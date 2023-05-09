FreightCar America, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2023 Results

Company reaffirms fiscal 2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and delivery outlook



Strong order intake with backlog extending into 2024

CHICAGO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) ("FreightCar America" or the "Company"), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today reported results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

First Quarter 2023 Highlights

Revenues of $81.0 million on deliveries of 738 railcars, compared to revenues of $129.0 million on deliveries of 1,150 railcars in the prior quarter and revenues of $93.2 million on deliveries of 783 railcars in the first quarter of 2022

Gross margin of 9.2% with gross profit of $7.5 million, compared to gross margin of 3.6% with gross profit of $4.6 million in the prior quarter and gross margin of 10.8% with gross profit of $10.1 million in the first quarter of 2022

Net loss of ($5.0) million, or ($0.19) per share and Adjusted Net Loss of ($5.7) million, or ($0.21) per share, accounting primarily for non-cash income associated with the change in fair market value of warrant liability

Adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million, compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $1.2 million in the prior quarter and Adjusted EBITDA of $3.3 million in the first quarter of 2022

Railcar orders of 1,960 in the first quarter, with quarter-end backlog totaling 3,667 railcars for an aggregate value of approximately $413 million

Signed deal to issue non-convertible preferred stock with financial partner to reduce debt and provide additional growth capital

2023 revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and delivery outlook reaffirmed



Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America, commented, "We were pleased with our first quarter results, which were in line with our expectations. As anticipated, we experienced sequential improvement in gross margin and profitability as a result of the continued ramp-up of the Castaños, Mexico factory and actions taken to mitigate previously discussed supply chain challenges. We continue to feel confident in our ability to approximately double Adjusted EBITDA this year while continuing to expand the new manufacturing campus."

Meyer continued, "Our production schedule is essentially full for 2023, and we are now heavily focused on next year. We remain committed to positioning FreightCar America as the best-in-class manufacturer in the industry."

Fiscal Year 2023 Outlook

The Company has reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal year 2023 as follows:

Fiscal 2023

Outlook Year-over-Year

Growth at Midpoint Revenue $400 - $430 million 13.8% Adjusted EBITDA $15 - $20 million 108.1% Railcar Deliveries 3,400 - 3,700 Railcars 11.5%

Mike Riordan, Chief Financial Officer of FreightCar America, added, "Given our strengthening order backlog, we are increasingly confident in our outlook and are reaffirming our full year revenue, Adjusted EBITDA, and railcar deliveries guidance ranges. Going forward, our organization is focused on executing and delivering the business in-hand, continuing to build backlog for next year, and creating opportunity for further improvement in our capital structure."

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc. is a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars that also supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including open top hopper cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars, and also specializes in the conversion of railcars for repurposed use. FreightCar America is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Castaños, Mexico; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Shanghai, People's Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain statements relating to our expected financial performance and/or future business prospects, events and plans that are "forward-looking statements" as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements represent our estimates and assumptions only as of the date of this press release. Our actual results may differ materially from the results described in or anticipated by our forward-looking statements due to certain risks and uncertainties. These potential risks and uncertainties include, among other things: risks relating to the cyclical nature of our business; adverse economic and market conditions; fluctuating costs of raw materials, including steel and aluminum, and delays in the delivery of raw materials; our ability to maintain relationships with our suppliers of railcar components; our reliance upon a small number of customers that represent a large percentage of our sales; the variable purchase patterns of our customers and the timing of completion, delivery and customer acceptance of orders; potential financial and operational impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic; the highly competitive nature of our industry; the risk of lack of acceptance of our new railcar offerings by our customers; and other competitive factors. We expressly disclaim any duty to provide updates to any forward-looking statements made in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands, except for share data)

(Unaudited) March 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents $ 27,799 $ 37,912 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $146 and $126 respectively 8,667 9,571 VAT receivable 1,653 4,682 Inventories, net 80,861 64,317 Assets held for sale 3,675 3,675 Related party asset 1,815 3,261 Prepaid expenses 7,178 5,470 Total current assets 131,648 128,888 Property, plant and equipment, net 24,783 23,248 Railcars available for lease, net 11,216 11,324 Right of use asset operating lease 1,331 1,596 Right of use asset finance lease 32,626 33,093 Other long-term assets 1,065 1,589 Total assets $ 202,669 $ 199,738 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities Accounts and contractual payables $ 55,766 $ 48,449 Related party accounts payable 1,430 3,393 Accrued payroll and other employee costs 3,281 4,081 Reserve for workers' compensation 840 841 Accrued warranty 1,933 1,940 Current portion of long-term debt 40,548 40,742 Other current liabilities 8,281 6,539 Total current liabilities 112,079 105,985 Long-term debt, net of current portion 53,773 51,494 Warrant liability 30,415 31,028 Accrued pension costs 1,112 1,040 Lease liability operating lease, long-term 1,737 1,780 Lease liability finance lease, long-term 33,080 33,245 Other long-term liabilities 2,987 3,750 Total liabilities 235,183 228,322 Stockholders' deficit Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 2,500,000 shares authorized (100,000 shares each

