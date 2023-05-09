Vital Energy, Inc.: Vital Energy Reports First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operating Results

TULSA, Okla., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE: VTLE) ("Vital Energy" or the "Company") today reported its first-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. Supplemental slides have been posted to the Company's website and can be found at www.vitalenergy.com . A conference call and webcast to discuss the results is planned for 7:30 a.m. CT, Wednesday, May 10, 2023. Participation details can be found within this release.



Highlights

Reported 1Q-23 oil and total production that exceeded the high-end of Company guidance, producing 38.5 thousand barrels of oil per day ("MBO/d") and 80.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day ("MBOE/d")

Reported 1Q-23 incurred capital expenditures below the low-end of guidance, investing $188 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures

Reported 1Q-23 net income of $113.9 million and cash flows from operating activities of $116.1 million

Generated 1Q-23 Consolidated EBITDAX 1 of $214.2 million and Free Cash Flow 1 of $(3.9) million

of $214.2 million and Free Cash Flow of $(3.9) million Announced and recently closed (April 2023) an accretive acquisition of approximately 11,200 net acres in the Midland Basin from Driftwood Energy Operating, LLC ("Driftwood")

Disclosed preliminary 2022 greenhouse gas intensity and methane intensity levels that demonstrate achievement of 2025 targets

"The benefits of Vital Energy's strategy were evident in our outstanding first quarter results," commented Jason Pigott, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have a proven track record of successfully acquiring and integrating high-value properties, reducing emissions and using our proprietary technologies to enhance performance and returns. Our results are benefiting from process improvements that increase efficiencies, improve well productivity and increase confidence in our forecasting.

"We are highly confident in our ability to deliver on our 2023 plan," continued Pigott. "Production from base wells and recent completions is performing better than expectations. With increasing operational efficiencies, we are projecting additional completions within our original capital budget expectations. We have successfully integrated the Driftwood acquisition and are currently completing wells on the prolific Upton County acreage. Our outlook for the rest of the year is strong as we remain focused on maintaining capital discipline, generating Free Cash Flow, reducing debt, and creating shareholder value through the capital efficient development of our acquired properties."

First-Quarter 2023 Financial and Operations Summary

Financial Results. The Company reported net income attributable to common stockholders of $113.9 million, or $6.89 per diluted share. Adjusted Net Income1 was $74.4 million, or $4.50 per adjusted diluted share. Cash flows from operating activities was $116.1 million and Consolidated EBITDAX was $214.2 million.

Production. Consistent with preliminary volumes disclosed in April, Vital Energy's oil and total production during the period averaged 38,522 barrels of oil per day and 80,416 barrels of oil equivalent per day, respectively. Results were driven by earlier than expected production from new completions and less than anticipated downtime related to offset completions activity.

Capital Investments. Total incurred capital expenditures were $188 million, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions and leasehold expenditures. Lower than expected investment levels were primarily related to the deferral of facilities investments into second-quarter 2023, moderating inflationary pressures and a brief weather-related deferral of completions activity. Investments included $170 million in drilling and completions, $7 million in infrastructure, including Vital Midstream Services investments, $8 million in other capitalized costs and $3 million in land, exploration and data related costs. Vital Energy completed 21 wells and turned-in-line ("TIL") 18 wells during first-quarter 2023.

Operating Expenses. Lower than expected lease operating expenses ("LOE") during the period were $6.93 per BOE, primarily related to higher production levels.

General and Administrative Expenses. General and administrative ("G&A") expenses, excluding long-term incentive plan ("LTIP") expenses and transaction expenses, for first-quarter 2023 were $3.02 per BOE, higher than guidance, primarily related to timing of accounting for benefits and compensation. Cash and non-cash LTIP expenses were $0.13 per BOE and $0.31 per BOE, respectively. Cash LTIP expense was below guidance due to the decline of the Company's stock price in first-quarter 2023. Transaction expenses related to the Driftwood acquisition were $0.12 per BOE.

Liquidity. At March 31, 2023, the Company had $120 million drawn on its $1.0 billion senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $28 million. Through the regular semi-annual redetermination process, the Company's lenders recently have reaffirmed the senior secured credit facility's $1.3 billion borrowing base and $1.0 billion elected commitment

At May 5, 2023, the Company had $255 million drawn on its senior secured credit facility and cash and cash equivalents of $68 million. The drawn amount includes funds utilized to fund closing of the Driftwood acquisition in April 2023.

Achievement of 2025 GHG and Methane Emissions Targets

Operating in a responsible, sustainable manner is a key pillar of Vital Energy's strategy. The Company has instituted a culture that is committed to this mission, set specific emissions targets and made the necessary investments to ensure their attainment.

Preliminary emissions data for 2022 demonstrates Vital Energy's progress towards its key sustainability commitments. The Company's 2022 Scope 1 greenhouse gas intensity level of approximately 10.7 metric tons of CO 2 equivalent per MBOE ("mtCO 2 /MBOE") is a ~38% reduction from 2021 levels and below Vital Energy's 2025 target of 12.5 mtCO 2 /MBOE. The Company's 2022 methane intensity level of 0.10% of natural gas produced is down from 0.32% in 2021 and below Vital Energy's 2025 target of 0.20%.

In late 2022, Vital Energy established a combined Scope 1 and 2 emissions intensity target, targeting a level of less than 10 mtCO 2 /MBOE, a reduction of more than 60% compared to 2019 Company baseline levels.

2023 Outlook, Second Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Guidance

Production. As previously announced, the Company increased full-year 2023 production guidance to incorporate better than expected first-quarter 2023 volumes and the impact of the Driftwood acquisition.

Capital Investments. Vital Energy plans to operate two drilling rigs and one completions crew throughout the remainder of 2023. Gains in completions efficiencies have enabled the expected addition of four additional TIL's late in 2023, increasing expected full-year TIL's to approximately 59 wells. Despite the additional TIL's, the Company reiterated its full-year 2023 capital investment guidance of $625 - $675 million.

The table below reflects the Company's guidance for total and oil production and incurred capital expenditures for second-quarter and full-year 2023. Full-year 2023 production guidance reflects the previously announced increase.

2Q-23E FY-23E Total production (MBOE/d) 85.5 - 88.5 76.0 - 80.0 Oil production (MBO/d) 40.0 - 43.0 36.3 - 39.3 Incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisitions ($ MM) $155 - $175 $625 - $675



The table below reflects the Company's guidance for select revenue and expense items for second-quarter 2023.

2Q-23E Average sales price realizations (excluding derivatives): Oil (% of WTI) 101% NGL (% of WTI) 18% Natural gas (% of Henry Hub) 27% Net settlements received (paid) for matured commodity derivatives ($ MM): Oil $1 NGL - Natural gas $12 Selected average costs & expenses: Lease operating expenses ($/BOE) $7.50 Production and ad valorem taxes (% of oil, NGL and natural gas sales revenues) 7.00% Transportation and marketing expenses ($/BOE) $1.40 General and administrative expenses (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses, $/BOE) $2.50 General and administrative expenses (LTIP cash, $/BOE) $0.15 General and administrative expenses (LTIP non-cash, $/BOE) $0.35 Depletion, depreciation and amortization ($/BOE) $12.75



About Vital

Vital Energy, Inc. is an independent energy company with headquarters in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Vital's business strategy is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas.

Additional information about Vital may be found on its website at www.vitalenergy.com .

Vital Energy, Inc.

Selected operating data Three months ended March 31, 2023 2022 (unaudited) Sales volumes: Oil (MBbl) 3,467 3,627 NGL (MBbl) 1,849 1,994 Natural gas (MMcf) 11,529 12,243 Oil equivalent (MBOE)(1)(2) 7,237 7,661 Average daily oil equivalent sales volumes (BOE/d)(2) 80,416 85,118 Average daily oil sales volumes (Bbl/d)(2) 38,522 40,295 Average sales prices(2): Oil ($/Bbl)(3) $ 76.94 $ 95.81 NGL ($/Bbl)(3) $ 17.85 $ 32.68 Natural gas ($/Mcf)(3) $ 1.57 $ 3.15 Average sales price ($/BOE)(3) $ 43.91 $ 58.90 Oil, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 76.82 $ 67.24 NGL, with commodity derivatives ($/Bbl)(4) $ 17.85 $ 26.04 Natural gas, with commodity derivatives ($/Mcf)(4) $ 1.45 $ 2.46 Average sales price, with commodity derivatives ($/BOE)(4) $ 43.67 $ 42.54 Selected average costs and expenses per BOE sold(2): Lease operating expenses $ 6.93 $ 5.34 Production and ad valorem taxes 2.84 3.59 Transportation and marketing expenses 1.51 1.92 General and administrative (excluding LTIP and transaction expenses) 3.02 1.75 Total selected operating expenses $ 14.30 $ 12.60 General and administrative (LTIP): LTIP cash $ 0.13 $ 0.85 LTIP non-cash $ 0.31 $ 0.27 General and administrative (transaction expenses) $ 0.12 $ - Depletion, depreciation and amortization $ 11.99 $ 9.59

(1) BOE is calculated using a conversion rate of six Mcf per one Bbl.

(2) The numbers presented are calculated based on actual amounts and may not recalculate using the rounded numbers presented in the table above.

(3) Price reflects the average of actual sales prices received when control passes to the purchaser/customer adjusted for quality, certain transportation fees, geographical differentials, marketing bonuses or deductions and other factors affecting the price received at the delivery point.

(4) Price reflects the after-effects of the Company's commodity derivative transactions on its average sales prices. The Company's calculation of such after-effects includes settlements of matured commodity derivatives during the respective periods.





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated balance sheets (in thousands, except share data) March 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,682 $ 44,435 Accounts receivable, net 147,071 163,369 Derivatives 39,109 24,670 Other current assets 15,804 13,317 Total current assets 229,666 245,791 Property and equipment: Oil and natural gas properties, full cost method: Evaluated properties 9,735,559 9,554,706 Unevaluated properties not being depleted 50,142 46,430 Less: accumulated depletion and impairment (7,401,480 ) (7,318,399 ) Oil and natural gas properties, net 2,384,221 2,282,737 Midstream and other fixed assets, net 128,012 127,803 Property and equipment, net 2,512,233 2,410,540 Derivatives 26,448 24,363 Operating lease right-of-use assets 138,513 23,047 Other noncurrent assets, net 36,384 22,373 Total assets $ 2,943,244 $ 2,726,114 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 91,688 $ 102,516 Accrued capital expenditures 67,221 48,378 Undistributed revenue and royalties 148,199 160,023 Derivatives 1,686 5,960 Operating lease liabilities 48,434 15,449 Other current liabilities 34,279 82,950 Total current liabilities 391,507 415,276 Long-term debt, net 1,163,807 1,113,023 Asset retirement obligations 71,308 70,366 Operating lease liabilities 87,301 9,435 Other noncurrent liabilities 3,953 7,268 Total liabilities 1,717,876 1,615,368 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized and zero issued as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common stock, $0.01 par value, 40,000,000 shares authorized, and 17,024,976 and 16,762,127 issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively 170 168 Additional paid-in capital 2,754,765 2,754,085 Accumulated deficit (1,529,567 ) (1,643,507 ) Total stockholders' equity 1,225,368 1,110,746 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 2,943,244 $ 2,726,114





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of operations Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Revenues: Oil sales $ 266,731 $ 347,443 NGL sales 33,006 65,155 Natural gas sales 18,074 38,589 Sales of purchased oil 13,851 78,864 Other operating revenues 845 2,344 Total revenues 332,507 532,395 Costs and expenses: Lease operating expenses 50,181 40,876 Production and ad valorem taxes 20,531 27,487 Transportation and marketing expenses 10,915 14,743 Costs of purchased oil 14,167 82,964 General and administrative 25,930 21,944 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 86,779 73,492 Other operating expenses, net 1,484 138 Total costs and expenses 209,987 261,644 Gain (loss) on disposal of assets, net 237 (260 ) Operating income 122,757 270,491 Non-operating income (expense): Gain (loss) on derivatives, net 20,490 (325,816 ) Interest expense (28,554 ) (32,477 ) Other income, net 854 144 Total non-operating expense, net (7,210 ) (358,149 ) Income (loss) before income taxes 115,547 (87,658 ) Income tax benefit (expense): Current (1,331 ) (1,218 ) Deferred (276 ) 2,095 Total income tax (benefit) expense (1,607 ) 877 Net income (loss) $ 113,940 $ (86,781 ) Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 6.93 $ (5.18 ) Diluted $ 6.89 $ (5.18 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,431 16,767 Diluted 16,545 16,767





Vital Energy, Inc.

Consolidated statements of cash flows Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 113,940 $ (86,781 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,572 2,053 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 86,779 73,492 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (237 ) 260 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (20,490 ) 325,816 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (2,343 ) (125,370 ) Deferred income tax expense (benefit) 276 (2,095 ) Other, net 2,384 6,731 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 13,961 (61,742 ) Other current assets (7,464 ) 5,092 Other noncurrent assets, net 2,345 (15,227 ) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (10,693 ) 1,842 Undistributed revenue and royalties (11,825 ) 44,294 Other current liabilities (48,650 ) (1,471 ) Other noncurrent liabilities (4,430 ) 3,988 Net cash provided by operating activities 116,125 170,882 Cash flows from investing activities: Acquisitions of oil and natural gas properties, net - (7,870 ) Capital expenditures: Oil and natural gas properties (165,042 ) (143,500 ) Midstream and other fixed assets (2,771 ) (2,345 ) Proceeds from dispositions of capital assets, net of selling costs 2,175 2,019 Settlements received for contingent consideration 2,035 - Net cash used in investing activities (163,603 ) (151,696 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings on Senior Secured Credit Facility 95,000 50,000 Payments on Senior Secured Credit Facility (45,000 ) (55,000 ) Stock exchanged for tax withholding (2,459 ) (5,847 ) Other, net (492 ) - Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 47,049 (10,847 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (429 ) 8,339 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 44,435 56,798 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 44,006 $ 65,137







Vital Energy, Inc.

Total Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash

The following table presents the Company's cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash as of the dates presented:

As of March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Cash and cash equivalents $ 27,682 $ 65,137 Restricted cash(1) 16,324 - Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 44,006 $ 65,137

(1) Under the terms of the Driftwood purchase and sale agreement, the Company deposited $16.3 million into a third-party escrow account, which is included in "Other noncurrent assets, net" on the consolidated balance sheets as of March 31, 2023.









Vital Energy, Inc.

Supplemental reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures

Non-GAAP financial measures

The non-GAAP financial measures of Free Cash Flow, Adjusted Net Income, Consolidated EBITDAX, as defined by the Company, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. Furthermore, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP measures of liquidity or financial performance, but rather should be considered in conjunction with GAAP measures, such as net income or loss, operating income or loss or cash flows from operating activities.

Free Cash Flow

Free Cash Flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and non-budgeted acquisition costs, net, less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs. Management believes Free Cash Flow is useful to management and investors in evaluating operating trends in its business that are affected by production, commodity prices, operating costs and other related factors. There are significant limitations to the use of Free Cash Flow as a measure of performance, including the lack of comparability due to the different methods of calculating Free Cash Flow reported by different companies.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,125 $ 170,882 Less: Net changes in operating assets and liabilities (66,756 ) (23,224 ) General and administrative (transaction expenses) (861 ) - Cash flows from operating activities before net changes in operating assets and liabilities and non-budgeted acquisition costs 183,742 194,106 Less incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs: Oil and natural gas properties(1) 184,114 168,368 Midstream and other fixed assets(1) 3,530 2,531 Total incurred capital expenditures, excluding non-budgeted acquisition costs 187,644 170,899 Free Cash Flow (non-GAAP) $ (3,902 ) $ 23,207

(1) Includes capitalized share-settled equity-based compensation and asset retirement costs.



