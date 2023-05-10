

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japanese auto major- Toyota Motor Corporation (TYT.L, TM) on Wednesday reported a decline in earnings for the year to March 31, 2023, amidst increased costs and expenses. However, the company registered an increase in revenue.



For the 12-month period, the automaker reported a net income of 2.492 trillion yen or 179.47 yen basic share, compared with 2.874 trillion yen or 205.23 yen per basic share, reported for the previous year. Pre-tax income was at 3.668 trillion yen as against last year's 3.990 trillion yen.



Operating income moved down to 2.725 trillion yen from previous year's 2.995 trillion yen.



Total costs and expenses were at 34.429 trillion yen, higher than 28.383 trillion yen a year ago.



Total sales revenue stood at 37.154 trillion yen, compared with 31.379 trillion yen of previous year.



Looking ahead, for the 12-month period to March 31, 2023, Toyota expects to report net income of 2.580 trillion yen or 190.19 yen per share, with an operating income of 3 trillion yen, on sales revenues of 38 trillion yen.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken