Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1JLWT | ISIN: JE00B6T5S470 | Ticker-Symbol: PM6
Frankfurt
28.02.22
20:00 Uhr
5,698 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
RUSSLAND
1-Jahres-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0000,00008:00
Dow Jones News
10.05.2023 | 08:34
135 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results -4-

DJ Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results

Polymetal International plc (POLY) Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results 10-May-2023 / 09:01 MSK

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Release time IMMEDIATE              LSE, MOEX, AIX: POLY 
                          ADR: AUCOY 
Date     10 May 2023

Polymetal International plc Q1 2023 production results

Polymetal reports production results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

"Q1 saw continued metal inventory release and positive revenue dynamics. Management is optimistic that the unwinding of saleable inventory will be substantially completed by the end of Q2 2023. Quarterly production was in line with our plan and we confirm our full-year guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE", said Vitaly Nesis, Group CEO of Polymetal.

HIGHLIGHTS

-- No fatal accidents occurred among the Group's workforce and contractors in Q1 2023 (consistent with Q12022). Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees decreased by 10% year-on-year (y-o-y) to0.09. During Q1 2023, one medium-severity incident and two minor incidents were recorded.

-- Q1 gold equivalent ("GE") production decreased by 5% y-o-y to 345 Koz. Increases at Nezhda and Albazino(Kutyn) were offset by grade-driven production slump at Dukat as well as the build-up of concentrate inventory atKyzyl and Varvara.

-- Revenue for the quarter was up by 19% y-o-y to USUSD 733 million as sales channels stabilized, withreduction in stockpiles taking full advantage of higher gold prices.

-- Net Debt was broadly flat during the quarter as the release of inventory was offset by traditionalseasonal payments for winter road deliveries, fuel supplies, and annual bonuses.

-- The Company now expects POX-2 start-up in H2 2024 (previously Q2 2024). Urals flotation and Prognoz (oremining) are on track to launch in Q2 2023.

-- Polymetal reiterates its 2023 production guidance of 1.7 Moz of GE, and also maintains the full-year costguidance of USUSD 950-1,000/GE oz for TCC and USUSD 1,300-1,400/GE oz for AISC. The cost guidance remains contingent onthe Russian rouble and Kazakh tenge exchange rate dynamics.

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                 % change1 
                                    2023     2022 
 
Waste mined, Mt                             44.1     55.0     -20% 
Underground development, km                       23.8     23.9     -0% 
Ore mined, Mt                              3.4     4.3     -21% 
Open-pit                                2.4     3.3     -28% 
Underground                               1.0     1.0     +1% 
Ore processed, Mt                            4.5     4.1     +11% 
Average GE grade processed, g/t                     3.2     3.5     -7% 
Production 
Gold, Koz*                               296     306     -3% 
Silver, Moz                               3.9     4.5     -13% 
Gold equivalent, Koz2                          345     362     -5% 
Sales 
Gold, Koz                                318     268     +19% 
Silver, Moz                               6.4     4.4     +48% 
Revenue, USUSDm3                             733     616     +19% 
Net debt, USUSDm4                             2,428    2,393    +1% 
Safety 
  LTIFR (Employees)5                          0.09     0.10     -10% 
  Fatalities                              0      0      NA 
Notes: 
(1) % changes can be different from zero even when absolute numbers are unchanged because of rounding. Likewise, % 
changes can be equal to zero when absolute numbers differ due to the same reason. This note applies to all tables in 
this release. 
(2) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to rounding. 
(3) Calculated based on the unaudited consolidated management accounts. 
(4) Non-IFRS measure based on unaudited consolidated management accounts. Comparative information is presented for 31 
December 2022. 
(5) LTIFR = lost time injury frequency rate per 200,000 hours worked. Company employees only are taken into account. 
(6) DIS - days lost due to work-related injuries. Company employees only are taken into account.

