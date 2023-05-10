

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch food retailer Ahold Delhaize (ADRND.PK) on Wednesday reported that its first-quarter net income grew 3 percent to 561 million euros from last year's 546 million euros. Earnings per share were 0.57 euro, 6.3 percent higher than 0.54 euro a year ago.



Underlying earnings per share were 0.61 euro, an increase of 10.5 percent over the prior year. Underlying income from continuing operations was 593 million eiros, up 6.9 percent from last year.



Group net sales were 21.62 billion euros, up 9.4 percent from prior year's 19.77 billion euros. Net sales grew 6.3 percent at constant exchange rates.



Comparable sales excluding gas increased 6.2 percent in the U.S. and 6.1 percent in Europe.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2023, the company continues to expect underlying earnings per share to be around 2022 levels, and underlying operating margin to be in line or above 4 percent.



