Article L.233-8 II of the French commercial code and with Article 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Financial markets Authority (AMF Autorité des marchés Financiers
Rémy Cointreau (Paris:RCO):
Code ISIN: FR0000130395
NUMBER OF SHARES AND VOTING RIGHTS on 31 MARCH 2023
Number of shares: 50 785 696
Number of exercisable voting rights: 78 786 249
Number of theoretical voting rights: 79 134 188
French Société anonyme with a capital of 81 257 113.60 euros
Headquarters: rue Joseph Pataa Ancienne rue de la Champagne 16100 Cognac
RCS 302 178 892 ANGOULEME
