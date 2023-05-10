TUI Group Half-Year Financial Report 1 October -9

DJ TUI Group Half-Year Financial Report 1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023

Half-Year

Financial Report

1 October 2022 - 31 March 2023

Content

Interim Management Report

Summary

Report on changes in expected development

Consolidated earnings

Segmental performance

Financial position and net assets

Comments on the consolidated income statement

Alternative performance measures

Other segment indicators

Corporate Governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Notes

General

Accounting principles

Group of consolidated companies

Acquisitions - Divestments

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement

Notes to the unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position

Responsibility Statement

Review Report

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements

Financial calendar

Contacts

This Interim Financial Report of the TUI Group was prepared for the reporting period from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023.

Interim Management Report

Summary

Q2 2023 underlying EBIT of EUR-242.4m delivering a strong improvement year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-329.9m) with the strong booking momentum continuing into the Summer seasons. Successful completion of EUR1.8bn capital increase in April

-- Successful completion of capital increase with gross proceeds of EUR1.8bn following Q2 close1. This enablesfull repayment of WSF state aid and reduction in the size of KfW RCF to EUR1.1bn and is a significant measure torestore our balance sheet strength and has led to a first improvement of our credit rating, with S&P upgrading to Bwith a positive outlook.

-- 2.4m customers enjoyed a holiday with us in the quarter, an increase of 0.6m customers versus the prioryear and 88% of Q2 2019 customer levels on a like for like basis2. As a result, average load factor for the quarterwas 93% (Q2 2022: Load factor 85%).

-- Group revenue of EUR3.2bn, improved significantly across our segments by a total of EUR1.0bn against theprior year (Q2 2022: EUR2.1bn), reflecting the strength of demand for our products in a restriction free travelenvironment with Group revenue above pre-pandemic levels at improved prices (Q2 2019: EUR3.1bn).

-- Q2 Group underlying EBIT at EUR-242.4m, up by EUR87.5m and EUR181m on a comparable basis3 (Q2 2022: EUR-329.9mloss), with the Group results almost back to 2019 levels.? Hotels & Resorts continued its strong performance reporting a fourth consecutive quarter above 2019levels and significantly up year-on-year, driven by good operational performances across our key brands. - The recovery in Cruises continues with the segment achieving a fourth positive quarter since thestart of the pandemic. As a result, the business recorded a strong improvement against last year boosted byhigher volumes as well as improved occupancies with a full fleet able to operate again within a restrictionfree environment. - Markets & Airlines operational growth continued in the quarter generated by higher ASPs and volumes.Results were well ahead of last year on a comparable basis excluding the positive benefits in the prior year ofstate aid in Germany and the impact of ineffective hedge positions.

-- Net debt of EUR-4.2bn as of 31 March 2023 excludes the impact of the capital increase in April 2023 (31March 2022: EUR-3.9bn). If retrospectively, net debt is adjusted at 31 March 2023 to include these proceeds4, netdebt reduces to EUR-3.1bn.

-- A total of 12.9m bookings5 have been taken across the Winter and Summer seasons with 4.2m bookings addedsince our Q1 2023 Interim Report. Winter 2022/23 closed out in line with expectations with ASPs well ahead.

-- Easter bookings confirmed the strong customer demand across all our markets. To date bookings for Summer2023 are significantly up at +13% on prior year accompanied by higher ASPs. Summer 2023 volumes in the last sixweeks remains strong and are ahead of 2019 levels at +6% accompanied by higher ASPs emphasising the strength ofcustomer demand and underlining the popularity of our product offering. In the UK, which is currently 64% sold,bookings are in line with the prior season and +10% versus pre-pandemic levels again accompanied by higher ASPs.

-- Given the latest positive booking trends, we are confident in our Summer 2023 capacity assumption ofbeing close to normalised 2019 Summer levels.

1 For details please refer to page 29

2 Excluding businesses sold and discontinued since 2019

3 Reverse out of Q2 2022 benefit EUR50m COVID cost compensation from the German state, and EUR43m hedging ineffectiveness

4 Net debt less EUR1bn redemption of drawn credit lines and EUR0.1bn bond with warrant

5 Bookings up to 30 April 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and includes amendments and voucher re-bookings

-- During the quarter we have continued to translate our Sustainability Agenda into actions across ourbusinesses to shape a more sustainable future for tourism. In airlines, we have a new agreement in place with Shellon sustainable aviation fuel to promote production and supply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). TUI Cruisesintroduced a new sustainability strategy with the ambition to offer their first climate-neutral cruises in 2030. InHotels & Resorts, we launched the Green Building Guidelines to drive emission reductions for construction andrefurbishment projects.

-- Based on the strong booking momentum which is continuing into the Summer season, we reconfirm ourexpectations to increase underlying EBIT significantly for financial year 20231.

1 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine

Sustainability as opportunity

-- For TUI Group, sustainability covering all three areas of economic, environmental and socialsustainability is a fundamental management principle and a cornerstone of our strategy for continually enhancingthe value of our company. We firmly believe that sustainable development is critical to long-term economic success.Together with our many partners around the world, we are actively committed to shaping a more sustainable futurefor tourism.

-- We have near-term targets set for airline, cruises and hotels, to reduce emissions in line with thelatest climate science. These 2030 targets were validated by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) andpublished in our Q1 Interim Report in February 2023. Emission reduction roadmaps have been developed for eachbusiness area and progress made during the quarter, including: - In Airlines, a new collaboration agreement has been signed with Shell to promote the production andsupply of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), a key tool to further reduce the carbon footprint of air transport,these fuels will be produced from circular raw materials that do not compete with food resources. - TUI Cruises has launched it's new sustainability strategy in its 15th anniversary year as a company. Thestrategy is aligned with the Sustainability Agenda and covers brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. Strategicfields include climate protection, destination responsibility and sustainable business transformation. The ambitionis to offer the first climate-neutral cruises by 2030. - TUI Hotels & Resorts has published new Green Building Guidelines for its hotels and TUI's hotel partners.The guidelines include valuable environmental advice and measures for construction and refurbishment projects - animportant toolkit for reducing emissions across hotels. We aim to achieve zero emissions in our TUI Blue Montafonhotel in Austria by the end of 2023 with further hotels to follow in Austria and Spain in 2024. - Within our destinations we have launched a new eco-mobility project to create low emission transportoptions. This includes e-bike options in Rhodes for our destination reps.

TUI Group - financial highlights EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Var. % at constant adjusted adjusted currency Revenue 3,152.9 2,128.4 + 48.1 6,903.4 4,497.6 + 53.5 + 55.2 Underlying EBIT1 Hotels & Resorts 78.0 23.7 + 229.5 149.7 84.8 + 76.5 + 80.3 Cruises 14.8 - 73.5 n. a. 15.0 - 105.3 n. a. n. a. TUI Musement - 12.7 - 18.2 + 30.2 - 26.2 - 31.5 + 16.8 + 24.9 Holiday Experiences 80.1 - 68.1 n. a. 138.4 - 51.9 n. a. n. a. Northern Region - 147.5 - 180.9 + 18.5 - 269.5 - 352.6 + 23.6 + 17.5 Central Region - 102.1 - 24.2 - 321.4 - 131.1 - 82.8 - 58.5 - 60.6 Western Region - 59.2 - 57.0 - 3.9 - 102.9 - 89.4 - 15.1 - 17.9 Markets & Airlines - 308.5 - 262.2 - 17.7 - 503.2 - 524.7 + 4.1 - 0.8 All other segments - 13.9 0.4 n. a. - 30.6 - 26.8 - 14.1 - 14.3 TUI Group - 242.4 - 329.9 + 26.5 - 395.3 - 603.5 + 34.5 + 31.1 EBIT1 - 247.6 - 343.1 + 27.8 - 406.3 - 614.5 + 33.9 Underlying EBITDA - 42.9 - 123.1 + 65.1 15.3 -188.4 n. a. EBITDA2 - 42.7 - 130.0 + 67.1 15.3 - 185.5 n. a. Group loss - 326.2 - 321.4 - 1.5 - 558.0 - 707.9 + 21.2

Differences may occur due to rounding.

