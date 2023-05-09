AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions for banking and lending, today announced results for its first quarter ending March 31, 2023.

GAAP Results for the First Quarter 2023

Revenue for the first quarter of $153.0 million, up 14 percent year-over-year and up 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 47.9 percent, up from 45.1 percent in the prior-year quarter and 45.2 percent in the fourth quarter of 2022.

GAAP net loss for the first quarter of $0.5 million which included a one-time gain of $19.9 million from partial repurchase of convertible senior notes, compared to GAAP net losses of $23.6 million for the prior-year quarter and $32.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP Results for the First Quarter 2023

Non-GAAP revenue for the first quarter of $153.1 million, up 14 percent year-over-year and up 4 percent from the fourth quarter of 2022.

Non-GAAP gross margin for the first quarter of 54.0 percent, up from 51.4 percent for the prior-year quarter and 51.5 percent for the fourth quarter of 2022.

Adjusted EBITDA for the first quarter of $16.5 million, up from $8.1 million for the prior-year quarter and $8.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.

For a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP results, please see the tables below.

"We delivered strong financial results and sales execution in the first quarter, in spite of a complex backdrop in the regional and community banking space," said Q2 CEO Matt Flake. "In times like these, I believe our technology is mission-critical in helping financial institutions retain customers and grow deposits. As a result, we delivered record digital banking bookings in the quarter, and continue to see robust demand for our software solutions. Our accelerated growth in subscription revenue, combined with strong adjusted EBITDA results, demonstrate the underlying strength of our model and why we're confident we can drive long-term value creation."

First Quarter Highlights

Signed three Tier 1 digital banking contracts including a: Top 100 U.S. bank to utilize our retail, commercial, and small business banking solutions, representing a top 5 digital banking win in company history by initial contract value; Top 100 U.S. bank to utilize our commercial and small business banking solutions; and Top 100 U.S. credit union to utilize our commercial and small business banking solutions.



Signed numerous expansion deals with existing customers across our business including (an): Expansion with one of our largest Alt-Fi customers utilizing our loan origination solutions; and Multi-year renewals with two of our top ten Helix customers.



Exited the first quarter with approximately 21.5 million registered users on the Q2 digital banking platform, representing 9 percent year-over-year growth and 2 percent sequential growth.

Repurchased $171.3 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due in 2025 and 2026 for $149.1 million in cash and paid $10.9 million in aggregate principal for the maturity of the 2023 convertible senior notes.

"We were pleased with our financial performance in the first quarter with revenue and adjusted EBITDA results exceeding the high end of our guidance," said David Mehok, Q2 CFO. "Our overachievement in the quarter was a result of greater than expected subscription revenue growth and driving cost efficiencies across the business. Our updated revenue guidance reflects a moderation in lower margin discretionary services projects including one of our larger clients. Our first quarter EBITDA results, continued strength in subscription revenue and our focus on growth with improved profitability gives us confidence in raising our full year adjusted EBITDA guidance."

Financial Outlook

As of May 9, 2023, Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its second quarter of 2023 and updated guidance for its full-year 2023, which represents Q2 Holdings' current estimates on Q2 Holdings' operations and financial results. The financial information below represents forward-looking, non-GAAP financial information, including estimates of non-GAAP revenue and adjusted EBITDA. GAAP net loss is the most comparable GAAP measure to adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA differs from GAAP net loss in that it excludes items such as depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, interest and other (income) expense, income taxes, lease and other restructuring charges, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. Q2 Holdings is unable to predict with reasonable certainty the ultimate outcome of these exclusions without unreasonable effort. Therefore, Q2 Holdings has not provided guidance for GAAP net loss or a reconciliation of the foregoing forward-looking adjusted EBITDA guidance to GAAP net loss. However, it is important to note that these excluded items could be material to our results computed in accordance with GAAP in future periods.

