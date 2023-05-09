DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today reported first quarter 2023 GAAP diluted earnings per share of $0.86 and adjusted earnings per share of $2.01. The Company generated net sales of $2.9 billion in the quarter, an increase of 22 percent over the prior quarter. Net sales reflected a sequential volume increase of 19 percent over the prior quarter that was partially offset by a pricing decrease of 4 percent. Volume increased due to an additional month of sales from the Mobility & Materials (M&M) acquisition as well as demand recovery in Europe and Asia as the quarter progressed. The Company exercised its commercial flexibility and global supply chain to capture improved demand and to offset the impact of sequentially lower variable margin across many products, due to moderation in input costs that was more than offset by pricing declines. As a result of sequentially higher contributions from Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain, the Company reported first quarter consolidated operating profit of $251 million, adjusted EBIT of $424 million, and operating EBITDA of $596 million. In the first full quarter under its ownership, Celanese delivered a significant sequential increase in the M&M earnings contribution due primarily to higher sequential volume and approximately $10 million in savings in the quarter from cost synergies.

The difference between GAAP diluted earnings per share and adjusted earnings per share in the first quarter was primarily due to $99 million in M&A-related costs, predominantly related to the M&M acquisition, and $26 million in exit and shutdown costs.

" Our team delivered a clear upward inflection in our combined Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain earnings to start 2023 with sequential increases in operating profit and operating EBITDA of 70 percent and 34 percent, respectively," said Lori Ryerkerk, chair and chief executive officer. " We successfully executed on our controllable actions across the quarter to drive synergies, productivity, and base business improvement, particularly in M&M. Additionally, we captured a significant share of elevated demand in March, which allowed us to exceed our original earnings expectations for the quarter."

First Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights:

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (unaudited) (In $ millions, except per share data) Net Sales Engineered Materials 1,630 1,237 910 Acetyl Chain 1,250 1,135 1,652 Intersegment Eliminations (27 ) (24 ) (24 ) Total 2,853 2,348 2,538 Operating Profit (Loss) Engineered Materials 112 25 124 Acetyl Chain 278 204 503 Other Activities (139 ) (173 ) (96 ) Total 251 56 531 Net Earnings (Loss) 93 769 504 Adjusted EBIT(1) Engineered Materials 215 138 211 Acetyl Chain 316 242 543 Other Activities (107 ) (78 ) (41 ) Total 424 302 713 Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Engineered Materials 10 35 49 Acetyl Chain 34 30 40 Operating EBITDA(1) 596 453 813 Diluted EPS - continuing operations $ 0.86 $ 7.03 $ 4.61 Diluted EPS - total $ 0.83 $ 7.03 $ 4.61 Adjusted EPS(1) $ 2.01 $ 1.44 $ 5.54 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (178 ) (10,713 ) (149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (69 ) 1,944 (95 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (96 ) 541 316 Free cash flow(1) (261 ) 395 175

____________________________

(1) See "Non-US GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Recent Highlights:

Announced the signing of a term sheet to form a standalone Food Ingredients joint venture (JV) in which Celanese will contribute its Food Ingredients business and Mitsui will acquire a 70 percent stake. The transaction is expected to close in the second half and cash proceeds will be used to pay down debt.

Expanded the portfolio of Celanese sustainable products to include bio-based acetic acid, VAM, amines, acetate esters, and anhydrides designed to help customers in developing more sustainable product offerings. These products will be designated as ECO-B, consistent with bio-based products previously introduced in Engineered Materials.

Completed the mechanical construction of the new 1.3 million ton acetic acid production unit at Clear Lake, Texas. The commissioning and start-up processes are expected to be complete in the third quarter.

Announced initiatives to advance the development of Celanese's VitalDose® EVA drug delivery platform including a research agreement with Johns Hopkins University on sustained drug delivery to the suprachoroidal space in the eye and a collaboration with Alessa Therapeutics for the advancement of oncology treatments.

