AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2023 Q1

In the first quarter, revenue increased to 28.4 million euros (+6%) and adjusted EBITDA to 13.6 million euros (+0.6%), and profit was 5.7 million euros (-21%). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 48% and the volume of investments 1.5 million euros (-67%).
In the passenger business, strong growth continued both in the number of passengers and in passenger vessel calls, including a record for vessel calls on the Tallinn-Helsinki line. The cargo volumes of liquid bulk and dry bulk decreased due to the sanctions imposed on goods of Russian origin, but its economic impact was significantly smaller than the decrease in volume, as the volume of goods with a lower tariff rate decreased in particular. In shipping, both ferries and the icebreaker Botnica showed growth. Rising service prices and wage pressure increased operating costs, financial costs also increased.
Key figures (in million EUR):
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|+/-
|%
|Revenue
|28.4
|26.8
|1,6
|6.1
|Adjusted EBITDA
|13.6
|13.5
|0.1
|0.6
|Adjusted EBITDA margin
|47.8%
50.4%
|-2.6
|-
|Operating profit
|6.8
|7.2
|-0.4
|-5.8
|Profit for the period
|5.7
|7.2
|-1.5
|-20.7
|Investments
|1.5
|4.7
|-3.2
|-67.2
|31.03.2023
|31.12.2022
|+/-
|Total assets
|627.2
|621.2
|1.0%
|Interest bearing debt
|184.4
|187.4
|-1.6%
|Other liabilities
|56.2
|52.9
|6.2%
|Equity
|386.7
|381.0
|1.5%
|Number of shares
|263.0
|263.0
|0.0%
Major events in Q1:
- Record vessel calls on Tallinn-Helsinki line
- Icebreaker Botnica contract with Baffinland for 2023 summer
- Positive court ruling to end the legal dispute with SLK and Väinamere Lines
- MOU with OÜ Utilitas Wind for the development of offshore wind farms
- Announcement of the passenger terminal A architecture competition
- Public discussion of sketch designs of the detail plans of Old City Harbour
Revenue
Revenue for the first quarter grew by EUR 1.6 million (+6.1%) year on year. All revenue streams showed growth, except cargo charges and sale of electricity. Passenger fee revenue grew the most, increasing by EUR 0.7 million (+47%) in connection with an increase in the number of passengers, the effect of which was lowered by a 10% reduction in the fee rate for passengers arriving at or departing from Old City Harbour on regularly operated ferry routes as from March 2022. Decline in cargo charges (-9%) was significantly lower than the decrease in cargo volumes (-31%) as volumes decreased mostly for cargo with lower charge rates. Revenue grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and in the segment Other, but decreased in the Cargo harbours segment by EUR 1.7 million due to lower cargo volumes.
The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew by EUR 2.0 million (33%) mainly through higher revenue from vessel dues and passenger fees (+EUR 1.0 million and +EUR 0.7 million, respectively), which increased due to growth in vessel calls and passenger numbers. Lease income grew (+EUR 0.2 million) due to the addition of new premises as well as higher income from the cruise terminal. Revenue from other services was mainly supported by revenue on the sale of advertising space.
In the Cargo harbours segment, revenue decreased by EUR 1.7 million (-18%) due to a decline in cargo volumes and the number of vessel calls. Revenue from vessel dues (-EUR 1.0 million), electricity sales (-EUR 0.4 million) and cargo charges (-EUR 0.2 million) decreased the most. The decline in electricity sales revenue was attributable to both lower electricity prices and smaller consumption due to lower operating volumes.
The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 1.0 million (13%), driven by a rise in the contractual fee rates (due to an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices) and supported by a higher number of trips.
The revenue of the segment Other grew by EUR 0.4 million (10%) in connection with a higher charter fee rate for the icebreaking season, which took effect in December 2022 under a new agreement signed with the Estonian Transport Administration.