PRODUCTION BY MINE 

3 months ended Mar 31,      % 
                               2023       2022       change 
GOLD EQ. (KOZ)1 
Kazakhstan                          115       139       -17% 
Kyzyl                            71        82        -13% 
Varvara                           44        57        -23% 
 
Russia                            229       223       +3% 
Albazino                           65        56        +16% 
Dukat                            50        66        -25% 
Omolon                            46        40        +17% 
Nezhda                            36        20        +79% 
Svetloye                           18        19        -3% 
Voro                             13        20        -23% 
Mayskoye                           1        3        -69% 
TOTAL                            345       362       -5% 
Notes: (1) Based on 80:1 Au/Ag conversion ratio and excluding base metals. Discrepancies in calculations are due to 
rounding.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

The Group's management will discuss the Q1 2023 production results and the proposed re-domiciliation during the Analyst and Investor Briefing on Wednesday, 10 May, 2023, at 10:00 BST (12:00 Moscow time, 15:00 Astana time) at the etc.venues, 8 Fenchurch Pl, London EC3M 4PB. To join the webcast please follow the link:

https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/4215044/57F84C60B29C3706B85933B505CAF446.

Enquiries 

Investor Relations 
Polymetal    ir@polymetalinternational.com 
Evgeny Monakhov +44 20 7887 1475 (UK) 
         +7 812 334 3666 (Russia) 
Kirill Kuznetsov 
         +7 717 261 0222 (Kazakhstan)

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may include statements that are, or may be deemed to be, "forward-looking statements". These forward-looking statements speak only as at the date of this release. These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the words "targets", "believes", "expects", "aims", "intends", "will", "may", "anticipates", "would", "could" or "should" or similar expressions or, in each case their negative or other variations or by discussion of strategies, plans, objectives, goals, future events or intentions. These forward-looking statements all include matters that are not historical facts. By their nature, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors beyond the company's control that could cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on numerous assumptions regarding the company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. There are many factors that could cause the company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements. The company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to disseminate any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the company's expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

KYZYL 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                 % change 
                                   2023     2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                            20.0     20.7     -3% 
Ore mined (open-pit), Kt                       518      584      -11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                           560      551      +2% 
Gold grade, g/t                            5.2      4.8      +9% 
Gold recovery                             88.5%     87.7%     +1% 
Concentrate produced, Kt                       30.0     24.8     +21% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t                      86.7     91.6     -5%

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results -2- 

Gold in concentrate, Koz1                       84      73      +14% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt                        8.8      10.8     -19% 
Payable gold shipped, Koz                       16      20      -19% 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt                       14      14      +7% 
Gold grade, g/t                            125.4     132.6     -5% 
Gold recovery                             93.6%     94.6%     -1% 
Gold produced, Koz                          55      62      -11% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                               71      82      -13% 
Note: 
(1) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total 
production. It will be included in total production upon shipment to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX.

At Kyzyl, reported gold production for the quarter was down by 13% y-o-y to 71 Koz due to persistent railway congestion in eastward direction. As a result, concentrate shipments to both Amursk POX and China have been delayed. The management is evaluating alternative shipment routes and approaches, including trucking, to resolve the backlog.

Meanwhile, gold in concentrate increased by 14% on the back of improvements in grade, throughput, and recovery. The Company expects the annual throughput of the concentrator to reach 2.4 Mtpa this year.

VARVARA 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                  % change 
                                     2023     2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                              10.6     11.0     -3% 
Ore mined, Kt                               782     957     -18% 
 
PROCESSING 
Leaching 
Ore processed, Kt                             768     769     -0% 
Gold grade, g/t                              1.4     1.7     -14% 
Gold recovery1                              89.1%    89.6%    -1% 
Gold production (in dore), Koz                      34      45      -24% 
 
Flotation 
Ore processed, Kt                             189     179     +6% 
Gold grade, g/t                              2.2     2.8     -23% 
Recovery1                                 85.1%    88.5%    -4% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz                         10      11      -17% 
 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                                 44      57      -23% 
Note: 
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and copper within work-in-progress inventory. Does not include toll-treated 
ore.

