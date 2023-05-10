

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - The Netherlands' industrial output decreased for the third straight month in March, largely due to a sharp fall in chemical output, figures from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.



Industrial production fell 4.0 percent year-on-year in March, after a 2.3 percent decline in February.



Although total manufacturing output contracted, about half of all business classes produced more in March than in the same month a year earlier, the agency said.



The chemical industry had the largest negative contribution of 17.6 percent, followed by rubber and plastic with a 9.5 percent fall.



On the other hand, the transport equipment industry experienced the highest growth, rising by 12.9 percent yearly in March.



On a monthly basis, industrial production decreased a seasonally and working-day adjusted 2.0 percent in March.



Entrepreneurs in the manufacturing industry were less positive in April, as they were less upbeat about the order book and the expected activity.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%! Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück! Hier klicken