designated as Series A voting and Series B non-voting, 0 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022) - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized, 17,702,459 and 17,223,306

shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 208 203 Additional paid-in capital 90,165 89,104 Accumulated other comprehensive income 1,063 1,022 Accumulated deficit (123,950 ) (118,913 ) Total stockholders' deficit (32,514 ) (28,584 ) Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit $ 202,669 $ 199,738





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(In thousands, except for share and per share data)

(Unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended

March 31, Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenues $ 80,999 $ 93,236 $ 128,989 Cost of sales 73,514 83,178 124,367 Gross profit 7,485 10,058 4,622 Selling, general and administrative expenses 6,388 10,713 6,349 Impairment on leased railcars - - 4,515 Operating income (loss) 1,097 (655 ) (6,242 ) Interest expense (6,600 ) (5,705 ) (7,874 ) Gain (loss) on change in fair market value of Warrant liability 613 (20,730 ) 4,744 Other (expense) income (36 ) 1,496 79 Loss before income taxes (4,926 ) (25,594 ) (9,293 ) Income tax provision 111 253 440 Net loss $ (5,037 ) $ (25,847 ) $ (9,733 ) Net loss per common share - basic $ (0.19 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.37 ) Net loss per common share - diluted $ (0.19 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.37 ) Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 26,545,463 23,218,647 26,117,377 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 26,545,463 23,218,647 26,117,377









FreightCar America, Inc.

Segment Data

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended March 31, December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Revenues: Manufacturing $ 77,599 $ 90,124 $ 126,279 Corporate and Other 3,400 3,112 2,710 Consolidated revenues $ 80,999 $ 93,236 $ 128,989 Operating income (loss): Manufacturing $ 5,628 $ 8,516 $ (1,670 ) Corporate and Other (4,531 ) (9,171 ) (4,572 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 1,097 $ (655 ) $ (6,242 )





FreightCar America, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2022 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (5,037 ) $ (25,847 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 1,072 1,024 Non-cash lease expense on right-of-use assets 731 316 Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives - (1,858 ) (Gain) loss on change in fair market value for Warrant liability (613 ) 20,730 Stock-based compensation recognized (91 ) 4,244 Non-cash interest expense 4,264 3,721 Other non-cash items, net (1 ) - Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable 904 (12,517 ) VAT receivable 2,960 (1,853 ) Inventories (19,698 ) (2,154 ) Related party asset, net (362 ) 1,366 Accounts and contractual payables 9,695 4,798 Lease liability (1,191 ) (476 ) Customer deposits - 18,706 Other assets and liabilities (337 ) (2,555 ) Net cash flows (used in) provided by operating activities (7,704 ) 7,645 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment (1,960 ) (960 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (1,960 ) (960 ) Cash flows from financing activities Borrowings on revolving line of credit 31,688 10,013 Repayments on revolving line of credit (31,884 ) (1,910 ) Employee stock settlement (106 ) (13 ) Payment for stock appreciation rights exercised - (4 ) Financing lease payments (147 ) - Net cash flows (used in) provided by financing activities (449 ) 8,086 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (10,113 ) 14,771 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period 37,912 26,240 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period $ 27,799 $ 41,011 Supplemental cash flow information Interest paid $ 2,340 $ 1,984 Non-cash transactions Change in unpaid construction in process $ 539 $ 190 Accrued PIK interest paid through issuance of PIK Note $ 1,658 $ 364 Issuance of equity fee $ 535 $ 1,000









FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of loss before taxes to EBITDA(1) and Adjusted EBITDA(2)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended

March 31, Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Income (Loss) before income taxes $ (4,926 ) $ (25,594 ) $ (9,293 ) Depreciation & Amortization 1,072 1,024 1,025 Interest Expense, net 6,600 5,705 7,874 EBITDA 2,746 (18,865 ) (394 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) (613 ) 20,730 (4,744 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) - - 4,515 Alabama Grant Amortization(c) - (1,857 ) - Mexican Permanent VAT(d) - - 1,861 Transaction Costs(e) - - 37 Startup Costs(f) - - 164 Consulting Costs(g) - 350 85 Corporate Realignment(h) - 185 - Stock Based Compensation (91 ) 4,244 (201 ) Other, net 36 (1,496 ) (79 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 2,078 $ 3,291 $ 1,244