At Varvara, Q1 gold production contracted by 23% y-o-y to 44 Koz on the back of the planned decline in Komar ore grade as well as substantial work-in-progress release in Q1 2022. At the flotation circuit, the output was also down driven by a lower share of high-grade third-party feed.

ALBAZINO 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                  % change 
                                    2023     2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                            7.3      7.2      +1% 
Underground development, km                      4.3      4.6      -7% 
Ore mined, Kt                             634      772      -18% 
Open-pit                                437      569      -23% 
Underground                              197      203      -3% 
 
PROCESSING 
Albazino concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt                           441      453      -3% 
Gold grade, g/t                            3.1      3.2      -5% 
Gold recovery1                             83.5%     86.7%     -4% 
Concentrate produced, Kt                        33.0     32.3     +2% 
Concentrate gold grade, g/t                      34.8     39.0     -11% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2                       38      41      -7% 
 
Kutyn Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt                            380      -       NA 
Gold grade, g/t                            2.5      -       NA 
Gold production, Koz                          24      -       NA 
 
Amursk POX 
Concentrate processed, Kt                       36.9     43.2     -15% 
Gold grade, g/t                            33.3     44.3     -25% 
Gold recovery                             96.5%     96.5%     +0% 
Gold produced, Koz                           41      56      -27% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                               65      56      +16% 
Notes: 
(1) To concentrate. 
(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total 
production. Included in total production after Dore production at the Amursk POX.

At Albazino, gold production increased by 16% y-o-y to 65 Koz driven by the contribution from Kutyn Heap Leach launched in the late Q3 2022. Gold production from Albazino concentrate at Amursk POX alone fell by 27% y-o-y as the high-grade Anfisa open pit was fully depleted in H2 2022 resulting in the scheduled grade decline.

Open-pit ore mined decreased as planned due to the completion of mining at Anfisa and Ekaterina-2.

DUKAT OPERATIONS 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                       % change 
                           2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                   0.5     0.9     -45% 
Underground development, km             11.0    11.6    -5% 
Ore mined, Kt                    598     633     -6% 
  Open-pit                     68     107     -36% 
  Underground                   530     527     +1% 
 
PROCESSING 
Omsukchan concentrator 
Ore processed, Kt                  491     515     -5% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                      0.3     0.7     -50% 
Silver, g/t                     201     249     -19% 
Recovery1 
Gold                         82.6%    83.7%    -1% 
Silver                        85.9%    84.9%    +1% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                      4      9      -53% 
Silver, Moz                     2.6     3.4     -23% 
 
Lunnoye plant 
Ore processed, Kt                  119     115     +4% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                      1.5     1.9     -23% 
Silver, g/t                     170     185     -8% 
Recovery1 
Gold                         91.5%    91.5%    +0% 
Silver                        92.9%    92.7%    +0% 
Production 
Gold, Koz                      5      6      -20% 
Silver, Moz                     0.6     0.7     -6% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                      9      15     -39% 
Silver, Moz                     3.2     4.0     -20% 
Notes: 
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

Silver and gold production at Dukat decreased driven by declining grades after the high-grade open pit was fully depleted. There was no reported production from Primorskoye in the quarter, ore shipment will recommence following the start of sea navigation in June.

