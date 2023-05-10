DJ TUI Group Half-Year Financial Report 1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023

Half-Year

Financial Report

1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023

Content

Interim Management Report

Summary

Report on changes in expected development

Consolidated earnings

Segmental performance

Financial position and net assets

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Alternative performance measures

Other segment indicators

Corporate Governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notes

General

Accounting principles

Group of consolidated companies

Acquisitions - Divestments

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Responsibility Statement

Review Report

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Financial calendar

Contacts

Q2 2023 underlying EBIT of EUR-242.4m delivering a strong improvement year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-329.9m) with the strong booking momentum continuing into the Summer seasons. Successful completion of EUR1.8bn capital increase in April

-- Successful completion of capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR1.8bn following Q2 close1. This enablesfull repayment of WSF state aid and reduction in the size of KfW RCF to EUR1.1bn and is a significant measure torestore our balance sheet strength and has led to a first improvement of our credit rating, with S&P upgrading to Bwith a positive outlook.

-- 2.4m customers enjoyed a holiday with us in the quarter, an increase of 0.6m customers versus the prioryear and 88% of Q2 2019 customer levels on a like for like basis2. As a result, average load factor for the quarterwas 93% (Q2 2022: Load factor 85%).

-- Group revenue of EUR3.2bn, improved significantly across our segments by a total of EUR1.0bn against theprior year (Q2 2022: EUR2.1bn), reflecting the strength of demand for our products in a restriction free travelenvironment with Group revenue above pre-pandemic levels at improved prices (Q2 2019: EUR3.1bn).

-- Q2 Group underlying EBIT at EUR-242.4m, up by EUR87.5m and EUR181m on a comparable basis3 (Q2 2022: EUR-329.9mloss), with the Group results almost back to 2019 levels.? Hotels & Resorts continued its strong performance reporting a fourth consecutive quarter above 2019levels and significantly up year-on-year, driven by good operational performances across our key brands. - The recovery in Cruises continues with the segment achieving a fourth positive quarter since thestart of the pandemic. As a result, the business recorded a strong improvement against last year boosted byhigher volumes as well as improved occupancies with a full fleet able to operate again within a restrictionfree environment. - Markets & Airlines operational growth continued in the quarter generated by higher ASPs and volumes.Results were well ahead of last year on a comparable basis excluding the positive benefits in the prior year ofstate aid in Germany and the impact of ineffective hedge positions.

-- Net debt of EUR-4.2bn as of 31 March 2023 excludes the impact of the capital increase in April 2023 (31March 2022: EUR-3.9bn). If retrospectively, net debt is adjusted at 31 March 2023 to include these proceeds4, netdebt reduces to EUR-3.1bn.

-- A total of 12.9m bookings5 have been taken across the Winter and Summer seasons with 4.2m bookings addedsince our Q1 2023 Interim Report. Winter 2022/23 closed out in line with expectations with ASPs well ahead.

-- Easter bookings confirmed the strong customer demand across all our markets. To date bookings for Summer2023 are significantly up at +13% on prior year accompanied by higher ASPs. Summer 2023 volumes in the last sixweeks remains strong and are ahead of 2019 levels at +6% accompanied by higher ASPs emphasising the strength ofcustomer demand and underlining the popularity of our product offering. In the UK, which is currently 64% sold,bookings are in line with the prior season and +10% versus pre-pandemic levels again accompanied by higher ASPs.

-- Given the latest positive booking trends, we are confident in our Summer 2023 capacity assumption ofbeing close to normalised 2019 Summer levels.

1 For details please refer to page 29

2 Excluding businesses sold and discontinued since 2019

3 Reverse out of Q2 2022 benefit EUR50m COVID cost compensation from the German state, and EUR43m hedging ineffectiveness

4 Net debt less EUR1bn redemption of drawn credit lines and EUR0.1bn bond with warrant

5 Bookings up to 30 April 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings

-- During the quarter we have continued to translate our Sustainability Agenda into actions across ourbusinesses to shape a more sustainable future for tourism. In airlines, we have a new agreement in place with Shellon sustainable aviation fuel to promote production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). TUI Cruisesintroduced a new sustainability strategy with the ambition to offer their first climate-neutral cruises in 2030. InHotels & Resorts, we launched the Green Building Guidelines to drive emission reductions for construction andrefurbishment projects.

-- Based on the strong booking momentum which is continuing into the Summer season, we reconfirm ourexpectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for financial year 20231.

1 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine

Sustainability as opportunity

-- For TUI Group, sustainability covering all three areas of economic, environmental and socialsustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancingthe value of our company. We firmly believe that sustainable development is critical to long-term economic success.Together with our many partners around the world, we are actively committed to shaping a more sustainable futurefor tourism.

-- We have near-term targets set for airline, cruises and hotels, to reduce emissions in line with thelatest climate science. These 2030 targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) andpublished in our Q1 Interim Report in February 2023. Emission reduction roadmaps have been developed for eachbusiness area and progress made during the quarter, including: - In Airlines, a new collaboration agreement has been signed with Shell to promote the production andsupply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key tool to further reduce the carbon footprint of air transport,these fuels will be produced from circular raw materials that do not compete with food resources. - TUI Cruises has launched it's new sustainability strategy in its 15th anniversary year as a company. Thestrategy is aligned with the Sustainability Agenda and covers brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Strategicfields include climate protection, destination responsibility and sustainable business transformation. The ambitionis to offer the first climate-neutral cruises by 2030. - TUI Hotels & Resorts has published new Green Building Guidelines for its hotels and TUI's hotel partners.The guidelines include valuable environmental advice and measures for construction and refurbishment projects - animportant toolkit for reducing emissions across hotels. We aim to achieve zero emissions in our TUI Blue Montafonhotel in Austria by the end of 2023 with further hotels to follow in Austria and Spain in 2024. - Within our destinations we have launched a new eco-mobility project to create low emission transportoptions. This includes e-bike options in Rhodes for our destination reps.

TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Var. % at constant adjusted adjusted currency Revenue 3,152.9 2,128.4 + 48.1 6,903.4 4,497.6 + 53.5 + 55.2 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 78.0 23.7 + 229.5 149.7 84.8 + 76.5 + 80.3 Cruises 14.8 - 73.5 n. a. 15.0 - 105.3 n. a. n. a. TUI Musement - 12.7 - 18.2 + 30.2 - 26.2 - 31.5 + 16.8 + 24.9 Holiday Experiences 80.1 - 68.1 n. a. 138.4 - 51.9 n. a. n. a. Northern Region - 147.5 - 180.9 + 18.5 - 269.5 - 352.6 + 23.6 + 17.5 Central Region - 102.1 - 24.2 - 321.4 - 131.1 - 82.8 - 58.5 - 60.6 Western Region - 59.2 - 57.0 - 3.9 - 102.9 - 89.4 - 15.1 - 17.9 Markets & Airlines - 308.5 - 262.2 - 17.7 - 503.2 - 524.7 + 4.1 - 0.8 All other segments - 13.9 0.4 n. a. - 30.6 - 26.8 - 14.1 - 14.3 TUI Group - 242.4 - 329.9 + 26.5 - 395.3 - 603.5 + 34.5 + 31.1 EBIT1 - 247.6 - 343.1 + 27.8 - 406.3 - 614.5 + 33.9 Underlying EBITDA - 42.9 - 123.1 + 65.1 15.3 -188.4 n. a. EBITDA2 - 42.7 - 130.0 + 67.1 15.3 - 185.5 n. a. Group loss - 326.2 - 321.4 - 1.5 - 558.0 - 707.9 + 21.2