First Quarter 2023 Business Segment Overview

Acetyl Chain

The Acetyl Chain delivered first quarter net sales of $1.3 billion, a 10 percent increase from the prior quarter due to a 10 percent increase in volume. While demand for acetyls in Europe and Asia improved significantly over the prior quarter, volume in the first quarter lagged the same quarter of last year by 9 percent and was insufficient to support pricing expansion. Sequential pricing across the business decreased by 2 percent as pricing moderation across most products was partially offset by a reset in the pricing for acetate flake and tow as part of the strategic overhaul of those products. In response to challenging pricing dynamics, particularly in China, the business exercised its unique product and geographic optionality and supply chain capabilities to capture demand recovery. As a result of these actions, the business delivered improved earnings performance and offset sequential contraction in the pricing spread over raw materials across most products. The Acetyl Chain delivered first quarter operating profit of $278 million, adjusted EBIT of $316 million, and operating EBITDA of $370 million at margins of 22, 25, and 30 percent, respectively. An approximately $75 million sequential increase in each of these profitability metrics resulted in first quarter earnings consistent with the foundational earnings power of this business, despite demand and pricing dynamics for many products and regions that remained challenging. The Acetyl Chain continues to take steps to elevate its foundational earnings, including the mechanical completion of the new acetic acid production unit at Clear Lake, which is expected to lift earnings by an additional approximately $100 million annually starting in 2024.

Engineered Materials

Engineered Materials reported first quarter net sales of $1.6 billion, a 32 percent increase from the prior quarter. Volume expanded by 34 percent due to an additional month of M&M contributions and sequential growth across most end-markets, with the exception of medical implants. Sequential volume in auto outperformed the change in industry build rates across all three regions due to contributions from project pipeline model wins realized in 2022. Pricing decreased by 4 percent due to a change in product mix, a decrease in raw material and energy costs, and challenging competitive dynamics in Europe. Engineered Materials delivered first quarter operating profit of $112 million, adjusted EBIT of $215 million, and operating EBITDA of $327 million at margins of 7, 13, and 20 percent, respectively. The M&M contribution to EM earnings increased sequentially through volume recovery and approximately $10 million in synergies delivered across the quarter. Affiliate earnings were $11 million for the quarter, a sequential decrease of $20 million.

Cash Flow and Tax

Celanese reported first quarter operating cash flow of $(96) million and free cash flow of $(261) million which included an increase in working capital due to strong March sales, cash interest expense of $281 million, and cash capital expenditures of $164 million. The Company anticipates a significant increase in second quarter free cash flow due to improved business performance as well as the timing of these cash items. Celanese returned $76 million in cash to shareholders via dividends in the quarter.

The effective U.S. GAAP income tax rate was 21 percent for the first quarter compared to 18 percent for the same quarter in 2022. The higher effective rate was primarily due to increases in valuation allowances on U.S. foreign tax credit carryforwards due to revised forecasts of foreign sourced income and expenses during the carryforward period, partially offset by increased earnings in low-taxed jurisdictions. The effective tax rate for adjusted earnings was 12 percent based on expected jurisdictional earnings mix for the full year and consideration of other non-recurring U.S. GAAP items.

Outlook

" While first quarter demand meaningfully recovered from exceptionally poor conditions in the fourth quarter, we still saw first quarter volume, when excluding M&M contributions, that was significantly lower year over year," said Lori Ryerkerk. " So far across April and May, underlying demand improvement over March has been immaterial and not yet substantive enough to support any pricing expansion. In this environment, our teams are working to opportunistically deliver modestly higher volume in the second quarter, due primarily to a stronger start than the prior quarter, and to preserve our pricing spreads over raw materials. We expect that sequential earnings growth in our businesses, largely due to controllable actions, will deliver second quarter adjusted earnings per share of approximately $2.50, inclusive of approximately $0.30 per share of M&M transaction amortization. We see potential to exceed $2.50 in earnings per share if demand recovers substantively enough to support material pricing recovery within the quarter, particularly in the Acetyl Chain."