1 We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and result of the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. For further details please see page 17.

2 EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, income taxes, goodwill impairment and amortisation and write-ups of other intangible assets, depreciation and write-ups of property, plant and equipment, investments and current assets.

3 Earnings per share for all periods presented were adjusted for the impact of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split in February 2023 as well as the impact of the subscription rights issued in the capital increase in March 2023.

4 Equity divided by balance sheet total in %, variance is given in percentage points.

All change figures refer to the same period of the previous year, unless otherwise stated.

The present Half-Year Financial Report 2023 is based on TUI Group's reporting structure set out in the Consolidated Financial Statements of TUI AG as at 30 September 2022. See TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 27. Due to the re-segmentation of Future Markets from All other segments to Hotels & Resorts, TUI Musement and Central Region in the current financial year, previous year's figures have been adjusted.

-- H1 2023 Group revenue of EUR6.9bn was up EUR2.4bn versus previous year (H1 2022: EUR4.5bn). The Group's H1 2023operating loss (underlying EBIT) of EUR-395.3m improved by EUR208.2m compared to previous year (H1 2022: EUR-603.5m).

Trading update - Strong booking momentum continues for Summer 2023 with capacity expected to be close to normalised levels

Markets & Airlines

-- 12.9m bookings1 have been taken across Winter 2022/23 and Summer 2023 with 4.2m bookings added since ourQ1 2023 Interim Report, as the strong booking momentum continues.

-- Summer 2023 volumes in the last six weeks remain strong and are up 6% on 2019 levels accompanied byhigher ASPs emphasising the strength of customer demand and underlining the popularity of our product offering.

Winter 2022/23

-- 4.7m bookings were taken for the season with 0.6m added since our Q1 2023 update.

-- The Winter 2022/23 programme closed with bookings significantly up at 133% of prior season levels and 88%of Winter 2018/19.

-- ASP held up strongly, +10% higher than the prior Winter season and ahead of the +8% year-on-yearimprovement we published at Q1 2023. Compared to Winter 2018/19, ASP was up +29%.

-- In general bookings in the European market are not back to Winter 2018/2019 levels but we continue tooutperform with UK Winter bookings returning to pre-pandemic levels at significantly higher ASPs.

-- Egypt and Cape Verde have grown in popularity with bookings up +22% and +3% vs. Winter 2018/19respectively.

Trading Markets & Airlines Summer season1 Variation in % versus 2022 2022 2019 Summer 2023 last 6 weeks Summer 2023 Bookings2 + 13 - 1 - 4 ASP + 5 // + 83 + 8 + 26

Summer 2023

-- Easter bookings confirmed the strong customer demand across all our markets and indications for theSummer season remain positive. 8.3m bookings have been taken to date, 3.6m more than at our Q1 2023 update. 55% ofthe programme sold which is +2%pts ahead of Summer 2022 and broadly in line with Summer 2019.

-- Bookings for Summer 2023 are significantly up +13% year-on-year and at 96% (+ 7%pts since Q1 2023) ofpre-pandemic levels.

-- Against Summer 2022, ASP is up +5% and thus notably higher than the +2% comparison we published at Q12023. On a like-for-like basis, ASP is up +8% against the prior season, excluding Summer 2022 re-bookingsrolled-forward from previous seasons. This increase highlights customers' continued willingness to prioritise spendon travel and experiences. Compared to Summer 2019, ASP remains significantly up at +26%.

-- In the last six weeks, booking momentum has remained strong, +6% ahead of the Summer 2019 comparisonreconfirming the positive and encouraging trends for this Summer.

-- Spain, Greece and Turkey continue to be popular Summer destinations for our customers.

-- The UK market continues to be the most advanced sold at 64%. Bookings are in line with the prior seasonand +10% versus pre-pandemic levels again accompanied by higher ASPs.

-- Given the latest positive booking trends, we are confident in our Summer 2023 capacity assumption ofbeing close to normalised 2019 Summer levels.

1 Depending on the source market, Summer season starts in April or May and ends in September, October or November.

2 Bookings up to 30 April 2023 relate to all customers whether risk or non-risk and include amendments and voucher re-bookings

3 Excludes UK Summer 2022 re-bookings rolled over from previous season, some of which included a rebooking incentive

Holiday Experiences

Trading Holiday Experiences H2 20231 Variation in % versus H2 2022 Hotels & Resorts2 Available bed nights3 + 5 Occupancy %4 + 3 % points Cruises Available passenger cruise days5 - 1 Occupancy %6 + 22 % points TUI Musement Experiences sold + mid-double digit %

-- Hotels & Resorts - Number of available bed nights for H22 is ahead of prior year at +5% and slightlyahead of our Q1 Update. Booked occupancy is up year-on-year at +3%pts for H2. Average daily rates are +8% aheadyear-on-year for H2 driven mainly by Riu. Key destinations in H2 are Turkey, the Caribbean, the Balearics, Greece,the Canaries and Cape Verde.

-- Cruises - Our three brands continue to operate a full fleet of in total sixteen ships. H2 availablepassenger cruise days are however slightly behind at -1%1 due to the current refurbishment of Mein Schiff Herzafter its transfer from TUI Cruises to Marella and before it returns to service at the beginning of June for thesummer season. Booked occupancy rates are up +22%pts for H2, developing, for many Cruises, close to the peaks lastseen in 2019. 2023 booked ticket rates for many cruises are above pre-pandemic levels.

-- TUI Musement - Our Tours and Activities business continues its expansion investing into growth whilereturning to 2019 profitability. The segment benefits from our integrated model with a global product offering incities as well as sun and beach locations, and growth of third-party sales through the TUI Musement platform. Thetransfer business, providing support to our guests in their destination, is expected to develop in line with ourMarkets & Airlines capacity assumptions in 2023. Sales to date for our Experiences business, providing excursions,activities and tickets, are up mid-double digit percent for H21. The significant growth in Experiences is driven bythe enlarged product offering especially online and our diversified distribution via TUI, B2C and B2B.

1 H2 corresponds to the summer half-year und covers April to September. 2023 trading data as of 30 April 2023

2 2023 trading data as of 30 April 2023 excluding Blue Diamond

3 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available in the hotel (Group owned and leased hotels)

4 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group owned and lease hotels)

5 Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships

6 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days

Net debt

Net debt of EUR-4.2bn as of 31 March 2023 excludes the impact of the capital increase in April 2023 (31 March 2022: EUR-3.9bn). If retrospectively, net-debt is adjusted at 31 March 2023 to include the proceeds7, net debt reduces to EUR3.1bn.

7 Net debt less EUR1bn redemption of drawn credit lines and EUR0.1bn bond with warrant

Strategic priorities

The TUI Group's strategy outlined in the Annual Report 20221 and at our FY2022 results presentation, will be continued in the current financial year.

TUI's strategy aims to deliver growth in both Holiday Experiences and Markets & Airlines, embedded in one central customer ecosystem, underpinned by our sustainability agenda and our people. Our Holiday Experiences business strategy focuses on asset-right growth in differentiated content and expanding the customer base with multi-channel distribution. Having accelerated our strategic transformation of Markets & Airlines during the pandemic, and fully implemented our Global Realignment Programme, our business strategy is now focused on profitable growth. This will be achieved by offering more product choice, growing our customer ecosystem into untapped segments, and increasing customer value. This includes increasing the volume and proportion of dynamically sourced packages, as well as significantly increasing our component offer in accommodation only and flight only.

We also aim to further improve our cash position focusing on optimising working capital and cash from operations and maintaining disciplined capital expenditure through by asset right growth. In April 2023, we successfully completed a EUR1.8bn rights issue, facilitating the full repayment of the remaining state aid instruments granted by the German Economic Stabilization Fund (WSF) and enabling a significant reduction in the size of our KfW credits lines as well as a repayment of current drawings under our credit lines in the same magnitude. This is a significant measure to restore our balance sheet strength as well as reducing net interest and has led to a first improvement in our credit rating, with S&P upgrading to B with a positive outlook.