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 0.082 million because revenue growth exceeded growth in expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment, although profit on the investment in the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine decreased. In terms of segments, adjusted EBITDA grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and the segment Other and decreased in the Cargo harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 50.4% to 47.8%.
Profit
Profit before tax decreased by EUR 1.49 million (-20.7%) to EUR 5.7 million. Net profit for the period was also EUR 5.7 million, EUR 1.49 million smaller than a year earlier.
Investments
The Group invested EUR 1.5 million in the first three months of 2023, EUR 3.2 million less than a year earlier. The largest investments were made in completing the reconstruction of the outdoor area around terminal D and increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo.
Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:
|In thousands of euros
|31 March 2023
|31 December 2022
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|51 957
|44 387
|Trade and other receivables
|11 264
|7 477
|Contract assets
|215
|0
|Inventories
|735
|749
|Non-current assets held for sale
|0
|100
|Total current assets
|64 171
|52 713
|Non-current assets
|Investments in associates
|2 138
|2 099
|Other long-term receivables
|303
|303
|Property, plant and equipment
|558 806
|564 379
|Intangible assets
|1 812
|1 735
|Total non-current assets
|563 059
|568 516
|Total assets
|627 230
|621 229
|LIABILITIES
|Current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|15 916
|15 916
|Provisions
|543
|2 013
|Government grants
|8 240
|8 578
|Taxes payable
|1 044
|1 060
|Trade and other payables
|8 984
|9 770
|Contract liabilities
|3 072
|62
|Total current liabilities
|37 799
|37 399
|Non-current liabilities
|Loans and borrowings
|168 482
|171 482
|Government grants
|32 905
|30 156
|Other payables
|622
|449
|Contract liabilities
|745
|767
|Total non-current liabilities
|202 754
|202 854
|Total liabilities
|240 553
|240 253
|EQUITY
|Share capital at par value
|263 000
|263 000
|Share premium
|44 478
|44 478
|Statutory capital reserve
|22 115
|22 115
|Retained earnings (prior periods)
|51 383
|25 791
|Profit for the period
|5 701
|25 592
|Total equity
|386 677
|380 976
|Total liabilities and equity
|627 230
|621 229
Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:
|In thousands of euros
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Revenue
|28 405
|26 771
|Other income
|341
|295
|Operating expenses
|-9 145
|-8 663
|Personnel expenses
|-5 621
|-4 771
|Depreciation, amortisation and impairment
|-7 038
|-6 287
|Other expenses
|-145
|-128
|Operating profit
|6 797
|7 217
|Finance income and costs
|Finance income
|258
|31
|Finance costs
|-1 393
|-284
|Finance costs - net
|-1 135
|-253
|Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method
|39
|227
|Profit before income tax
|5 701
|7 191
|Profit for the period
|5 701
|7 191
|Attributable to owners of the Parent
|5 701
|7 191
|Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros)
|0.02
|0.03
|Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations (in euros)
|0.02
|0.03
Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:
|In thousands of euros
|Q1 2023
|Q1 2022
|Cash receipts from sale of goods and services
|32 199
|31 849
|Cash receipts related to other income
|28
|20
|Payments to suppliers
|-13 307
|-12 493
|Payments to and on behalf of employees
|-5 373
|-4 359
|Payments for other expenses
|-148
|-146
|Cash from operating activities
|13 399
|14 871
|Purchases of property, plant and equipment
|-1 630
|-5 318
|Purchases of intangible assets
|-176
|-50
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|0
|28
|Government grants received
|242
|1
|Interest received
|-1 564
|-5 339
|Cash used in investing activities
|Repayments of loans received
|-3 000
|-3 000
|Interest paid
|-1 263
|-356
|Other payments related to financing activities
|-2
|-2
|Cash from/used in financing activities
|-4 265
|-3 358
|NET CASH FLOW
|7 570
|6 174
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period
|44 387
|34 840
|Change in cash and cash equivalents
|7 570
|6 174
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period
|51 957
|41 014
Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.