A reconciliation of forecasted adjusted earnings per share to U.S. GAAP diluted earnings per share is not available without unreasonable efforts because a forecast of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains/losses, is not practical. For more information, see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

The Company's prepared remarks related to the first quarter will be posted on its website at investors.celanese.com under Financial Information/Financial Document Library on May 9, 2023. Information about Non-US GAAP measures is included in a Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document posted on our investor relations website under Financial Information/Non-GAAP Financial Measures. See also "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below.

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical leader in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials used in most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use the full breadth of Celanese's global chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees, shareholders and the corporation. As we partner with our customers to solve their most critical business needs, we strive to make a positive impact on our communities and the world through The Celanese Foundation. Based in Dallas, Celanese employs approximately 13,300 employees worldwide and had 2022 net sales of $9.7 billion. For more information about Celanese Corporation and its product offerings, visit www.celanese.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Presentation

This document presents the Company's two business segments, Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain.

Use of Non-US GAAP Financial Information

This release uses the following Non-US GAAP measures: adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, operating EBITDA, operating EBITDA margin, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. These measures are not recognized in accordance with US GAAP and should not be viewed as an alternative to US GAAP measures of performance or liquidity. The most directly comparable financial measure presented in accordance with US GAAP in our consolidated financial statements for adjusted EBIT and operating EBITDA is net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation; for adjusted EBIT margin is operating margin; for operating EBITDA margin is operating margin; for adjusted earnings per share is earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation per common share-diluted; and for free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operations.

Definitions of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted EBIT is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense and taxes, and further adjusted for Certain Items (refer to Table 8 of our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document). We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted EBIT on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information. Adjusted EBIT margin is defined by the Company as adjusted EBIT divided by net sales.

Operating EBITDA is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation, plus (earnings) loss from discontinued operations, less interest income, plus interest expense, plus refinancing expense, taxes and depreciation and amortization, and further adjusted for Certain Items, which Certain Items include accelerated depreciation and amortization expense. Operating EBITDA is equal to adjusted EBIT plus depreciation and amortization. Operating EBITDA margin is defined by the Company as operating EBITDA divided by net sales.

Adjusted earnings per share is a performance measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation, adjusted for income tax (provision) benefit, Certain Items, and refinancing and related expenses, divided by the number of basic common shares and dilutive restricted stock units and stock options calculated using the treasury method. We do not provide reconciliations for adjusted earnings per share on a forward-looking basis (including those contained in this document) when we are unable to provide a meaningful or accurate calculation or estimation of reconciling items and the information is not available without unreasonable effort. This is due to the inherent difficulty of forecasting the timing and amount of Certain Items, such as mark-to-market pension gains and losses, that have not yet occurred, are out of our control and/or cannot be reasonably predicted. For the same reasons, we are unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information.



Note: The income tax expense (benefit) on Certain Items ("Non-GAAP adjustments") is determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which the Non-GAAP adjustments occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit). The income tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share approximates the midpoint in a range of forecasted tax rates for the year. This range may include certain partial or full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs, where applicable, and specifically excludes changes in uncertain tax positions, discrete recognition of GAAP items on a quarterly basis, other pre-tax items adjusted out of our GAAP earnings for adjusted earnings per share purposes and changes in management's assessments regarding the ability to realize deferred tax assets for GAAP. In determining the adjusted earnings per share tax rate, we reflect the impact of foreign tax credits when utilized, or expected to be utilized, absent discrete events impacting the timing of foreign tax credit utilization. We analyze this rate quarterly and adjust it if there is a material change in the range of forecasted tax rates; an updated forecast would not necessarily result in a change to our tax rate used for adjusted earnings per share. The adjusted tax rate is an estimate and may differ from the actual tax rate used for GAAP reporting in any given reporting period. Table 3a of our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document summarizes the reconciliation of our estimated GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate. The estimated GAAP rate excludes discrete recognition of GAAP items due to our inability to forecast such items. As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate to the adjusted tax rate for actual results.



Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as cash flow from operations, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for capital contributions from or distributions to Mitsui & Co., Ltd. ("Mitsui") related to our methanol joint venture, Fairway Methanol LLC ("Fairway").

Reconciliation of Non-US GAAP Financial Measures

Reconciliations of the Non-US GAAP financial measures used in this press release to the comparable US GAAP financial measure, together with information about the purposes and uses of Non-US GAAP financial measures, are included in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document filed as an exhibit to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on or about May 9, 2023 and also available on our website at investors.celanese.com under Financial Information/Financial Document Library.

Results Unaudited

The results in this document, together with the adjustments made to present the results on a comparable basis, have not been audited and are based on internal financial data furnished to management. Quarterly results should not be taken as an indication of the results of operations to be reported for any subsequent period or for the full fiscal year.

Supplemental Information

Additional information about our prior period performance is included in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our Non-US GAAP Financial Measures and Supplemental Information document.

Consolidated Statements of Operations - Unaudited

Three Months Ended March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 March 31,

2022 (In $ millions, except share and per share data) Net sales 2,853 2,348 2,538 Cost of sales (2,222 ) (1,964 ) (1,793 ) Gross profit 631 384 745 Selling, general and administrative expenses (285 ) (269 ) (174 ) Amortization of intangible assets (41 ) (30 ) (11 ) Research and development expenses (42 ) (37 ) (24 ) Other (charges) gains, net (23 ) 7 (1 ) Foreign exchange gain (loss), net 6 3 (1 ) Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net 5 (2 ) (3 ) Operating profit (loss) 251 56 531 Equity in net earnings (loss) of affiliates 15 31 56 Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income 1 (57 ) 24 Interest expense (182 ) (168 ) (35 ) Interest income 8 33 1 Dividend income - equity investments 34 30 37 Other income (expense), net (6 ) 5 2 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 121 (70 ) 616 Income tax (provision) benefit (25 ) 840 (112 ) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 96 770 504 Earnings (loss) from operation of discontinued operations (3 ) (1 ) - Income tax (provision) benefit from discontinued operations - - - Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (3 ) (1 ) - Net earnings (loss) 93 769 504 Net (earnings) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) (2 ) (2 ) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 91 767 502 Amounts attributable to Celanese Corporation Earnings (loss) from continuing operations 94 768 502 Earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (3 ) (1 ) - Net earnings (loss) 91 767 502 Earnings (loss) per common share - basic Continuing operations 0.87 7.08 4.64 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) (0.01 ) - Net earnings (loss) - basic 0.84 7.07 4.64 Earnings (loss) per common share - diluted Continuing operations 0.86 7.03 4.61 Discontinued operations (0.03 ) - - Net earnings (loss) - diluted 0.83 7.03 4.61 Weighted average shares (in millions) Basic 108.6 108.5 108.2 Diluted 109.2 109.2 108.9

Consolidated Balance Sheets - Unaudited

As of

March 31,

2023 As of

December 31,

2022 (In $ millions) ASSETS Current Assets Cash and cash equivalents 1,167 1,508 Trade receivables - third party and affiliates, net 1,606 1,379 Non-trade receivables, net 707 675 Inventories 2,749 2,808 Other assets 219 241 Total current assets 6,448 6,611 Investments in affiliates 1,049 1,062 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,588 5,584 Operating lease right-of-use assets 414 413 Deferred income taxes 813 808 Other assets 553 547 Goodwill 7,139 7,142 Intangible assets, net 4,086 4,105 Total assets 26,090 26,272 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current Liabilities Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 1,386 1,306 Trade payables - third party and affiliates 1,445 1,518 Other liabilities 1,014 1,201 Income taxes payable 6 43 Total current liabilities 3,851 4,068 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 13,396 13,373 Deferred income taxes 1,223 1,242 Uncertain tax positions 295 322 Benefit obligations 411 411 Operating lease liabilities 359 364 Other liabilities 425 387 Commitments and Contingencies Stockholders' Equity Treasury stock, at cost (5,491 ) (5,491 ) Additional paid-in capital 365 372 Retained earnings 11,289 11,274 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net (502 ) (518 ) Total Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 5,661 5,637 Noncontrolling interests 469 468 Total equity 6,130 6,105 Total liabilities and equity 26,090 26,272