Q2 Holdings is providing guidance for its second quarter of 2023 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $153.1 million to $155.1 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9 percent to 10 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $14.0 million to $16.0 million, representing 9 to 10 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the quarter.

Q2 Holdings is providing updated guidance for the full-year 2023 as follows:

Total non-GAAP revenue of $618.0 million to $630.0 million, which would represent year-over-year growth of 9 percent to 11 percent.

Adjusted EBITDA of $67.0 million to $71.0 million, representing 11 percent of non-GAAP revenue for the year.

Conference Call Details

Date: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 Time: 5:00 p.m. EDT Hosts: Matt Flake, CEO / David Mehok, CFO / Kirk Coleman, President / Jonathan Price, EVP Emerging Businesses, Corporate & Business Development Conference Call Registration: https://conferencingportals.com/event/ZwJrtqJb Webcast Registration: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/953489065

All participants must register using the above links (either the webcast or conference call). A webcast of the conference call and financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the Q2 website at http://investors.Q2.com/. In addition, a live conference call dial-in will be available upon registration. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on this website for a limited time after the call. Q2 has used, and intends to continue to use, its investor relations website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

About Q2 Holdings, Inc.

Q2 is a financial experience company dedicated to providing digital banking and lending solutions to banks, credit unions, alternative finance, and fintech companies in the U.S. and internationally. With comprehensive end-to-end solution sets, Q2 enables its partners to provide cohesive, secure, data-driven experiences to every account holder - from consumer to small business and corporate. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 has offices throughout the world and is publicly traded on the NYSE under the stock symbol QTWO. To learn more, please visit Q2.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

Q2 uses the following non-GAAP financial measures: non-GAAP revenue; adjusted EBITDA; non-GAAP gross margin; non-GAAP gross profit; non-GAAP sales and marketing expense; non-GAAP research and development expense; non-GAAP general and administrative expense; non-GAAP operating expense; and non-GAAP operating income (loss). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures are useful measures of operating performance because they exclude items that Q2 does not consider indicative of its core performance.

In the case of non-GAAP revenue, Q2 adjusts revenue to exclude the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting adjustments. In the case of adjusted EBITDA, Q2 adjusts net loss for such items as interest and other (income) expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, lease and other restructuring charges, (gain) loss on extinguishment of debt and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP gross margin and non-GAAP gross profit, Q2 adjusts gross profit and gross margin for stock-based compensation, amortization of acquired technology, acquisition related costs, lease and other restructuring charges and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting. In the case of non-GAAP sales and marketing expense, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense, Q2 adjusts the corresponding GAAP expense to exclude stock-based compensation. Non-GAAP Operating Expense is calculated by taking the sum of non-GAAP sales and marketing expenses, non-GAAP research and development expense, and non-GAAP general and administrative expense. In the case of non-GAAP operating income (loss), Q2 adjusts operating loss and net loss, respectively, for stock-based compensation, acquisition related costs, amortization of acquired technology, amortization of acquired intangibles, lease and other restructuring charges, and the impact to deferred revenue from purchase accounting.

There are limitations associated with the use of these non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are not prepared in accordance with GAAP, do not reflect a comprehensive system of accounting and may not be completely comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies due to potential differences in the exact method of calculation between companies. Certain items that are excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures can have a material impact on operating and net income (loss). As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures have limitations and should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for or superior to, the closest GAAP measures, or other financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation to the closest GAAP measures of these non-GAAP measures is contained in tabular form on the attached unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements.

Q2's management uses these non-GAAP measures as measures of operating performance; to prepare Q2's annual operating budget; to allocate resources to enhance the financial performance of Q2's business; to evaluate the effectiveness of Q2's business strategies; to provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance; to facilitate a comparison of Q2's results with those of other companies, many of which use similar non-GAAP financial measures to supplement their GAAP results; and in communication with our board of directors concerning Q2's financial performance.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements about: robust demand for Q2's software solutions; accelerated growth in subscription revenue; strong adjusted EBITDA results; the underlying strength of Q2's model; Q2's confidence in driving long-term value creation; driving cost efficiencies; moderation in lower margin discretionary services projects including one of Q2's larger clients; continued strength in subscription revenue; focus on growth with improved profitability; confidence in our adjusted EBITDA performance; and, Q2's quarterly and annual financial guidance. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon Q2's historical performance and its current plans, estimates, and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates or expectations will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein include risks related to: (a) uncertainties in the financial services industries, including as a result of recent bank failures, and the potential impacts on Q2's customers' prospects and Q2's business sales cycles, Q2's prospects' and customers' spending decisions, including professional services which are more discretionary in nature, and the timing of customer implementation and purchasing decisions; (b) the risk of increased or new competition in Q2's existing markets and as Q2 enter new markets or new sections of existing markets, or as Q2 offer new solutions; (c) the risks associated with the development of Q2's solutions and changes to the market for Q2's solutions compared to Q2's expectations; (d) quarterly fluctuations in Q2's operating results relative to Q2's expectations and guidance and the accuracy of Q2's forecasts; (e) the risks associated with anticipated higher operating expenses in 2023 and beyond; (f) the impact that rising interest rates, inflation, an economic slowdown, or challenges in the financial services industry, financial markets and credit markets have had to date or in the future could have on account holder or end user, or End User, usage of Q2's solutions, including the promotion and adoption of Q2's Helix and payment solutions, and on Q2's customers' prospects and Q2's business sales cycles, Q2's prospects' and customers' spending decisions, including professional services which are more discretionary in nature, and the timing of customer implementation and purchasing decisions; (g) the risks and increased costs associated with managing growth and the challenges associated with improving operations and hiring, retaining and motivating employees to support such growth, particularly in light of the macroeconomic impacts of the novel coronavirus disease, or COVID-19, including increased employee turnover, labor shortages, wage inflation and extreme competition for talent; (h) the risk that the residual impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the associated efforts to limit its spread continue to negatively impact or disrupt the markets for Q2's solutions and that the markets for Q2's solutions do not return to normal or grow as anticipated; (i) the risks associated with Q2's transactional business which are typically driven by end-user behavior which can be influenced by external drivers outside of Q2's control; (j) the risks associated with effectively managing Q2's cost structure in light of the challenging macroeconomic environment, challenges in the financial services industry and from the effects of seasonal or other unexpected trends; (k) the risks associated with the general economic and geopolitical uncertainties, including the heightened risk of state-sponsored cyberattacks on financial services and other critical infrastructure, and continued or increased inflation partially driven by increased energy costs or other unpredictable economic impacts that have and may continue to negatively affect demand for Q2's solutions; (l) the risks associated with managing Q2's business in response to continued challenging macroeconomic conditions, challenges in the financial services industry and any anticipated or resulting recession; (m) the risks associated with accurately forecasting and managing the impacts of any macroeconomic downturn or challenges in the financial services industry on Q2's customers and their end users, including in particular the impacts of any downturn on financial technology companies, or FinTechs, or alternative finance companies, or Alt-FIs, and Q2's arrangements with them, which represent a newer market opportunity for us, a more complex revenue model for us and which may be more vulnerable to an economic downturn than Q2's financial institution customers; (n) the challenges and costs associated with selling, implementing and supporting Q2's solutions, particularly for larger customers with more complex requirements and longer implementation processes, including risks related to the timing and predictability of sales of Q2's solutions and the impact that the timing of bookings may have on Q2's revenue and financial performance in a period; (o) the risk that errors, interruptions or delays in Q2's solutions or Web hosting negatively impacts Q2's business and sales; (p) the risks associated with cyberattacks, data and privacy breaches and breaches of security measures within Q2's products, systems and infrastructure or the products, systems and infrastructure of third parties upon which Q2 relies and the resultant costs and liabilities and harm to Q2's business and reputation and Q2's ability to sell Q2's solutions; (q) the difficulties and risks associated with developing and selling complex new solutions and enhancements with the technical and regulatory specifications and functionality required by Q2's customers and relevant governmental authorities; (r) regulatory risks, including risks related to evolving regulation of artificial intelligence, or AI, machine learning and the receipt, collection, storage, processing and transfer of data; (s) the risks associated with Q2's sales and marketing capabilities, including partner relationships and the length, cost and unpredictability of Q2's sales cycle; (t) the risks inherent in third-party technology and implementation partnerships that could cause harm to Q2's business; (u) the risk that Q2 will not be able to maintain historical contract terms such as pricing and duration; (v) the general risks associated with the complexity of Q2's customer arrangements and Q2's solutions; (w) the risks associated with integrating acquired companies and successfully selling and maintaining their solutions; (x) litigation related to intellectual property and other matters and any related claims, negotiations and settlements; (y) the risks associated with further consolidation in the financial services industry; (z) the risks associated with selling Q2's solutions internationally and with the recent expansion of Q2's international operations; and (aa) the risk that Q2's debt repayment obligations may adversely affect Q2's financial condition and cash flows from operations in the future and that Q2 may not be able to obtain capital when desired or needed on favorable terms.

Additional information relating to the uncertainty affecting the Q2 business is contained in Q2's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These documents are available on the SEC Filings section of the Investor Relations section of Q2's website at http://investors.Q2.com/. These forward-looking statements represent Q2's expectations as of the date of this press release. Subsequent events may cause these expectations to change, and Q2 disclaims any obligations to update or alter these forward-looking statements in the future, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands) (unaudited) March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 121,256 $ 199,600 Restricted cash 2,273 2,302 Investments 150,478 233,753 Accounts receivable, net 39,811 46,735 Contract assets, current portion, net 9,812 8,909 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,472 10,832 Deferred solution and other costs, current portion 28,789 21,117 Deferred implementation costs, current portion 7,224 7,828 Total current assets 375,115 531,076 Property and equipment, net 53,008 56,695 Right of use assets 37,322 39,837 Deferred solution and other costs, net of current portion 28,845 26,410 Deferred implementation costs, net of current portion 20,515 18,713 Intangible assets, net 139,967 145,681 Goodwill 512,869 512,869 Contract assets, net of current portion and allowance 14,662 16,186 Other long-term assets 2,089 2,259 Total assets $ 1,184,392 $ 1,349,726 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 45,608 $ 54,263 Convertible notes, current portion - 10,903 Deferred revenues, current portion 122,064 117,468 Lease liabilities, current portion 9,229 9,408 Total current liabilities 176,901 192,042 Convertible notes, net of current portion 488,978 657,789 Deferred revenues, net of current portion 23,311 21,691 Lease liabilities, net of current portion 50,932 52,991 Other long-term liabilities 5,169 6,189 Total liabilities 745,291 930,702 Stockholders' equity: Common stock 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 1,001,874 982,300 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,953 ) (2,972 ) Accumulated deficit (560,826 ) (560,310 ) Total stockholders' equity 439,101 419,024 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,184,392 $ 1,349,726

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Revenues (1) $ 153,008 $ 134,071 Cost of revenues (2) 79,711 73,672 Gross profit 73,297 60,399 Operating expenses: Sales and marketing 28,144 25,266 Research and development 34,425 31,131 General and administrative 24,692 20,568 Acquisition related costs 12 3 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,262 4,422 Lease and other restructuring charges 1,961 408 Total operating expenses 94,496 81,798 Loss from operations (21,199 ) (21,399 ) Total other income (expense), net (3) 20,701 (796 ) Loss before income taxes (498 ) (22,195 ) Provision for income taxes (18 ) (1,364 ) Net loss $ (516 ) $ (23,559 ) Other comprehensive income (loss): Unrealized gain (loss) on available-for-sale investments 1,036 (1,073 ) Foreign currency translation adjustment (17 ) (90 ) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 503 $ (24,722 ) Net loss per common share: Net loss per common share, basic and diluted $ (0.01 ) $ (0.41 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 57,885 57,015

(1) Includes deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting of $0.1 million and $0.2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (2) Includes amortization of acquired technology of $5.9 million and $5.6 million for the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. (3) Includes a gain of $19.9 million related to the early extinguishment of a portion of our 2026 Notes and 2025 Notes for the three months ended March 31, 2023.