FY23 Assumptions2 - Based on the strong booking momentum, which is continuing into the Summer season, we confirm our expectations for financial year 2023 that underlying EBIT will increase significantly.

Mid-term ambitions - We have a clear strategy to accelerate profitable market growth with new customer segments and more product sales. Our mid-term 2025/26 ambitions are for underlying EBIT to significantly build on EUR1.2bn3. We have a target to return to a gross leverage ratio4 of well below 3.0x and aim to return to a credit rating in line with the pre-pandemic rating of BB / Ba territory.

1 Details on our strategy see TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 23

2 Based on constant currency. In view of the effects from the war in Ukraine, the assumption for underlying EBIT is subject to considerable

uncertainty. Amongst others, the greatest area of uncertainty will be the impact on consumer confidence, should there be further cost inflation

volatility and/or an escalation of the war in Ukraine

3 FY19 underlying EBIT of EUR893m including EUR293m Boeing Max cost impact

4 Defined as as gross debt (Financial liabilities incl. lease liabilities and net pension obligation) divided by reported EBITDA

Report on changes in expected development

We re-confirm our expectation set out in the Annual Report 2022 for a significant increase in TUI Group's underlying EBIT in financial year 20235 compared with 2022.

We have updated the following expectations for financial year 2023 described in the Annual Report 2022 as follows:

For financial year 2023, we now expect a net negative effect from adjustments in a range of EUR40m to EUR60m (previously EUR60m to EUR80m).

Against the backdrop of the net cash inflows from the capital increase completed in April 2023 and the repayments to the German Economic Stabilisation Fund (WSF), we now expect the Group's net debt to be around EUR2.4bn at the end of financial year 2023 (previously broadly stable).

We continue to consider the remaining assumptions for financial year 2023 made in the Annual Report 2022 to be valid. See also TUI Group Annual Report 2022 from page 52 onwards.

5 Based on constant currency

Consolidated earnings

Revenue EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & Resorts 218.3 181.0 + 20.6 429.2 379.3 + 13.2 Cruises 141.9 41.3 + 243.2 257.1 75.5 + 240.5 TUI Musement 130.3 68.1 + 91.3 290.0 145.6 + 99.2 Holiday Experiences 490.5 290.4 + 68.9 976.4 600.4 + 62.6 Northern Region 1,191.5 847.9 + 40.5 2,534.6 1,500.2 + 69.0 Central Region 990.8 622.0 + 59.3 2,375.9 1,610.8 + 47.5 Western Region 477.7 366.2 + 30.5 1,012.6 782.2 + 29.4 Markets & Airlines 2,660.1 1,836.1 + 44.9 5,923.2 3,893.2 + 52.1 All other segments 2.3 1.9 + 22.7 3.9 4.0 - 2.9 TUI Group 3,152.9 2,128.4 + 48.1 6,903.4 4,497.6 + 53.5 TUI Group (at constant currency) 3,210.2 2,128.4 + 50.8 6,982.3 4,497.6 + 55.2 Underlying EBIT EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & Resorts 78.0 23.7 + 229.5 149.7 84.8 + 76.5 Cruises 14.8 - 73.5 n. a. 15.0 - 105.3 n. a. TUI Musement - 12.7 - 18.2 + 30.2 - 26.2 - 31.5 + 16.8 Holiday Experiences 80.1 - 68.1 n. a. 138.4 - 51.9 n. a. Northern Region - 147.5 - 180.9 + 18.5 - 269.5 - 352.6 + 23.6 Central Region - 102.1 - 24.2 - 321.4 - 131.1 - 82.8 - 58.5 Western Region - 59.2 - 57.0 - 3.9 - 102.9 - 89.4 - 15.1 Markets & Airlines - 308.5 - 262.2 - 17.7 - 503.2 - 524.7 + 4.1 All other segments - 13.9 0.4 n. a. - 30.6 - 26.8 - 14.1 TUI Group - 242.4 - 329.9 + 26.5 - 395.3 - 603.5 + 34.5 EBIT EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & Resorts 78.2 24.3 + 221.4 149.2 106.8 + 39.8 Cruises 14.8 - 73.5 n. a. 15.0 - 105.3 n. a. TUI Musement - 14.5 - 20.1 + 27.8 - 28.5 - 35.3 + 19.4 Holiday Experiences 78.5 - 69.3 n. a. 135.7 - 33.8 n. a. Northern Region - 148.6 - 185.2 + 19.7 - 274.4 - 360.7 + 23.9 Central Region - 102.5 - 32.5 - 216.0 - 131.5 - 100.1 - 31.4 Western Region - 60.1 - 57.5 - 4.5 - 102.8 - 90.7 - 13.3 Markets & Airlines - 311.0 - 275.2 - 13.0 - 508.2 - 551.5 + 7.9 All other segments - 15.1 1.4 n. a. - 33.8 - 29.1 - 15.9 TUI Group - 247.6 - 343.1 + 27.8 - 406.3 - 614.5 + 33.9

Segmental performance

Holiday Experiences EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Revenue 490.5 290.4 + 68.9 976.4 600.4 + 62.6 Underlying EBIT 80.1 - 68.1 n. a. 138.4 - 51.9 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 83.0 - 68.1 n. a. 143.8 - 51.9 n. a. Hotels & Resorts EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Total revenue1 358.2 241.8 + 48.2 742.9 524.6 + 41.6 Revenue 218.3 181.0 + 20.6 429.2 379.3 + 13.2 Underlying EBIT 78.0 23.7 + 229.5 149.7 84.8 + 76.5 Underlying EBIT at constant currency 79.3 23.7 + 234.9 152.9 84.8 + 80.3 Available bed nights2 ('000) 7,018 6,935 + 1.2 15,565 15,530 + 0.2 Riu 3,188 3,059 + 4.2 6,412 6,490 - 1.2 Robinson 647 592 + 9.3 1,471 1,321 + 11.4 Blue Diamond 1,601 1,343 + 19.2 2,963 2,667 + 11.1 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) 83 65 + 18 79 64 + 15 Riu 93 73 + 20 89 71 + 18 Robinson 67 51 + 16 68 58 + 10 Blue Diamond 87 78 + 9 86 76 + 10 Average daily rate4 (EUR) 100 86 + 16.3 92 78 + 18.5 Riu 83 71 + 16.1 80 68 + 17.2 Robinson 112 115 - 2.3 106 106 - 0.6 Blue Diamond 165 143 + 15.3 159 132 + 20.8 Revenue includes fully consolidated companies, all other KPIs incl. companies measured at equity 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue 2 Number of hotel days open multiplied by beds available (Group owned and leased hotels) 3 Occupied beds divided by available beds (Group owned and leased hotels) 4 Board and lodging revenue divided by occupied bed nights (Group owned and leased hotels)

H1 2023 total revenue in our Hotels & Resorts segment increased to EUR742.9m, up EUR218.4m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR524.6m). H1 underlying EBIT for the segment of EUR149.7m improved by EUR64.9m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR84.8m).

Q2 2023 total revenue for the segment grew to EUR358.2m, an increase of EUR116.5m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR241.8m) supported by the restriction free travel environment across our wide portfolio of destinations. As a result Q2 underlying EBIT of EUR78.0m, increased by EUR54.4m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR23.7m) achieving a fourth consecutive quarter above 2019 levels underlining the strong recovery of this segment post pandemic. Results were driven by good operational performances across the hotels businesses, with higher occupancies and rates in a stronger trading environment. Riu in particular, contributed to the improvement, with the Caribbean, Canaries and Cape Verde key destinations.

In the Q2 period, we operated 7.0m available bednights (capacity), slightly up by 1% on Q2 2022. The overall occupancy rate for the segment increased across all businesses by a total of 18%pts year-on-year to 83%, driven in particular by the Caribbean and Spanish destinations. Our hotels across the Caribbean delivered average occupancy rates of 92%, with Mexico being our most popular destination achieving 93% average occupancy in the second quarter. Our hotels in the Canaries also saw high demand during this winter period, achieving average occupancy of 86%. Other key destinations in the quarter were Egypt and Cape Verde.

