 for GBP0.54m, GBP0.14m (35%)ahead of valuation

-- GBP5.8m of capital expenditure was undertaken, primarily on the redevelopment of an industrial unit inRedditch and the refurbishment, including improving the environmental credentials, of an industrial unit inWinsford and offices in Manchester, which are expected to enhance valuation, and rents once complete and let

Gearing remains low and in line with target, with significant borrowing headroom

-- Net gearing[5] remains low at 27.4% loan-to-value as of 31 March 2023 (31 December 2022: 27.1%), broadlyin line with the Company's 25% target

-- GBP173.5m of drawn debt with an aggregate weighted average cost of 3.8% and of which 81% is at a fixed rateof interest

-- Fixed rate debt facilities have a weighted average term of 7.0 years and a weighted average cost of 3.4%offering significant medium-term interest rate risk mitigation

-- The Company's GBP50m variable rate revolving credit facility, of which GBP33.5m is drawn, expires inSeptember 2024 and discussions are underway regarding an extension to the facility Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited, said: "We are beginning to see some optimism returning to real estate markets following six months of economic turbulence, which had a direct impact on real estate values. Property pricing has reacted quickly to the new interest rate environment allowing the market to continue to function despite transaction levels remaining low. As a result, and assisted by our asset management initiatives, valuations have largely stabilised during the Quarter allowing delivery of a positive quarterly NAV total return.

"Much of the optimism in real estate is due to the prospect of rental growth which is the key component of anticipated total returns. In an inflationary environment, real returns from real assets can be achieved when rents are growing. The Company's portfolio has an EPRA net initial yield[6] of 5.8% and an equivalent yield[7] of 7.3%, demonstrating the reversionary potential of the Company's properties, which we continue to capture.

"Our asset management of the portfolio and the types of assets we own are focused on where occupational demand is strongest, allowing us to lease vacant space across all sectors and deliver rental growth. This has supported EPRA earnings per share and underpins the Company's long term track record of paying a fully covered dividend.

"Custodian Property Income REIT's balance sheet resilience, with low gearing and a longer-term fixed rate debt profile, has left the Company well insulated from the negative impact of interest rate rises. Rental growth feeding into the portfolio will create headroom for eventual refinancing.

"As energy performance certificate ("EPC") requirements of the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards ("MEES") tighten we expect to maintain a compliant portfolio of properties. With energy efficiency a core tenet of the Company's asset management strategy and with tenant requirements aligning with our energy efficiency goals we see the advance of MEES as an opportunity to secure greater tenant engagement and higher rents.

"We remain confident that our ongoing intensive asset management of the portfolio, which still offers a number of wide-ranging opportunities to add value, will maintain cash flow and support consistent returns. Coupled with the strength of the Company's balance sheet, this will continue to support our high income return strategy."

Net asset value

The Company's unaudited NAV at 31 March 2023 was GBP437.6m, or approximately 99.3p per share, a marginal decrease of 0.5p (-0.5%) since 31 December 2022:

Pence per share GBPm NAV at 31 December 2022 99.8 440.0 Valuation movements relating to: - Asset management activity 0.6 2.6 - General valuation decreases (1.1) (4.8) Net valuation movement (0.5) (2.2) Profit on disposal[8] 0.0 (0.2) (0.5) (2.4) EPRA earnings for the Quarter 1.4 6.1 Interim dividend paid[9] during the Quarter (1.4) (6.1) NAV at 31 March 2023 99.3 437.6

The NAV attributable to the ordinary shares of the Company is calculated under International Financial Reporting Standards and incorporates the independent portfolio valuation at 31 March 2023 and net income for the Quarter. The movement in NAV reflects the payment of an interim dividend of 1.375p per share during the Quarter, but does not include any provision for the approved dividend of 1.375p per share for the Quarter to be paid on 31 May 2023.

Investment Manager's commentary

UK property market

In the 12 months to 31 March 2023 the UK commercial property market saw valuations decline by 17% with the bulk of the rerating in the quarter to December 2023. The Company's portfolio experienced a more muted fall of only 11.8% like-for-like and we believe this lower volatility is primarily due to Custodian Property Income REIT's smaller regional property strategy and focus on income returns. Firstly, the Company's valuations did not 'overheat' during mid-2022 to the same extent as, say, prime logistics. Secondly, the diversified strategy provided a softer landing as sub-sectors such as high street retail, drive through restaurants and car showrooms saw much less pricing volatility than logistics. With valuations appearing to have stabilised it is possible to see the rapid correction due to the new interest rate environment as strongly positive for the market, maintaining liquidity and providing future acquisition opportunities.

The table below shows the reversionary potential of the portfolio by sector once asset management initiatives are complete, by comparing EPRA net initial yields to the equivalent yield, which factors in expected rental growth and the letting of vacant units. Across the whole portfolio, valuers' estimated rental values are 16% ahead of passing rent and while part of the reversionary potential is due to vacancy, the balance is this latent rental growth which will be unlocked at rent review and lease renewal.

EPRA Topped-up NIY[11] Equivalent yield[10] 31 Mar 2023 EPRA NIY[12] 31 Mar 2023 Sector 31 Mar 2023 Industrial 6.6% 5.1% 4.9% Retail warehouse 7.3% 7.2% 6.7% Other 8.0% 6.8% 6.3% Office 8.9% 6.4% 5.4%