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities: Net loss $ (516 ) $ (23,559 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities: Amortization of deferred implementation, solution and other costs 6,069 5,722 Depreciation and amortization 17,543 14,919 Amortization of debt issuance costs 618 676 Amortization of premiums on investments (1,097 ) 312 Stock-based compensation expense 18,086 14,855 Deferred income taxes (526 ) 875 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (19,312 ) - Other non-cash charges 1,576 310 Changes in operating assets and liabilities (18,547 ) (18,612 ) Net cash provided (used in) by operating activities 3,894 (4,502 ) Cash flows from investing activities: Net maturities (purchases) of investments 85,073 (84,652 ) Purchases of property and equipment (1,032 ) (3,866 ) Capitalized software development costs (6,049 ) (4,291 ) Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities 77,992 (92,809 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payment for maturity of 2023 convertible notes (10,908 ) - Payments for repurchases of convertible notes (149,640 ) - Proceeds from capped calls related to convertible notes 139 - Proceeds from exercise of stock options and ESPP 90 131 Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (160,319 ) 131 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 60 (119 ) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (78,373 ) (97,299 ) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 201,902 325,821 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 123,529 $ 228,522

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 GAAP revenue $ 153,008 $ 134,071 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 116 242 Non-GAAP revenue $ 153,124 $ 134,313 GAAP gross profit $ 73,297 $ 60,399 Stock-based compensation 3,373 2,739 Amortization of acquired technology 5,880 5,604 Acquisition related costs - - Lease and other restructuring charges - - Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 116 242 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 82,666 $ 68,984 Non-GAAP gross margin: Non-GAAP gross profit $ 82,666 $ 68,984 Non-GAAP revenue 153,124 134,313 Non-GAAP gross margin 54.0 % 51.4 % GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 28,144 $ 25,266 Stock-based compensation (4,260 ) (3,326 ) Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense $ 23,884 $ 21,940 GAAP research and development expense $ 34,425 $ 31,131 Stock-based compensation (3,776 ) (2,852 ) Non-GAAP research and development expense $ 30,649 $ 28,279 GAAP general and administrative expense $ 24,692 $ 20,568 Stock-based compensation (6,677 ) (5,102 ) Non-GAAP general and administrative expense $ 18,015 $ 15,466 GAAP operating loss $ (21,199 ) $ (21,399 ) Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 116 242 Stock-based compensation 18,086 14,019 Acquisition related costs 12 3 Amortization of acquired technology 5,880 5,604 Amortization of acquired intangibles 5,262 4,422 Lease and other restructuring charges 1,961 408 Non-GAAP operating income $ 10,118 $ 3,299 Reconciliation of GAAP net loss to adjusted EBITDA: GAAP net loss $ (516 ) $ (23,559 ) Depreciation and amortization 17,543 14,919 Stock-based compensation 18,086 14,019 Provision for income taxes 18 1,364 Interest and other (income) expense, net (879 ) 662 Acquisition related costs 12 3 Lease and other restructuring charges 1,961 408 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (19,869 ) - Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 116 242 Adjusted EBITDA $ 16,472 $ 8,058

Q2 Holdings, Inc. Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Revenue Outlook (in thousands) Q2 2023 Outlook Full Year 2023 Outlook Low High Low High GAAP revenue $ 153,016 $ 155,016 $ 617,655 $ 629,655 Deferred revenue reduction from purchase accounting 84 84 345 345 Non-GAAP revenue $ 153,100 $ 155,100 $ 618,000 $ 630,000