(1) EBITDA represents earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. We believe EBITDA is useful to investors in evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry. In addition, our management uses EBITDA to evaluate our operating performance. The calculation of EBITDA eliminates the effects of financing, income taxes and the accounting effects of capital spending. These items may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to the overall performance of the company's business. EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similar titled measures reported by other companies. (2) Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. b) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. c) The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). d) The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. e) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. f) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. g) The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during the first quarter of 2022. h) The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EBITDA in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.









FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net loss and Adjusted Net loss(1)

(In thousands)

(Unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended

March 31, Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 Net income (loss) $ (5,037 ) $ (25,847 ) $ (9,733 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) (613 ) 20,730 (4,744 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) - - 4,515 Alabama Grant Amortization(c) - (1,857 ) - Mexican Permanent VAT(d) - - 1,861 Transaction Costs(e) - - 37 Startup Costs(f) - - 164 Consulting Costs(g) - 350 85 Corporate Realignment(h) - 185 - Stock Based Compensation (91 ) 4,244 (201 ) Other, net 36 (1,496 ) (79 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments (668 ) 22,156 1,638 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments(i) - (22 ) (5 ) Adjusted Net loss $ (5,705 ) $ (3,713 ) $ (8,100 )

(1) Adjusted Net Loss represents net loss before the following charges: a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. b) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. c) The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). d) The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. e) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. f) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. g) The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during the first quarter of 2022. h) The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022. i) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of adjustments specific to Mexico using the effective tax rate. Given the Company's US based NOLs and Valuation Allowances result in an effective tax rate of about % for the US, all US based adjustments above are not tax affected.

We believe that Adjusted Net Loss is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted Net Loss is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted Net Loss in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted Net Loss is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





FreightCar America, Inc.

Reconciliation of EPS and Adjusted EPS(1)

(Unaudited) Three Months Three Months Ended

March 31, Ended

December 31, 2023 2022 2022 EPS $ (0.19 ) $ (1.11 ) $ (0.37 ) Change in Fair Value of Warrant(a) (0.02 ) 0.89 (0.18 ) Impairment on leased railcars(b) - - 0.17 Alabama Grant Amortization(c) - (0.08 ) - Mexican Permanent VAT(d) - - 0.07 Startup Costs(e) - - 0.01 Consulting Costs(f) - 0.02 - Corporate Realignment(g) - 0.01 - Stock Based Compensation - 0.18 (0.01 ) Other, net - (0.06 ) - Total non-GAAP adjustments pre-tax per-share (0.02 ) 0.96 0.06 Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share(h) - - - Adjusted EPS $ (0.21 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (0.31 )

(1) Adjusted EPS represents basic EPS before the following charges:

a) This adjustment removes the non-cash (income) expense associated with the change in fair market value of the Company's warrant liability. b) During the fourth quarter of 2022, the Company recorded a non-cash impairment charge on its leased railcar fleet. c) The Company amortized deferred grant income to cost of goods sold in 2022 that represents a non-cash reduction to its gross margin (loss). d) The Company transitioned to tolling manufacturing structure in the third quarter of 2022 and as a result incurred permanent VAT costs. e) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 for nonrecurring professional services associated with its financing arrangements. f) The Company incurred certain costs during 2022 related to new production lines. g) The Company incurred certain non-recurring consulting costs during the first quarter of 2022. h) The Company incurred certain non-recurring corporate realignment costs in 2022. i) Income tax impact on non-GAAP adjustments per share represents the tax impact of adjustments specific to Mexico using the effective tax rate. Given the Company's US based NOLs and Valuation Allowances result in an effective tax rate of about % for the US, all US based adjustments above are not tax affected.

We believe that Adjusted EPS is useful to investors evaluating our operating performance compared to that of other companies in our industry because it eliminates the impact of certain non-cash charges and other special items that affect the comparability of results in past quarters. Adjusted EPS is not a financial measure presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Accordingly, when analyzing our operating performance, investors should not consider Adjusted EPS in isolation or as a substitute for net income, cash flows from operating activities or other statements of operations or statements of cash flow data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Our calculation of Adjusted EPS is not necessarily comparable to that of other similarly titled measures reported by other companies.