OMOLON 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                       % change 
                           2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                   1.7     1.8     -5% 
Underground development, Km             2.8     3.0     -7% 
Ore mined, Kt                    218     104     +110% 
  Open-pit                     86     -      NA 
  Underground                   133     104     +27% 
 
PROCESSING 
Kubaka Mill 
Ore processed, Kt                  213     212     +1% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                      6.7     5.8     +16% 
Silver, g/t                     19     24     -21% 
Recovery1

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results -3- 

Gold                         93.7%    92.9%    +1% 
Silver                        77.6%    75.8%    +2% 
Gold production, Koz                 43     37     +17% 
Silver production, Moz                0.1     0.1     -15% 
 
Birkachan Heap Leach 
Ore stacked, Kt                   55     -      NA 
Gold grade, g/t                   1.1     -      NA 
Gold production, Koz                 2      1      +37% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                      45     38     +18% 
Silver, Moz                     0.1     0.1     -14% 
Note: 
 (1) Technological recovery, includes gold and silver within work-in-progress inventory.

In Q1, gold production at Omolon grew by 18% y-o-y to 45 Koz on the back of the increased share of higher-grade ore from the Burgali open pit in the Kubaka mill's feed.

First ore from the Burgali underground is expected in Q2. Underground mining at Tsokol was completed. Underground workings will be flooded in line with a pre-approved reclamation plan. NEZHDA 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                                   % change 
                                       2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                               0.6     4.9     -87% 
Ore mined, Kt                                137     604     -77% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                              511     484     +5% 
Grade 
Gold, g/t                                  3.1     3.7     -17% 
Silver, g/t                                 33.8    30.5    +11% 
Recovery1 
Gold                                     70.6%    73.2%    -4% 
Silver                                    79.9%    74.7%    +7% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz                           36     42     -14% 
Silver in concentrate, Moz                          0.5     0.4     +27% 
 
Concentrate shipped, Kt                           23     1      NM 
Payable gold in concentrate, Koz                       24     16     +51% 
Payable silver in concentrate, Moz                      0.5     0.2     +93% 
 
Gold produced in dore, Koz                          6      1      NM 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                                  31     17     +77% 
Silver, Moz                                 0.5     0.2     +93% 
Notes: 
(1) Includes concentrate produced and stockpiled for future sale, and excludes low-grade material. Expected 90% gold 
payable ratio is applied.

At Nezhda, gold grade and recovery declined as processing focused on previously stockpiled oxidised ore and mining was halted for almost entire quarter to reduce costs.

However, total production of gold grew by 77% y-o-y to 31 Koz due to larger volumes of concentrate shipped to off-takers and processed at POX. Dore from gravity and low-carbon flotation concentrates was produced in-house at Dukat, Voro, and Amursk POX.

SVETLOYE 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                         % change 
             2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt     1.7     1.6     +4% 
Ore mined (open pit), Kt 199     369     -46% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore stacked, Kt     312     312     -0% 
Gold grade, g/t     2.6     1.9     +38% 
Gold production, Koz   18     19     -3% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz        18     19     -3%

At Svetloye, gold production marginally decreased y-o-y and stood at 18 Koz. Average grade at the heap leach was substantially higher relative to the low base of Q1 2022, when stacking of stockpiled low-grade ore from the depleted Lyudmila main pit took place.

VORO 

3 months ended Mar 
                     31,          % change 
                     2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt             1.7    3.4    -50% 
Ore mined, Kt              151    76     +99% 
 
PROCESSING 
CIP 
Ore processed, Kt            262    246    +6% 
Gold grade, g/t             1.9    2.1    -9% 
Gold recovery1              78.5%   85.7%   -8% 
Gold production, Koz           11.9    18     -34% 
 
Heap Leach 
Gold production, Koz           1     1     +11% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                13     19     -35% 
Note: 
(1) Technological recovery, includes gold within work-in-progress inventory.

Voro recorded a 35% y-o-y decline in production on the back of decreasing volumes of the higher-grade Pesherny ore in the CIP feed, while its lower recovery also depressed the average recovery at the CIP plant.

Ore mining at Pesherny accelerated in anticipation of the launch of the Voro flotation plant which is scheduled for June 2023. Wet commissioning at Voro flotation has already commenced.