Q2 2023 average daily rate in the segment rose by 16% year-on-year to EUR100 with rates in particular in the Caribbean higher. Riu's average daily rate increased by 16% to EUR83 (Q2 2022: EUR71) and Blue Diamond's average daily rate increased by 15% to EUR165 (Q2 2022: EUR143). Robinson achieved an average daily rate of EUR112, broadly in line with prior year (Q2 2022: EUR115).

Future content growth in our Hotels & Resorts segment, will be delivered both through our well-known hotel brands in existing and new destinations, as well as introducing new brands to complement our portfolio. This growth will be achieved in accordance with an asset-right strategy. During the quarter we already announced further growth plans within TUI Blue, one of our TUI signature hotel brands focused on experienced orientated lifestyle travellers. The expansion, starting in Summer 2023, will see 14 new openings across four continents during the next two years with new destinations such as China, Senegal, Cambodia and Curaçao. The expansion is driven by international partnerships in which TUI Blue hotels are operated either under management contracts or by franchisees.

Cruises EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Revenue1 141.9 41.3 + 243.2 257.1 75.5 + 240.5 Underlying EBIT 14.8 - 73.5 n. a. 15.0 - 105.3 n. a. Underlying EBIT at constant currency 14.6 - 73.5 n. a. 14.6 - 105.3 n. a. Available passenger cruise days2 ('000) Mein Schiff 1,600 1,140 + 40.3 3,223 2,441 + 32.1 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 145 103 + 41.3 294 251 + 16.9 Marella Cruises 645 364 + 77.3 1,258 742 + 69.6 Occupancy3 (%, variance in % points) Mein Schiff 93 51 + 42 91 52 + 39 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises 67 29 + 38 66 39 + 27 Marella Cruises 95 53 + 42 93 51 + 42 Average daily rate (EUR) Mein Schiff4 136 138 - 1.5 137 147 - 6.5 Hapag-Lloyd Cruises4 780 606 + 28.7 725 640 + 13.2 Marella Cruises5 (in GBP) 181 156 + 16.4 170 149 + 14.5 1 No revenue is carried for Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises as the joint venture TUI Cruises is consolidated at equity 2 Number of operating days multiplied by berths available on the operated ships. This key figure has changed compared to previous periods. 3 Achieved passenger cruise days divided by available passenger cruise days 4 Ticket revenue divided by achieved passenger cruise days 5 Revenue (stay on ship inclusive of transfers, flights and hotels due to the integrated nature of Marella Cruises) divided by achieved passenger cruise days

The Cruises segment comprises the joint venture TUI Cruises in Germany, which operates cruise ships under the brands Mein Schiff and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella Cruises in UK. The segment operated a full fleet of 16 ships in the second quarter whilst in Q2 2022 operations were more limited and only gradually ramped up as COVID-19 restrictions were eased.

H1 2023 Cruises revenue only includes Marella Cruises, as TUI Cruises is accounted for using the equity method. Revenue grew to EUR257.1m, a significant improvement of EUR181.6m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR75.5m). H1 2023 underlying EBIT for the segment (including the equity result of TUI Cruises) was EUR15.0m, up EUR120.2m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR-105.3m loss).

Q2 2023 revenue reflecting Marella Cruises solely, increased to EUR141.9m, up EUR100.5m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR41.3m). As a result, Q2 2023 underlying EBIT for the segment (including the equity result of TUI Cruises), was EUR14.8m, an improvement of EUR88.3m (Q2 2022: EUR-73.5m loss) with both TUI Cruises and Marella contributing to the positive development boosted by increased volumes as well as higher occupancies. The Cruises business continues to recover post pandemic and this is now the fourth consecutive positive quarter for the segment with TUI Cruises achieving Q2 2023 EAT (earnings after tax) of EUR18m.

Mein Schiff - Mein Schiff operated their full fleet of seven ships against a more limited programme in the previous year where only six ships were able to return to operation by the end of the quarter as COVID-19 measures were gradually lifted. The brand offered itineraries to the Canaries, the Caribbean and around the world with Asian itineraries resuming in Winter 2022/23 for the first time since the pandemic. Occupancy of the operated fleet in Q2 2023 was 93% as a result (Q2 2022: 51%) demonstrating the strong demand for our German language, premium all-inclusive product. At EUR136, the average daily rate was close to pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: EUR146) and virtually in line with prior year at -1% (Q2 2022: EUR138).

Hapag-Lloyd Cruises - Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, our luxury and expeditions brand, offering itineraries around the world as well as voyages to Antarctica. The brand operated all five ships in Q2 2023 against a more limited programme in the prior year. Q2 average daily rate was EUR780, well above pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: EUR680), and with an increase of 29% on prior year (Q2 2022: EUR606). Q2 occupancy of the fleet was 67% (Q2 2022: 29%), underlining the popularity of these cruise post pandemic.

Marella Cruises - Our UK cruise brand offered itineraries to the Caribbean and the Canaries in Q2 operating all four ships against a partial fleet deployment in Q2 2022. The business achieved an average daily rate of GBP181 up 16.4% year-on-year (Q2 2022: GBP156) and above the pre-pandemic level of GBP154. Occupancy was at 95%, versus a prior year Q2 of 53% benefiting from an improved trading environment.

TUI Musement EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Total revenue1 176.1 97.9 + 79.8 400.3 209.3 + 91.3 Revenue 130.3 68.1 + 91.3 290.0 145.6 + 99.2 Underlying EBIT - 12.7 - 18.2 + 30.2 - 26.2 - 31.5 + 16.8 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 10.9 - 18.2 + 40.2 - 23.6 - 31.5 + 24.9 1 Total revenue includes intra-Group revenue

In TUI Musement, our Tours and Activities business, H1 2023 revenue of EUR290.0m, was up EUR144.4m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR145.6m). H1 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-26.2m was an improvement against prior year (H1 2022: EUR-31.5m loss).

Q2 2023 revenue of EUR130.3m, was up EUR62.2m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR68.1m), with an underlying EBIT loss of EUR-12.7m reduced by EUR5.5m against prior year (Q2 2022: EUR-18.2m loss). The improvement reflects the advantage of our integrated model and growth of third-party sales through the TUI Musement platform. The business continues to accelerate its B2C offering driving growth of Experiences sales directly to the consumer as part of the strategic development of this segment. In doing so, we continue to drive and enhance our digital transformation to enrich the customer experience throughout all channels and providing support and expertise in resort both in person and through our dedicated TUI App.

During the quarter, TUI Musement benefited from increased guest transfers due to a higher number of tour operator guests, providing 3.4m transfers in the destinations against 2.5m in the same quarter last year as the trading environment returned to normal across our global destinations. In addition, 1.3m Experiences were sold, up 0.7m year-on-year (Q2 2022: 0.7m) highlighting the significant expansion of our business in this segment.

Markets & Airlines EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Revenue 2,660.1 1,836.1 + 44.9 5,923.2 3,893.2 + 52.1 Underlying EBIT - 308.5 - 262.2 - 17.7 - 503.2 - 524.7 + 4.1 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 323.7 - 262.2 - 23.5 - 528.7 - 524.7 - 0.8 Direct distribution mix1 76 80 - 4 75 77 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 52 57 - 5 52 55 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 2,439 1,872 + 30.3 5,743 4,146 + 38.5 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

H1 2023 revenue of EUR5,923.2m, was up EUR2,030.0m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR3,893.2m). H1 underlying EBIT reflected the usual winter seasonal loss for the sector of EUR-503.2m which however, was an improvement of EUR21.6m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR-524.7m loss).

Q2 2023 revenue of EUR2,660.1m, increased EUR824.0m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR1,836.1m). The Q2 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-308.5m was EUR-46.4m lower year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-262.2m loss). Prior year Q2 included a EUR43m benefit from ineffective hedges and also EUR50m state compensation within Central Region for loss of business in the course of the pandemic. Excluding these effects, Q2 2023 results were up EUR47m year-on-year driven by higher prices and a restriction free trading environment with good demand for our wide and varied product offering. Traditional short- and medium haul destinations such as the Canaries and Egypt were again popular destinations for our customers, with long-haul destinations such as Mexico and the Dominican Republic also in good demand. However, the overall segment continued to be impacted by inflationary pressures especially on energy as well as exchange rate volatility.