Adjusted Net Income



Adjusted Net Income is a non-GAAP financial measure that the Company defines as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for mark-to-market on derivatives, premiums paid or received for commodity derivatives that matured during the period, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, income taxes, other non-recurring income and expenses and adjusted income tax expense. Management believes Adjusted Net Income helps investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure and compare the Company's performance to other oil and natural gas companies by excluding from the calculation items that can vary significantly from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets and other non-operational factors.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 113,940 $ (86,781 ) Plus: Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (20,490 ) 325,816 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (1,763 ) (125,370 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration 1,455 - (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (237 ) 260 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,607 (877 ) General and administrative (transaction expenses) 861 - Adjusted income before adjusted income tax expense 95,373 113,048 Adjusted income tax expense(1) (20,982 ) (24,871 ) Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) $ 74,391 $ 88,177 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 6.93 $ (5.18 ) Diluted $ 6.89 $ (5.18 ) Adjusted Net Income per common share: Basic $ 4.53 $ 5.26 Diluted $ 4.50 $ 5.26 Adjusted diluted $ 4.50 $ 5.17 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 16,431 16,767 Diluted 16,545 16,767 Adjusted diluted 16,545 17,040

(1) Adjusted income tax expense is calculated by applying a statutory tax rate of 22% for each of the periods ended March 31, 2023 and 2022.



Consolidated EBITDAX



Consolidated EBITDAX is a non-GAAP financial measure defined in the Company's Senior Secured Credit Facility as net income or loss (GAAP) plus adjustments for share-settled equity-based compensation, depletion, depreciation and amortization, impairment expense, gains or losses on disposal of assets, mark-to-market on derivatives, accretion expense, interest expense, income taxes and other non-recurring income and expenses. Consolidated EBITDAX provides no information regarding a company's capital structure, borrowings, interest costs, capital expenditures, working capital movement or tax position. Consolidated EBITDAX does not represent funds available for future discretionary use because it excludes funds required for debt service, capital expenditures, working capital, income taxes, franchise taxes and other commitments and obligations. However, management believes Consolidated EBITDAX is useful to an investor because this measure:

is widely used by investors in the oil and natural gas industry to measure a company's operating performance without regard to items that can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods, the book value of assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired, among other factors;

helps investors to more meaningfully evaluate and compare the results of the Company's operations from period to period by removing the effect of the Company's capital structure from the Company's operating structure; and

is used by management for various purposes, including (i) as a measure of operating performance, (ii) as a measure of compliance under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, (iii) in presentations to the board of directors and (iv) as a basis for strategic planning and forecasting.



There are significant limitations to the use of Consolidated EBITDAX as a measure of performance, including the inability to analyze the effect of certain recurring and non-recurring items that materially affect the Company's net income or loss and the lack of comparability of results of operations to different companies due to the different methods of calculating Consolidated EBITDAX, or similarly titled measures, reported by different companies. The Company is subject to financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility, one of which establishes a maximum permitted ratio of Net Debt, as defined in the Senior Secured Credit Facility, to Consolidated EBITDAX. See Note 7 in the 2022 Annual Report for additional discussion of the financial covenants under the Senior Secured Credit Facility. Additional information on Consolidated EBITDAX can be found in the Company's Tenth Amendment to the Senior Secured Credit Facility, as filed with the SEC on November 3, 2022.

The following table presents a reconciliation of net income (loss) (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net income (loss) $ 113,940 $ (86,781 ) Plus: Share-settled equity-based compensation, net 2,572 2,053 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 86,779 73,492 (Gain) loss on disposal of assets, net (237 ) 260 Mark-to-market on derivatives: (Gain) loss on derivatives, net (20,490 ) 325,816 Settlements paid for matured derivatives, net (1,763 ) (125,370 ) Settlements received for contingent consideration 1,455 - Accretion expense 899 1,019 Interest expense 28,554 32,477 Income tax (benefit) expense 1,607 (877 ) General and administrative (transaction expenses) 861 - Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 214,177 $ 222,089



The following table presents a reconciliation of net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP) to Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) for the periods presented:

Three months ended March 31, (in thousands) 2023 2022 (unaudited) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 116,125 $ 170,882 Plus: Interest expense 28,554 32,477 Current income tax expense 1,331 1,218 Net changes in operating assets and liabilities 66,756 23,224 General and administrative (transaction expenses) 861 - Settlements received for contingent consideration 1,455 - Other, net (905 ) (5,712 ) Consolidated EBITDAX (non-GAAP) $ 214,177 $ 222,089