Table 1 Celanese Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 91 1,894 767 191 434 502 (Earnings) loss from discontinued operations 3 8 1 1 6 - Interest income (8 ) (69 ) (33 ) (34 ) (1 ) (1 ) Interest expense 182 405 168 154 48 35 Income tax provision (benefit) 25 (489 ) (840 ) 127 112 112 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) 131 422 239 71 47 65 Adjusted EBIT 424 2,171 302 510 646 713 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 172 446 151 97 98 100 Operating EBITDA 596 2,617 453 607 744 813

Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials - 13 2 3 4 4 Acetyl Chain - 2 - - - 2 Other Activities(2) - 1 - - 1 - Accelerated depreciation and amortization expense - 16 2 3 5 6 Depreciation and amortization expense(1) 172 446 151 97 98 100 Total depreciation and amortization expense 172 462 153 100 103 106

______________________________

(1) Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense as detailed in the table above, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. (2) Other Activities includes corporate Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 1a M&M Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited Q1 '23 Q4 '22 (In $ millions) Net earnings (loss) attributable to M&M (48 ) (69 ) (3) Income tax provision (benefit) 13 6 Certain Items(1) 86 72 Adjusted EBIT 51 9 Depreciation and amortization expense 68 47 Operating EBITDA(2) 119 56 (4)

______________________________

(1) Amount is included within total Certain Items shown in Table 8. (2) Excludes $(23) million and $(17) million of Operating EBITDA included in Other Activities for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. (3) Excludes $30 million of Net loss for the month ended October 31, 2022, prior to our acquisition of the majority of the Mobility & Materials business ("M&M Business") of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (4) Excludes $22 million of Operating EBITDA for the month ended October 31, 2022, prior to our acquisition of the M&M Business.

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Engineered Materials(1) 112 6.9 % 429 10.7 % 25 2.0 % 114 12.3 % 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % Acetyl Chain(1) 278 22.2 % 1,447 25.2 % 204 18.0 % 312 22.3 % 428 27.5 % 503 30.4 % Other Activities(2) (139 ) (498 ) (173 ) (118 ) (111 ) (96 ) Total 251 8.8 % 1,378 14.2 % 56 2.4 % 308 13.4 % 483 19.4 % 531 20.9 % Less: Net Earnings (Loss) Attributable to NCI(1) 2 8 2 2 2 2 Operating Profit (Loss) Attributable to Celanese Corporation 249 8.7 % 1,370 14.2 % 54 2.3 % 306 13.3 % 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % Operating Profit (Loss) / Operating Margin Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials(1) 112 6.9 % 429 10.7 % 25 2.0 % 114 12.3 % 166 17.5 % 124 13.6 % Acetyl Chain(1) 276 22.1 % 1,439 25.1 % 202 17.8 % 310 22.2 % 426 27.3 % 501 30.3 % Other Activities(2) (139 ) (498 ) (173 ) (118 ) (111 ) (96 ) Total 249 8.7 % 1,370 14.2 % 54 2.3 % 306 13.3 % 481 19.3 % 529 20.8 % Equity Earnings and Dividend Income, Other Income (Expense) Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials 10 207 35 70 53 49 Acetyl Chain 34 143 30 34 39 40 Other Activities(2) (1 ) 12 1 4 1 6 Total 43 362 66 108 93 95 Non-Operating Pension and Other Post-Retirement Employee Benefit (Expense) Income Attributable to Celanese Corporation Engineered Materials - - - - - - Acetyl Chain - - - - - - Other Activities(2) 1 17 (57 ) 25 25 24 Total 1 17 (57 ) 25 25 24 Certain Items Attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) Engineered Materials 93 143 78 22 5 38 Acetyl Chain 6 27 10 5 10 2 Other Activities(2) 32 252 151 44 32 25 Total 131 422 239 71 47 65 Adjusted EBIT / Adjusted EBIT Margin Engineered Materials 215 13.2 % 779 19.4 % 138 11.2 % 206 22.2 % 224 23.6 % 211 23.2 % Acetyl Chain 316 25.3 % 1,609 28.0 % 242 21.3 % 349 25.0 % 475 30.5 % 543 32.9 % Other Activities(2) (107 ) (217 ) (78 ) (45 ) (53 ) (41 ) Total 424 14.9 % 2,171 22.4 % 302 12.9 % 510 22.2 % 646 26.0 % 713 28.1 %