A total of 2,439k customers departed in Q2 2023, an increase of 567k customers versus Q2 2022.

Northern Region EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Revenue 1,191.5 847.9 + 40.5 2,534.6 1,500.2 + 69.0 Underlying EBIT - 147.5 - 180.9 + 18.5 - 269.5 - 352.6 + 23.6 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 161.5 - 180.9 + 10.7 - 290.8 - 352.6 + 17.5 Direct distribution mix1 92 93 - 1 93 94 - 1 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 67 69 - 2 68 71 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 945 752 + 25.7 2,153 1,417 + 52.0 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

H1 2023 revenue of EUR2,534.6m, which was up EUR1,034.5m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR1,500.2m). H1 underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-269.5m improved by EUR83.1m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR-352.6m loss).

Northern Region reported Q2 2023 revenue of EUR1,191.5m, which was up EUR343.6m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR847.9m). Q2 2023 underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-147.5m improved by EUR33.4m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-180.9m loss) whereby Q2 2022 included a benefit of EUR16m from ineffective hedges. On a comparable basis, results in the segment were significantly up by EUR50m driven by strong customer demand resulting in higher volumes and prices.

Q2 2023 customer volumes increased by 25.7% to 945k versus 752k guests in Q2 2022 underlining the market recovery. Online distribution remained strong at 67%, which was down 2%pts against prior year (Q2 2022: 69%) but at pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: 67%). The comparison against last year is however limited due to lower volumes and longer retail shop closures resulting from the COVID-19 restrictions last year. Direct distribution was at 92% broadly in line with prior year (Q2 2022: 93%) and at pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: 92%).

Central Region EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Revenue 990.8 622.0 + 59.3 2,375.9 1,610.8 + 47.5 Underlying EBIT - 102.1 - 24.2 - 321.4 - 131.1 - 82.8 - 58.5 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 102.4 - 24.2 - 322.7 - 132.9 - 82.8 - 60.6 Direct distribution mix1 55 58 - 3 54 57 - 3 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 30 33 - 3 29 31 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 829 538 + 54.1 2,061 1,475 + 39.8 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

H1 2023 revenue of EUR2,375.9m, was up EUR765.0m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR1,610.8m) with an underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-131.1m, up EUR48.4m against last year (H1 2022: EUR-82.8m loss).

Q2 2023 revenue of EUR990.8m, improved EUR368.8m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR622.0m) whilst the underlying EBIT loss for the region of EUR-102.1m, was EUR77.9m higher year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-24.2m loss). Results in the prior year quarter included a EUR30m benefit from ineffective hedges. In addition, prior year included the benefit of a EUR50m state compensation for loss of business in the course of the pandemic. Excluding these effects, Q2 results were up EUR3m year on year. The improvement in operational performance was generated by higher volumes and prices in Germany.

Customer volumes increased by 54.1% to 829k versus prior year (previous year 538k) following a more restrictive trading environment in Q2 2022. Online distribution for Central Region reached 30%, down 3%pts against prior year whereby comparison is limited due to lower volumes and longer retail shop closures due to the COVID-19 restrictions last year. Against pre-pandemic levels, online distribution was up by 10%pts (Q2 2019: 20%) emphasising the significant development of our online offering in this region in line with consumer demand. Direct distribution was down 3%pts to 55% against Q2 2022 of 58% but ahead versus pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: 48%).

Western Region EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Revenue 477.7 366.2 + 30.5 1,012.6 782.2 + 29.4 Underlying EBIT - 59.2 - 57.0 - 3.9 - 102.9 - 89.4 - 15.1 Underlying EBIT at constant currency - 60.1 - 57.0 - 5.3 - 105.4 - 89.4 - 17.9 Direct distribution mix1 77 82 - 5 78 82 - 4 (in %, variance in % points) Online mix2 59 64 - 5 61 63 - 2 (in %, variance in % points) Customers ('000) 665 582 + 14.3 1,528 1,255 + 21.8 1 Share of sales via own channels (retail and online) 2 Share of online sales

In Western Region H1 2023 revenue of EUR1,012.6m, rose EUR230.4m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR782.2m). H1 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-102.9m, decreased by EUR13.5m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR-89.4m loss).

Q2 2023 revenue of EUR477.7m, was up EUR111.5m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR366.2m). Q2 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-59.2m, decreased by EUR2.2m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR-57.0m loss). Despite improving volumes in the region year-on-year, results in the segment were slightly lower impacted by higher airline operating costs and the ongoing effect of flight disruptions in Schiphol airport.

Customer volumes increased by 14.3% to 665k guests year-on-year (Q2 2022: 582k). Online distribution for region stood at 59%, 5%pt below prior year but virtually in line with pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: 60 %). Direct distribution was down 5%pts to 77% versus last year (Q2 2022: 82%) but in line with pre-pandemic levels (Q2 2019: 77%).

All other segments EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Revenue 2.3 1.9 + 22.7 3.9 4.0 - 2.9 Underlying EBIT - 13.9 0.4 n. a. - 30.6 - 26.8 - 14.1 Underlying EBIT at constant currency) - 13.9 0.4 n. a. - 30.6 - 26.8 - 14.3

H1 2023 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-30.6m, increased EUR3.8m year-on-year (H1 2022: EUR-26.8m loss) and Q2 2023 underlying EBIT loss of EUR-13.9m, increased by EUR-14.3m year-on-year (Q2 2022: EUR0.4m).

Financial position and net assets

Cash Flow / Net capex and investments / Net debt

In the first half-year of financial year 2023, TUI Group's business volume was significantly higher than in H1 2022, which was still impacted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months.

TUI Group's operating cash outflow in H1 2023 of EUR284.4m increased by EUR724.2m compared to previous year, due to an increase in supplier payments as a result of higher business volumes in the previous Summer, in addition to slightly lower December bookings received in H1 2023.

Net debt position as at 31 March 2023 of EUR-4.2bn was up EUR260.4m compared to previous year level (31 March 2022: EUR-3.9bn).

Net debt EUR million 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 Var. % Financial debt 2,994.1 2,426.5 + 23.4 Lease liabilities 2,834.5 3,146.0 - 9.9 Cash and cash equivalents 1,575.9 1,522.6 + 3.5 Short-term interest-bearing investments 56.3 113.8 - 50.5 Net debt -4,196.4 -3,936.0 + 6.6 Net capex and investments EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Cash gross capex Hotels & Resorts 62.0 34.0 + 82.4 133.4 56.0 + 138.2 Cruises 15.7 6.8 + 130.9 43.7 28.3 + 54.4 TUI Musement 7.7 6.3 + 22.2 13.0 11.1 + 17.1 Holiday Experiences 85.4 47.1 + 81.3 190.1 95.4 + 99.3 Northern Region 5.5 6.5 - 15.4 11.1 12.8 - 13.3 Central Region 4.2 4.0 + 5.0 6.2 5.1 + 21.6 Western Region 7.3 1.5 + 386.7 11.6 3.3 + 251.5

Markets & Airlines* 16.2 13.4 + 20.9 49.5 23.9 + 107.1 All other segments 33.9 25.9 + 30.9 65.4 50.0 + 30.8 TUI Group 135.5 86.4 + 56.8 305.0 169.3 + 80.2 Net pre delivery payments on aircraft - 24.0 1.8 n. a. 35.0 - 44.6 n. a. Financial investments - - - 0.3 - n. a. Divestments - 42.6 - 4.9 - 769.4 - 122.4 12.0 n. a. Net capex and investments 68.9 83.3 - 17.3 217.8 136.7 + 59.3

* Including EUR-0.8m for Q2 2023 (Q2 2023: EUR1.4m) and EUR20.6m for H1 2023 (H1 2022: EUR2.7m ) cash gross capex of the aircraft leasing companies, which are allocated to Markets & Airlines as a whole, but not to the individual segments Northern Region, Central Region and Western Region.

