Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, May 10
[10.05.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,379,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,570,128.66
|8.7604
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|891,163.94
|88.4091
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|478,600.00
|EUR
|0
|48,200,365.40
|100.7112
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|123,002.00
|USD
|0
|13,418,919.91
|109.0951
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|69,889.00
|GBP
|0
|7,473,053.08
|106.9275
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|81,231.00
|EUR
|0
|8,463,133.54
|104.186
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|46,049.00
|CHF
|0
|4,546,098.44
|98.7231
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,105,618.00
|USD
|0
|64,300,704.50
|9.0493
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|3,020,380.00
|USD
|0
|31,021,637.50
|10.2708
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|09.05.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|639,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,499,339.47
|10.1593