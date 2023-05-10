AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2023 Q1

In the first quarter, revenue increased to 28.4 million euros (+6%) and adjusted EBITDA to 13.6 million euros (+0.6%), and profit was 5.7 million euros (-21%). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 48% and the volume of investments 1.5 million euros (-67%).

In the passenger business, strong growth continued both in the number of passengers and in passenger vessel calls, including a record for vessel calls on the Tallinn-Helsinki line. The cargo volumes of liquid bulk and dry bulk decreased due to the sanctions imposed on goods of Russian origin, but its economic impact was significantly smaller than the decrease in volume, as the volume of goods with a lower tariff rate decreased in particular. In shipping, both ferries and the icebreaker Botnica showed growth. Rising service prices and wage pressure increased operating costs, financial costs also increased.

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2023 Q1 2022 +/- % Revenue 28.4 26.8 1,6 6.1 Adjusted EBITDA 13.6 13.5 0.1 0.6 Adjusted EBITDA margin 47.8%

50.4% -2.6 - Operating profit 6.8 7.2 -0.4 -5.8 Profit for the period 5.7 7.2 -1.5 -20.7 Investments 1.5 4.7 -3.2 -67.2





31.03.2023 31.12.2022 +/- Total assets 627.2 621.2 1.0% Interest bearing debt 184.4 187.4 -1.6% Other liabilities 56.2 52.9 6.2% Equity 386.7 381.0 1.5% Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

Record vessel calls on Tallinn-Helsinki line

Icebreaker Botnica contract with Baffinland for 2023 summer

Positive court ruling to end the legal dispute with SLK and Väinamere Lines

MOU with OÜ Utilitas Wind for the development of offshore wind farms

Announcement of the passenger terminal A architecture competition

Public discussion of sketch designs of the detail plans of Old City Harbour

Revenue

Revenue for the first quarter grew by EUR 1.6 million (+6.1%) year on year. All revenue streams showed growth, except cargo charges and sale of electricity. Passenger fee revenue grew the most, increasing by EUR 0.7 million (+47%) in connection with an increase in the number of passengers, the effect of which was lowered by a 10% reduction in the fee rate for passengers arriving at or departing from Old City Harbour on regularly operated ferry routes as from March 2022. Decline in cargo charges (-9%) was significantly lower than the decrease in cargo volumes (-31%) as volumes decreased mostly for cargo with lower charge rates. Revenue grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and in the segment Other, but decreased in the Cargo harbours segment by EUR 1.7 million due to lower cargo volumes.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew by EUR 2.0 million (33%) mainly through higher revenue from vessel dues and passenger fees (+EUR 1.0 million and +EUR 0.7 million, respectively), which increased due to growth in vessel calls and passenger numbers. Lease income grew (+EUR 0.2 million) due to the addition of new premises as well as higher income from the cruise terminal. Revenue from other services was mainly supported by revenue on the sale of advertising space.

In the Cargo harbours segment , revenue decreased by EUR 1.7 million (-18%) due to a decline in cargo volumes and the number of vessel calls. Revenue from vessel dues (-EUR 1.0 million), electricity sales (-EUR 0.4 million) and cargo charges (-EUR 0.2 million) decreased the most. The decline in electricity sales revenue was attributable to both lower electricity prices and smaller consumption due to lower operating volumes.

The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 1.0 million (13%), driven by a rise in the contractual fee rates (due to an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices) and supported by a higher number of trips.

The revenue of the segment Other grew by EUR 0.4 million (10%) in connection with a higher charter fee rate for the icebreaking season, which took effect in December 2022 under a new agreement signed with the Estonian Transport Administration.

EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 0.082 million because revenue growth exceeded growth in expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment, although profit on the investment in the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine decreased. In terms of segments, adjusted EBITDA grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and the segment Other and decreased in the Cargo harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 50.4% to 47.8%.

Profit

Profit before tax decreased by EUR 1.49 million (-20.7%) to EUR 5.7 million. Net profit for the period was also EUR 5.7 million, EUR 1.49 million smaller than a year earlier.

Investments

The Group invested EUR 1.5 million in the first three months of 2023, EUR 3.2 million less than a year earlier. The largest investments were made in completing the reconstruction of the outdoor area around terminal D and increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo.



Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2023 31 December 2022 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 51 957 44 387 Trade and other receivables 11 264 7 477 Contract assets 215 0 Inventories 735 749 Non-current assets held for sale 0 100 Total current assets 64 171 52 713 Non-current assets Investments in associates 2 138 2 099 Other long-term receivables 303 303 Property, plant and equipment 558 806 564 379 Intangible assets 1 812 1 735 Total non-current assets 563 059 568 516 Total assets 627 230 621 229 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Loans and borrowings 15 916 15 916 Provisions 543 2 013 Government grants 8 240 8 578 Taxes payable 1 044 1 060 Trade and other payables 8 984 9 770 Contract liabilities 3 072 62 Total current liabilities 37 799 37 399 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 168 482 171 482 Government grants 32 905 30 156 Other payables 622 449 Contract liabilities 745 767 Total non-current liabilities 202 754 202 854 Total liabilities 240 553 240 253 EQUITY Share capital at par value 263 000 263 000 Share premium 44 478 44 478 Statutory capital reserve 22 115 22 115 Retained earnings (prior periods) 51 383 25 791 Profit for the period 5 701 25 592 Total equity 386 677 380 976 Total liabilities and equity 627 230 621 229

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Revenue 28 405 26 771 Other income 341 295 Operating expenses -9 145 -8 663 Personnel expenses -5 621 -4 771 Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -7 038 -6 287 Other expenses -145 -128 Operating profit 6 797 7 217 Finance income and costs Finance income 258 31 Finance costs -1 393 -284 Finance costs - net -1 135 -253 Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method 39 227 Profit before income tax 5 701 7 191 Profit for the period 5 701 7 191 Attributable to owners of the Parent 5 701 7 191 Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.02 0.03 Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations (in euros) 0.02 0.03

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros Q1 2023 Q1 2022 Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 32 199 31 849 Cash receipts related to other income 28 20 Payments to suppliers -13 307 -12 493 Payments to and on behalf of employees -5 373 -4 359 Payments for other expenses -148 -146 Cash from operating activities 13 399 14 871 Purchases of property, plant and equipment -1 630 -5 318 Purchases of intangible assets -176 -50 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 28 Government grants received 242 1 Interest received -1 564 -5 339 Cash used in investing activities Repayments of loans received -3 000 -3 000 Interest paid -1 263 -356 Other payments related to financing activities -2 -2 Cash from/used in financing activities -4 265 -3 358 NET CASH FLOW 7 570 6 174 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 44 387 34 840 Change in cash and cash equivalents 7 570 6 174 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 51 957 41 014