Cash gross capex in H1 2023 was EUR135.7m higher year-on-year. This increase was due, amongst others, to higher investments in Hotels & Resorts, the airline sector and at Marella for the refurbishment of Mein Schiff Herz prior to its commissioning for the UK market. Net capex and investments of EUR217.8m increased by EUR81.1m year-on-year. The divestments include an inflow of EUR71m from the sale of the stakes in RIU Hotels S.A. in financial year 2021.

Assets and liabilities EUR million 31 Mar 2023 30 Sep 2023 Var. % Non-current assets 11,212.2 11,351.7 - 1.2 Current assets 3,881.3 3,903.8 - 0.6 Total assets 15,093.4 15,255.5 - 1.1 Equity - 921.1 645.7 n. a. Provisions 1,773.9 1,897.4 - 6.5 Financial liabilities 2,994.1 2,051.3 + 46.0 Other liabilities 11,246.5 10,661.0 + 5.5 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 15,093.4 15,255.5 - 1.1

Comments on the consolidated income statement

In the first half of financial year 2023, TUI Group's business volume was significantly higher than in H1 2022, which was still impacted by measures to contain the spread of COVID-19. TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months.

In H1 2023, consolidated revenue increased by EUR2.4bn year-on-year to EUR6.9bn.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % Revenue 3,152.9 2,128.4 +48.1 6,903.4 4,497.6 +53.5 Cost of sales 3,228.5 2,262.0 +42.7 6,889.8 4,734.4 +45.5 Gross profit / loss - 75.6 - 133.6 +43.4 13.7 - 236.9 n. a. Administrative expenses 250.7 175.3 +43.0 493.4 377.0 +30.9 Other income 5.7 4.6 +23.9 11.7 30.8 - 62.0 Other expenses - 1.1 0.7 n. a. 4.7 1.6 +193.8 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets 2.7 - 0.2 n. a. 3.5 - 4.5 n. a. Financial income 19.9 5.1 +290.2 38.3 25.9 +47.9 Financial expense 152.4 133.5 +14.2 284.9 281.3 +1.3 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity 78.4 - 33.3 n. a. 74.0 - 35.6 n. a. method Earnings before income taxes - 376.3 - 466.5 +19.3 - 648.8 - 871.0 +25.5 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) - 50.0 - 145.1 +65.5 - 90.8 - 163.1 +44.3 Group loss - 326.2 - 321.4 - 1.5 - 558.0 - 707.9 +21.2 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 364.3 - 335.7 - 8.5 - 620.4 - 720.0 +13.8 Group profit / loss attributable to non-controlling interest 38.1 14.4 +164.6 62.4 12.1 +415.7

Alternative performance measures

The Group's main financial KPI is underlying EBIT. We define the EBIT in underlying EBIT as earnings before interest, income taxes and expenses for the measurement of the Group's interest hedges. EBIT by definition includes goodwill impairments.

One-off items carried here include adjustments for income and expense items that reflect amounts and frequencies of occurrence rendering an evaluation of the operating profitability of the segments and the Group more difficult or causing distortions. These items include gains on disposal of financial investments, significant gains and losses from the sale of assets as well as significant restructuring and integration expenses. Any effects from purchase price allocations, ancillary acquisition costs and conditional purchase price payments are adjusted. Also, any goodwill impairments are adjusted in the reconciliation to underlying EBIT.

Reconciliation to underlying EBIT EUR million Q2 Q2 Var. % H1 H1 Var. % 2023 2022 2023 2022 Earnings before income taxes - - +19.3 - - +25.5 376.3 466.5 648.8 871.0 plus: Net interest expenses (excluding expense / income from 122.6 122.2 +0.3 233.1 253.8 - 8.2 measurement of interest hedges) plus: (Income) expense from measurement of interest hedges 6.0 1.3 +361.5 9.5 2.7 +251.9 EBIT - - +27.8 - - +33.9 247.6 343.1 406.3 614.5 Adjustments: less / plus: Separately disclosed items - 1.0 6.0 - 1.7 - 3.3 plus: Expense from purchase price allocation 6.3 7.2 12.7 14.3 Underlying EBIT - - +26.5 - - +34.5 242.4 329.9 395.3 603.5

The TUI Group's operating loss adjusted for special items decreased by EUR208.2m to EUR-395.3m in H1 2023.

-- For further details on the separately disclosed items see page 46 in the Notes of this Half-YearFinancial Report.

Key figures of income statement EUR million Q2 Q2 Var. % H1 H1 Var. % 2023 2022 2022 2022 EBITDAR - 29.1 - + 76.2 28.7 - n. a. 122.6 174.0 Operating rental expenses - 13.6 - 7.4 - 83.1 - 13.4 - 11.5 - 16.9 EBITDA - 42.7 - + 67.1 15.3 - n. a. 130.0 185.5 Depreciation/amortisation less reversals of depreciation* - - + 3.9 - - + 1.7 204.8 213.1 421.5 429.0 EBIT - - + 27.8 - - + 33.9 247.6 343.1 406.3 614.5 Income/Expense from the measurement of interest hedges 6.0 1.3 + 9.5 2.7 + 361.5 251.9 Net interest expense (excluding expense/income from measurement of 122.6 122.2 + 0.3 233.1 253.8 - 8.2 interest hedges) EBT - - + 19.4 - - + 25.5 376.3 466.5 648.8 871.0 * on property, plant and equipment, intangible assets, right of use assets and other assets

Other segment indicators

Underlying EBITDA EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & Resorts 123.6 68.0 + 81.9 245.3 175.0 + 40.2 Cruises 33.0 - 55.5 n. a. 50.9 - 70.5 n. a. TUI Musement - 6.5 - 12.3 + 47.2 - 13.9 - 19.6 + 28.9 Holiday Experiences 150.1 0.2 n. a. 282.3 84.9 + 232.5 Northern Region - 73.6 - 105.5 + 30.2 - 116.9 - 202.0 + 42.1 Central Region - 77.9 4.3 n. a. - 81.3 - 26.1 - 212.0 Western Region - 24.7 - 23.4 - 5.5 - 31.9 - 20.4 - 56.5 Markets & Airlines - 175.8 - 124.6 - 41.1 - 229.6 - 248.4 + 7.6 All other segments - 17.2 1.3 n. a. - 37.4 - 24.9 - 50.0 TUI Group - 42.9 - 123.1 + 65.1 15.3 - 188.4 n. a. EBITDA EUR million Q2 2023 Q2 2022 Var. % H1 2023 H1 2022 Var. % adjusted adjusted Hotels & Resorts 123.8 68.6 + 80.4 244.8 196.9 + 24.3 Cruises 33.0 - 55.5 n. a. 50.9 - 70.5 n. a. TUI Musement - 6.5 - 12.4 + 47.6 - 12.6 - 19.8 + 36.5 Holiday Experiences 150.3 0.8 n. a. 283.2 106.6 + 165.6 Northern Region - 71.9 - 106.3 + 32.4 - 116.0 - 203.4 + 43.0 Central Region - 78.2 - 3.7 n. a. - 81.5 - 41.6 - 95.7 Western Region - 24.9 - 23.1 - 7.8 - 30.3 - 20.0 - 51.4 Markets & Airlines - 174.6 - 133.1 - 31.2 - 227.3 - 265.0 + 14.2 All other segments - 18.4 2.3 n. a. - 40.6 - 27.1 - 49.9 TUI Group - 42.7 - 130.0 + 67.1 15.3 - 185.5 n. a. Employees 31 Mar 2023 31 Mar 2022 Var. % Hotels & Resorts 21,425 17,176 + 24.7 Cruises* 77 61 + 26.2 TUI Musement 7,906 5,468 + 44.6 Holiday Experiences 29,408 22,705 + 29.5 Northern Region 10,127 9,606 + 5.4 Central Region 7,086 7,212 - 1.7 Western Region 5,152 4,609 + 11.8 Markets & Airlines 22,365 21,427 + 4.4 All other segments 2,188 1,991 + 9.9 Total 53,961 46,123 + 17.0 * Excludes TUI Cruises (JV) employees. Cruises employees are primarily hired by external crew management agencies.