___________________________

(1) Net earnings (loss) attributable to NCI is included within the Engineered Materials and the Acetyl Chain segments. (2) Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 2 - Supplemental Segment Data and Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBIT and Operating EBITDA - Non-GAAP Measures - Unaudited (cont.) Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Depreciation and Amortization Expense(1) Engineered Materials 112 213 90 40 41 42 Acetyl Chain 54 211 52 53 52 54 Other Activities(2) 6 22 9 4 5 4 Total 172 446 151 97 98 100 Operating EBITDA / Operating EBITDA Margin Engineered Materials 327 20.1 % 992 24.7 % 228 18.4 % 246 26.5 % 265 28.0 % 253 27.8 % Acetyl Chain 370 29.6 % 1,820 31.7 % 294 25.9 % 402 28.8 % 527 33.8 % 597 36.1 % Other Activities(2) (101 ) (195 ) (69 ) (41 ) (48 ) (37 ) Total 596 20.9 % 2,617 27.1 % 453 19.3 % 607 26.4 % 744 29.9 % 813 32.0 %

___________________________

(1) Excludes accelerated depreciation and amortization expense, which amounts are included in Certain Items above. See Table 1 for details. (2) Other Activities includes corporate SG&A expenses, results of captive insurance companies and certain components of net periodic benefit cost (interest cost, expected return on plan assets and net actuarial gains and losses).

Table 3 Adjusted Earnings (Loss) per Share - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 per per per per per per share share share share share share (In $ millions, except per share data) Earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to Celanese Corporation 94 0.86 1,902 17.41 768 7.03 192 1.76 440 4.03 502 4.61 Income tax provision (benefit) 25 (489 ) (840 ) 127 112 112 Earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 119 1,413 (72 ) 319 552 614 Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation (Table 8) 131 422 239 71 47 65 Refinancing and related expenses - 158 (1) 14 (1) 104 (1) 26 (1) 14 (1) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations before tax 250 1,993 181 494 625 693 Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted earnings(2) (30 ) (259 ) (24 ) (64 ) (81 ) (90 ) Adjusted earnings (loss) from continuing operations(3) 220 2.01 1,734 15.88 157 1.44 430 3.94 544 4.99 603 5.54 Diluted shares (in millions)(4) Weighted average shares outstanding 108.6 108.4 108.5 108.4 108.4 108.2 Incremental shares attributable to equity awards 0.6 0.8 0.7 0.7 0.7 0.7 Total diluted shares 109.2 109.2 109.2 109.1 109.1 108.9

______________________________

(1) Includes net interest expense and certain fees related to debt issued as part of our acquisition of the M&M Business. (2) Calculated using adjusted effective tax rates (Table 3a) as follows:

Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 Adjusted effective tax rate 12 13 13 13 13 13

(3) Excludes the immediate recognition of actuarial gains and losses and the impact of actual vs. expected plan asset returns.

