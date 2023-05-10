Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2023 | 01:48
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Constellation Software Inc. Announces Results of Voting for Directors at Annual Shareholders' Meeting

TORONTO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) is pleased to announce the results of the vote on directors at its May 8, 2023 annual shareholders' meeting. Each of the thirteen nominees listed in the Corporation's management proxy circular dated March 27, 2023 was elected as a director. Voting was conducted by ballot with the following voting results:

Name of Nominee Votes For%Votes Withheld%
Jeff Bender14,058,86394.74%781,0885.26%
John Billowits13,119,82888.41%1,720,12211.59%
Susan Gayner14,307,45096.41%532,5013.59%
Claire Kennedy14,125,94595.19%714,0064.81%
Robert Kittel12,080,53681.41%2,759,41418.59%
Mark Leonard14,417,42697.15%422,5252.85%
Mark Miller13,822,06893.14%1,017,8836.86%
Lori O'Neill14,310,92796.44%529,0243.56%
Donna Parr14,582,94998.27%257,0021.73%
Andrew Pastor13,469,85290.77%1,370,0989.23%
Laurie Schultz14,586,74098.29%253,2111.71%
Barry Symons14,061,59194.75%778,3605.25%
Robin Van Poelje13,001,77487.61%1,838,17612.39%

Final voting results on all matters voted on at the annual meeting held on May 8, 2023 will be filed with the Canadian securities regulators.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
info@csisoftware.com
www.csisoftware.com


