

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - 3i Infrastructure plc (3IN.L) reported that its profit for the year to 31 March 2023 declined to 394 million pounds or 44.0 pence per share from 404 million pounds or 45.3 pence per share in the prior year.



Net gains on investments were 339 million pounds compared to 384 million pounds last year.



Following the payment of the interim dividend of 5.575 pence per share in January 2023, the company's Board has recommended a final dividend for the year of 5.575 pence per share, meeting target for the year of 11.15 pence per share, 6.7% above last year's total dividend. The company expects the final dividend to be paid on 10 July 2023.



The company announced a total dividend target for the year ending 31 March 2024 of 11.90 pence per share, representing an increase of 6.7%.