Corporate Governance

Composition of the Boards

In H1 2023 the composition of the Boards of TUI AG changed as follows:

Executive Board

As of 30 September 2022 Friedrich Joussen has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of TUI AG. Sebastian Ebel, previously Chief Financial Officer, took over as CEO as of 1 October 2022. Also effective 1 October 2022 the Supervisory Board appointed Mathias Kiep, previously Group Director Controlling, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations as the new CFO. Both new appointments have a contract term of three years.

Frank Rosenberger, Member of the Board of Management responsible for IT and Future Markets, left TUI Group on 31 October 2022.

In February 2023, the Supervisory Board appointed Peter Krueger as a member of the Executive Board for a further three years until the end of December 2026.

Supervisory Board

After Alexey Mordashov and Vladimir Lukin resigned from their offices in March 2022, Helena Murano and Christian Baier were appointed as Supervisory Board members of TUI AG by order of Hanover Local Court dated 31 May 2022. The Executive Board's applications for appointment by the Court were limited to the period until the next Annual General Meeting (AGM) in accordance with recommendation C.15, sentence 2 of the German Corporate Governance Code. Helena Murano and Christian Baier have now been elected by the AGM on 14 February 2023, as has Dr Dieter Zetsche, whose previous term of office ended at the close of this AGM. The terms of office end at the end of the AGM that resolves on the discharge of the Supervisory Board for the financial year ending on 30 September 2026, i.e. until 2027.

The current, complete composition of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board is published on our website, where it is permanently accessible to the public.

-- www.tuigroup.com/en-en/investors/corporate-governance

Risk and Opportunity Report

Successful management of existing and emerging risks is critical to the long-term success of our business and to the achievement of our strategic objectives.

We aggregate the risks into principal risks, upon which senior management determines its risk appetite. Full details of our risk governance framework and principal risks can be found in the Annual Report 2022.

-- For details of risks and opportunities, see our Annual Report 2022, from page 34 and page 55

External events, namely the COVID 19-pandemic, the impact on input cost due the Ukraine war, and supply chain disruptions impact the principal risks. The impact is higher if a combination of principal risks is affected.

Contact restriction measures and travel restrictions were gradually eased in most countries in the first months of the calendar year 2022 and business was fully resumed in all segments. The booking momentum for the financial year 2023 remains encouraging. Based on past trends, the Executive Board expects capacity to be close to normalised 2019 levels in summer 2023.

From the Executive Board's perspective, despite the existing risks, TUI Group currently has and will continue to have sufficient funds, resulting from both borrowings and operating cash flows, to meet its payment obligations and to ensure the going concern of the company accordingly in the foreseeable future. In this context, the Executive Board assumes that the credit lines expiring in summer 2024 will be refinanced. Therefore, as at 31 March 2023, the Executive Board does not identify any material uncertainty that may cast significant doubt on the Group's ability to continue as a going concern.

The Executive Board does not see any risks that could jeopardise the company's existence and assumes that compliance with covenants as of 30 September 2023 and 31 March 2024 is not at risk.

Nevertheless, the general price increase in recent months and a resulting reduced private budget could dampen customer demand. In addition, a permanent increase in fuel costs as well as services, especially those that we purchase in US Dollar, could adversely affect the development.

Unaudited condensed consolidated Interim Financial Statements

Unaudited condensed consolidated Income Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Notes Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Revenue (1) 3,152.9 2,128.4 6,903.4 4,497.6 Cost of sales (2) 3,228.5 2,262.0 6,889.8 4,734.4 Gross profit / loss - 75.6 - 133.6 13.7 - 236.9 Administrative expenses (2) 250.7 175.3 493.4 377.0 Other income (3) 5.7 4.6 11.7 30.8 Other expenses (4) - 1.1 0.7 4.7 1.6 Impairment (+) / Reversal of impairment (-) of financial assets (20) 2.7 - 0.2 3.5 - 4.5 Financial income (5) 19.9 5.1 38.3 25.9 Financial expense (5) 152.4 133.5 284.9 281.3 Share of result of investments accounted for using the equity method (6) 78.4 - 33.3 74.0 - 35.6 Earnings before income taxes - 376.3 - 466.5 - 648.8 - 871.0 Income taxes (expense (+), income (-)) (7) - 50.0 - 145.1 - 90.8 - 163.1 Group loss - 326.2 - 321.4 - 558.0 - 707.9 Group loss attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - 364.3 - 335.7 - 620.4 - 720.0 Group profit / loss attributable to non-controlling interest (8) 38.1 14.4 62.4 12.1 Earnings per share EUR Q2 2023 Q2 2022 H1 2023 H1 2022 Basic and diluted loss / earnings per share* - 1.26 - 1.23 - 2.15 - 2.74 * Earnings per share for all periods presented were adjusted for the impact of the 10-for-1 reverse stock split in February 2023 as well as the impact of the subscription rights issued in the capital increase in March 2023. Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Q2 Q2 H1 H1

2023 2022 2023 2022 Group loss - - - - 326.2 321.4 558.0 707.9 Remeasurements of defined benefit obligations and related fund assets - 5.7 133.0 - 205.6 129.4 Fair value profit / loss on investments in equity instruments designated as at FVTOCI 22.6 - 0.2 23.7 - 0.5 Income tax related to items that will not be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 2.0 - 40.4 32.9 - 58.5 Items that will not be reclassified to profit or loss 18.8 92.4 - 72.9 146.6 Foreign exchange differences - 2.1 28.1 - 31.8 103.4 Foreign exchange differences outside profit or loss - 2.1 28.2 - 31.9 103.4 Reclassification - - 0.1 - - 0.1 Cash flow hedges - 39.9 65.6 - 61.7 176.2 Changes in the fair value - 53.4 67.0 - 64.5 169.7 Reclassification 13.5 - 1.4 - 6.5 - 2.8 Other comprehensive income of investments accounted for using the equity method that - 5.6 5.6 - 6.6 8.4 may be reclassified Income tax related to items that may be reclassified (expense (-), income (+)) 9.6 - 13.1 44.3 - 12.5 Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss - 38.0 86.2 - 89.4 241.8 Other comprehensive income - 19.1 178.6 - 236.0 314.7 Total comprehensive income - - - - 345.4 142.8 872.7 471.9 attributable to shareholders of TUI AG - - - - 396.6 166.7 927.4 498.6 attributable to non-controlling interest 51.2 23.9 54.7 26.7 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2023 30 Sep 2022 Assets Goodwill (9) 2,954.9 2,970.6 Other intangible assets 541.7 507.6 Property, plant and equipment (10) 3,480.0 3,400.9 Right-of-use assets (11) 2,669.7 2,971.5 Investments in joint ventures and associates 804.0 785.4 Trade and other receivables (12), (20) 119.3 131.6 Derivative financial instruments (20) 2.9 26.6 Other financial assets (20) 9.8 10.6 Touristic payments on account 139.2 138.0 Other non-financial assets 121.7 169.7 Income tax assets 17.2 17.2 Deferred tax assets 351.6 222.0 Non-current assets 11,212.2 11,351.7 Inventories 63.5 56.1 Trade and other receivables (12), (20) 875.1 1,011.8 Derivative financial instruments (20) 38.0 232.5 Other financial assets (20) 56.3 85.8 Touristic payments on account 1,071.2 619.6 Other non-financial assets 145.2 135.4 Income tax assets 32.0 23.1 Cash and cash equivalents (20) 1,575.9 1,736.9 Assets held for sale (13) 24.0 2.7 Current assets 3,881.3 3,903.8 Total assets 15,093.4 15,255.5 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Financial Position of TUI AG as at 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Notes 31 Mar 2023 30 Sep 2022 Equity and liabilities Subscribed capital 178.5 1,785.2 Capital reserves 7,658.0 6,085.9 Revenue reserves - 9,599.7 - 8,432.7 Silent participation - 420.0 Equity before non-controlling interest - 1,763.1 - 141.6 Non-controlling interest 842.0 787.3 Equity (19) - 921.1 645.7 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 592.4 568.2 Other provisions 762.0 755.0 Non-current provisions 1,354.4 1,323.2 Financial liabilities (16), (20) 2,645.8 1,731.4 Lease liabilities (17) 2,221.7 2,508.7 Derivative financial instruments (20) 1.7 3.2 Other financial liabilities (18), (20) 2.5 2.8 Other non-financial liabilities 244.0 165.2 Income tax liabilities 11.1 11.1 Deferred tax liabilities 56.4 121.2 Non-current liabilities 5,183.5 4,543.8 Non-current provisions and liabilities 6,537.9 5,867.0 Pension provisions and similar obligations (14) 31.5 33.1 Other provisions 388.0 541.0 Current provisions 419.4 574.2 Liabilities from the repurchase of equity instruments (15) 678.4 - Financial liabilities (16), (20) 348.4 319.9 Lease liabilities (17) 612.9 698.8 Trade payables (20) 2,013.7 3,316.5 Derivative financial instruments (20) 160.0 57.5 Other financial liabilities (18), (20) 120.6 174.6 Touristic advance payments received 4,598.2 2,998.9 Other non-financial liabilities 468.5 519.9 Income tax liabilities 56.4 82.3 Current liabilities 9,057.2 8,168.6 Current provisions and liabilities 9,476.6 8,742.7 Total equity, liabilities and provisions 15,093.4 15,255.5 Unaudited condensed consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Mar 2023 Subscribed Capital Revenue Silent Equity before Non-controlling EUR million capital reserves reserves participation non-controlling interest Total interest Balance as at 1 Oct 1,099.4 5,249.6 - 1,091.0 - 1,085.7 667.3 - 418.4 2021 8,525.7 Dividends - - - - - 0.1 0.1 Share-based payment - - 0.3 - 0.3 - 0.3 schemes Capital increase 523.5 582.9 - - 1,106.4 - 1,106.4 Group loss for the - - - 720.0 - - 720.0 12.1 - 707.9 year