Actual Plan

Asset Returns Expected

Plan Asset

Returns (In percentages) 2022 (18.4 ) 5.4

(4) Potentially dilutive shares are included in the adjusted earnings per share calculation when adjusted earnings are positive.

Table 3a Adjusted Tax Rate - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Estimated Actual 2023 2022 (In percentages) US GAAP annual effective tax rate 16 (34 ) Discrete quarterly recognition of GAAP items(1) (1 ) (6 ) Tax impact of other charges and adjustments(2) (3 ) 9 Utilization of foreign tax credits - - Changes in valuation allowances, excluding impact of other charges and adjustments(3) - (1 ) Other, includes effect of discrete current year transactions(4) - 45 (5) Adjusted tax rate 12 13

______________________________

Note: As part of the year-end reconciliation, we will update the reconciliation of the GAAP effective tax rate for actual results. (1) Such as changes in tax laws (including US tax reform), deferred taxes on outside basis differences, changes in uncertain tax positions and prior year audit adjustments. (2) Reflects the tax impact on pre-tax adjustments presented in Certain Items (Table 8), which are excluded from pre-tax income for adjusted earnings per share purposes. (3) Reflects changes in valuation allowances related to changes in judgment regarding the realizability of deferred tax assets or current year operations, excluding other charges and adjustments. (4) Includes tax impacts related to full-year forecasted tax opportunities and related costs. (5) Includes the reversal of certain U.S. GAAP deferred tax benefits in 2022 related to non-recurring internal restructuring transactions related to the M&M acquisition, to centralize ownership of intellectual property with the business and to facilitate future deployment of cash to service acquisition indebtedness. Certain benefits of the internal restructuring will be realized in future periods for adjusted earnings purposes.

Table 4 Net Sales by Segment - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Engineered Materials 1,630 4,024 1,237 929 948 910 Acetyl Chain 1,250 5,743 1,135 1,397 1,559 1,652 Intersegment eliminations(1) (27 ) (94 ) (24 ) (25 ) (21 ) (24 ) Net sales 2,853 9,673 2,348 2,301 2,486 2,538

___________________________

(1) Includes intersegment sales primarily related to the Acetyl Chain.

Table 4a Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Sequentially - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 34 (4 ) 2 32 Acetyl Chain 10 (2 ) 2 10 Total Company 19 (4 ) 2 17

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 34 (1 ) - 33 (1) Acetyl Chain (9 ) (10 ) - (19 ) Total Company 8 (6 ) - 2

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials (1 ) 2 (3 ) (2 ) Acetyl Chain (3 ) (5 ) (2 ) (10 ) Total Company (2 ) (3 ) (2 ) (7 )

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 1 6 (3 ) 4 Acetyl Chain (6 ) 2 (2 ) (6 ) Total Company (2 ) 2 (2 ) (2 )

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 23 7 (1 ) 29 Acetyl Chain 7 (3 ) - 4 Total Company 12 1 (1 ) 12

________________________

(1) 2022 includes the effect of the acquisition of the majority of the M&M Business.

Table 4b Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 80 2 (3 ) 79 Acetyl Chain (9 ) (13 ) (2 ) (24 ) Total Company 23 (8 ) (3 ) 12

Three Months Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 67 17 (9 ) 75 Acetyl Chain (12 ) (14 ) (3 ) (29 ) Total Company 13 (5 ) (5 ) 3

Three Months Ended September 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 23 25 (12 ) 36 Acetyl Chain (10 ) 2 (5 ) (13 ) Total Company (2 ) 9 (5 ) 2

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 24 24 (9 ) 39 Acetyl Chain (5 ) 11 (4 ) 2 Total Company 3 14 (4 ) 13

Three Months Ended March 31, 2022 Compared to Three Months Ended March 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 20 25 (4 ) 41 Acetyl Chain 7 38 (3 ) 42 Total Company 12 32 (3 ) 41

