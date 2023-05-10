

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Melrose Industries Plc (MRO.L), a British manufacturing company, said on Wednesday that its trading for the four-month period to April 30 was better than its expectations with significant growth in revenue, profit, and margin being achieved.



For the first four month period of 2023, revenue rose by 19 percent, from the same period of 2022, with Engines showing the fastest momentum, up 28 percent, and Structures up 14 percent.



Looking ahead, for full year 2023, Melrose expects adjusted EBITDA of 495 million pounds - 515 million pounds, on revenues of 3.35 billion pounds - 3.45 billion pounds.



Simon Peckham, Chief Executive of Melrose, said: 'Aerospace has huge embedded value and an EBITDA of 1 billion pounds is achievable within the next few years, much of this coming from the premium Engines business. With the new simplified strategy for Melrose announced today, we look forward to explaining the full potential of Aerospace at the upcoming Capital Markets Event next week including the route to realising this value.'