Foreign exchange - - 17.2 - 17.2 14.6 31.8 differences Financial assets at - - - 0.5 - - 0.5 - - 0.5 FVTOCI Cash flow hedges - - 61.7 - 61.7 - 61.7 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - 205.6 - 205.6 - 205.6 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - 8.4 - 8.4 - 8.4 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - - 71.0 - - 71.0 - - 71.0 income Other comprehensive - - 221.4 - 221.4 14.6 236.0 income Total comprehensive - - - 498.6 - - 498.6 26.7 - 471.9 income Balance as at 31 Mar 1,622.9 5,832.5 - 1,091.0 - 477.5 694.1 216.6 2022 9,023.9 Balance as at 1 Oct 1,785.2 6,085.9 - 420.0 - 141.6 787.3 645.7 2022 8,432.7 Dividends - - - - - - - Coupon on silent - - - 16.8 - - 16.8 - - 16.8 participation Capital reduction - 1,606.7 1,606.7 - - - - - WSF repurchase - - 34.5 - 222.8 - 420.0 - 677.3 - - 677.3 agreement Group loss for the - - - 620.4 - - 620.4 62.4 - 558.0 year Foreign exchange - - - 96.0 - - 96.0 - 7.4 - 103.4 differences Financial assets at - - 23.7 - 23.7 - 23.7 FVTOCI Cash flow hedges - - - 176.2 - - 176.2 - - 176.2 Remeasurements of defined benefit - - - 129.1 - - 129.1 - 0.3 - 129.4 obligations and related fund assets Other comprehensive income of investments - - - 6.6 - - 6.6 - - 6.6 accounted for using the equity method Taxes attributable to other comprehensive - - 77.2 - 77.2 - 77.2 income Other comprehensive - - - 307.0 - - 307.0 - 7.7 - 314.7 income Total comprehensive - - - 927.4 - - 927.4 54.7 - 872.7 income Balance as at 31 Mar 178.5 7,658.0 - - - 1,763.1 842.0 - 921.1 2023 9,599.7 Unaudited condensed consolidated Cash Flow Statement of TUI AG for the period from 1 Oct 2022 to 31 Mar 2023 EUR million Notes H1 2023 H1 2022 Group loss - 558.0 - 707.9 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment (+) / write-backs (-) 421.5 429.0 Other non-cash expenses (+) / income (-) - 62.3 28.8 Interest expenses 277.0 269.4 Dividends from joint ventures and associates 2.8 0.1 Profit (-) / loss (+) from disposals of non-current assets - 6.6 - 26.5 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in inventories - 7.7 - 8.0 Increase (-) / decrease (+) in receivables and other assets - 47.9 - 396.2 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in provisions - 231.0 - 127.1 Increase (+) / decrease (-) in liabilities (excl. financial liabilities) - 72.2 978.2 Cash inflow / cash outflow from operating activities (23) - 284.4 439.8 Payments received from disposals of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 74.1 63.4 Payments received/made from disposals of consolidated companies - 0.7 - 2.2 (less disposals of cash and cash equivalents due to divestments) Payments received/made from disposals of other non-current assets 75.8 - 23.6 Payments made for investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets - 364.8 - 174.1 Payments made for investments in other non-current assets - 3.8 - Cash inflow / cash outflow from investing activities (23) - 219.4 - 136.5 Payments received from capital increase by issuing new shares - 1,106.4 Coupon on silent participation (dividends) - 16.8 - Payments received from the raising of financial liabilities 1,053.9 18.3 Payments made for redemption of loans and financial liabilities - 91.7 - 1,007.9 Payments made for principal of lease liabilities - 362.1 - 306.4 Interest paid - 227.8 - 173.9 Cash inflow / cash outflow from financing activities (23) 355.6 - 363.6 Net change in cash and cash equivalents - 148.2 - 60.3 Development of cash and cash equivalents (23) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 1,736.9 1,586.1 Change in cash and cash equivalents due to exchange rate fluctuations - 12.8 - 3.2 Net change in cash and cash equivalents - 148.2 - 60.3 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 1,575.9 1,522.6

Notes

General

The TUI Group and its major subsidiaries and shareholdings operate in tourism. TUI AG, based in Karl-Wiechert-Allee 4, 30625 Hanover, Germany, is the TUI Group's parent company and a listed corporation under German law. The Company is registered in the commercial registers of the district courts of Berlin-Charlottenburg (HRB 321) and Hanover (HRB 6580), Germany. The shares in TUI AG are traded on the London Stock Exchange and the Hanover and Frankfurt Stock Exchanges. In this document, the term "TUI Group" represents the consolidated group of TUI AG and its direct and indirect investments. Additionally, the unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements of TUI AG are referred to as "Interim Financial Statements", the unaudited condensed consolidated income statement of TUI AG is referred to as "income statement", the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of financial position of TUI AG is referred to as "statement of financial position", the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of comprehensive income of TUI AG is referred to as "statement of comprehensive income" and the unaudited condensed consolidated statement of changes in equity of TUI AG is referred to as "statement of changes in equity".

The Interim Financial Statements cover the period from 1 October 2022 to 31 March 2023. The Interim Financial Statements are prepared in euros. Unless stated otherwise, all amounts are stated in million euros (EURm). TUI Group's results generally also reflect the significant seasonal swing in tourism between the winter and summer travel months.

The Interim Financial Statements were approved for publication by the Executive Board of TUI AG on 8 May 2023.

Accounting principles

Declaration of compliance

The consolidated interim financial report for the period ended 31 March 2023 comprise the Interim Financial Statements and the Interim Management Report in accordance with section 115 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).

The Interim Financial Statements were prepared in conformity with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) of the International Accounting Standards Board (IASB) and the relevant interpretations of the IFRS Interpretation Committee (IFRS IC) for interim financial reporting applicable in the European Union.

In accordance with IAS 34, the Interim Financial Statements are published in a condensed form compared with the consolidated annual financial statements and should therefore be read in combination with TUI Group's consolidated financial statements for financial year 2022. The Interim Financial Statements were reviewed by the Group's auditor.

Going concern reporting in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code