MAYSKOYE 

3 months ended Mar 
                                        31,          % change 
                                        2023    2022 
MINING 
Waste mined, Mt                                 -     1.0    -100% 
Underground development, km                           5.7    4.7    +21% 
Ore mined, Kt                                  162    195    -17% 
Open-pit                                    -     13     -100% 
Underground                                   162    183    -11% 
 
PROCESSING 
Ore processed, Kt                                226    230    -1% 
Gold grade, g/t                                 5.2    5.6    -8% 
Gold recovery1                                 92.0%   90.8%   +1% 
Gold in concentrate, Koz2                            35     38     -8% 
 
Amursk POX 
Gold produced in dore from concentrate, Koz                   -     2     -100% 
Gold produced in dore from carbon, Koz3                     1     1     -28% 
 
TOTAL PRODUCTION 
Gold, Koz                                    1     3     -69% 
Notes: 
(1) To concentrate. 
(2) For information only; not considered as gold produced and therefore not reflected in the table representing total 
production. Included in total production upon sale to off-taker or dore production at Amursk POX. 
(3) Gold produced from carbon at Amursk POX.

At Mayskoye, gold in concentrate produced inQ1 recorded a y-o-y decrease due to processing of larger volumes of lower grade stockpiles. The Company expects production to normalise over the course of 2023.

The expansion of the scope of sanctions to include additional materials and equipment under the tenth EU/UK sanctions package is expected to have an adverse impact on the Mayskoye backfill project. The estimated start-up will likely be delayed for up to 9 months from the initial plan of Q3 2024, as some critical items will need to be re-sourced from Asia.

AMURSK POX 

3 months ended Mar 31, 
                                    % change 
                        2023    2022 
Concentrate processed, Kt            54     58     -7% 
 Albazino                   37     43     -15% 
 Kyzyl                     14     14     +7% 
 Nezhda                    3      -      NA 
 
Gold recovery                  94.6%    95.5%    -1% 
Average gold grade, g/t             58.7    64.9    -10% 
Average sulphur grade              15.5%    13.5%    +15% 
 
Total gold produced1, Koz            99     120     -18% 
 Kyzyl                     55     62     -11% 
 Albazino                   41     56     -27% 
 Nezhda                    3      1      +127% 
 Mayskoye                   -      2      NM 
Notes: 
(1) For information only. Already accounted for in production at operating mines.

The decrease in POX production was attributable to the grade decline in feedstock sourced from Kyzyl and Albazino. The Company increased the volume of Nezhda concentrate processed, which resulted in a minor decrease in recovery rate.

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

DJ Polymetal: Q1 2023 production results -4-

At POX-2, construction and installation works at the intensive cyanidation section and other parts of the downstream circuit were completed. Section commissioning is underway; start-up is expected in Q2 2023. The construction of metal frameworks for technological equipment in the High Bay steam conditioning section is nearing completion. The installation of piping and equipment in the CIL section continues.

All construction and installation works at the oxygen station are expected to be completed by the end of May together with the start the complex commissioning.

The Company now expects POX-2 start-up in H2 2024 (previously Q2 2024) as more time is required to findreplacements for sanctioned equipment in China.

SUSTAINABILITY, HEALTH AND SAFETY

No fatal accidents occurred among the Group's workforce and contractors in Q1 2023. Lost time injury frequency rate (LTIFR) among the Group's employees stood at 0.09 (0.10 in Q1 2022), representing a 10% y-o-y decline, with three incidents recorded (three in Q1 2022) related to hit by an object, falling rock, slipping and tripping while walking resulting in minor lost-time injuries. Additionally, one lost-time injury (person hit by an object) took place among contractors working on site, classified as minor (three in Q1 2022).

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      JE00B6T5S470 
Category Code: UPD 
TIDM:      POLY 
LEI Code:    213800JKJ5HJWYS4GR61 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  242496 
EQS News ID:  1628639 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628639&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 02:01 ET (06:01 GMT)

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.