Table 4c Factors Affecting Segment Net Sales Year Over Year - Unaudited Year Ended December 31, 2022 Compared to Year Ended December 31, 2021 Volume Price Currency Total (In percentages) Engineered Materials 33 23 (8 ) 48 Acetyl Chain (6 ) 6 (3 ) (3 ) Total Company 6 11 (4 ) 13

Table 5 Free Cash Flow - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions, except percentages) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (178 ) (11,141 ) (10,713 ) (143 ) (136 ) (149 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (69 ) 10,290 1,944 8,600 (159 ) (95 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities (96 ) 1,819 541 467 495 316 Capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment (164 ) (543 ) (143 ) (139 ) (124 ) (137 ) Contributions from/(Distributions) to NCI (1 ) (13 ) (3 ) (3 ) (3 ) (4 ) Free cash flow(1) (261 ) 1,263 395 325 368 175 Net sales 2,853 9,673 2,348 2,301 2,486 2,538 Free cash flow as % of Net sales (9.1 )% 13.1 % 16.8 % 14.1 % 14.8 % 6.9 %

______________________________

(1) Free cash flow is a liquidity measure used by the Company and is defined by the Company as net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less capital expenditures on property, plant and equipment, and adjusted for contributions from or distributions to our NCI joint ventures.

Table 6 Cash Dividends Received - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Dividends from equity method investments 40 217 82 27 82 26 Dividends from equity investments without readily determinable fair values 34 133 30 30 36 37 Total 74 350 112 57 118 63

Table 7 Net Debt - Reconciliation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 (In $ millions) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third party and affiliates 1,386 1,306 1,306 977 809 860 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 13,396 13,373 13,373 11,360 3,022 3,132 Total debt 14,782 14,679 14,679 12,337 3,831 3,992 Cash and cash equivalents (1,167 ) (1,508 ) (1,508 ) (9,671 ) (783 ) (605 ) Net debt 13,615 13,171 13,171 2,666 3,048 3,387

Table 8 Certain Items - Unaudited The following Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation are included in Net earnings (loss) and are adjustments to non-GAAP measures: Q1 '23 2022 Q4 '22 Q3 '22 Q2 '22 Q1 '22 Income Statement Classification (In $ millions) Exit and shutdown costs 26 52 2 14 29 7 Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net / Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Asset impairments - 13 2 12 (1 ) - Cost of sales / Other (charges) gains, net Impact from plant incidents and natural disasters(1) 6 17 17 - - - Cost of sales Mergers, acquisitions and dispositions 99 267 138 44 29 56 Cost of sales / SG&A Actuarial (gain) loss on pension and postretirement plans - 80 80 - - - Cost of sales / SG&A / Non-operating pension and other postretirement employee benefit (expense) income Legal settlements and commercial disputes - 3 - 1 - 2 Cost of sales / SG&A / Other (charges) gains, net Other - (10 ) - - (10 ) - Cost of sales / SG&A / Gain (loss) on disposition of businesses and assets, net Certain Items attributable to Celanese Corporation 131 422 239 71 47 65

___________________________

(1) Primarily associated with Winter Storm Elliott.

Table 9 Return on Invested Capital (Adjusted) - Presentation of a Non-GAAP Measure - Unaudited 2022 (In $ millions, except

percentages) Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation 1,894 Adjusted EBIT (Table 1) 2,171 Adjusted effective tax rate (Table 3a) 13 % Adjusted EBIT tax effected 1,889 2022 2021 Average (In $ millions, except percentages) Short-term borrowings and current installments of long-term debt - third parties and affiliates 1,306 791 1,049 Long-term debt, net of unamortized deferred financing costs 13,373 3,176 8,275 Celanese Corporation stockholders' equity 5,637 4,189 4,913 Invested capital 14,237 Return on invested capital (adjusted) 13.3 % Net earnings (loss) attributable to Celanese Corporation as a percentage of invested capital 13.3 %

