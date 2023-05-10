Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.05.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 686 internationalen Medien
Nochmal Ad-hoc und massiver Ausbruch! 18 x Kaufen - Nicht verpassen…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2JNCS | ISIN: EE3100021635 | Ticker-Symbol:
Lang & Schwarz
10.05.23
11:03 Uhr
1,394 Euro
-0,006
-0,43 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Baltic 10
1-Jahres-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TALLINNA SADAM AS 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,3921,39611:04
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
10.05.2023 | 07:06
51 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AS Tallinna Sadam financial results for 2023 Q1

In the first quarter, revenue increased to 28.4 million euros (+6%) and adjusted EBITDA to 13.6 million euros (+0.6%), and profit was 5.7 million euros (-21%). The adjusted EBITDA margin was 48% and the volume of investments 1.5 million euros (-67%).

In the passenger business, strong growth continued both in the number of passengers and in passenger vessel calls, including a record for vessel calls on the Tallinn-Helsinki line. The cargo volumes of liquid bulk and dry bulk decreased due to the sanctions imposed on goods of Russian origin, but its economic impact was significantly smaller than the decrease in volume, as the volume of goods with a lower tariff rate decreased in particular. In shipping, both ferries and the icebreaker Botnica showed growth. Rising service prices and wage pressure increased operating costs, financial costs also increased.

Tallinna Sadam management will present the financial results of the Group at a webinars on 10 May, including webinar in Estonian starting at 13.00 (EET) (link to EST webinar) and webinar in English starting at 14.00 (EET) (link to ENG webinar).

Key figures (in million EUR):

Q1 2023Q1 2022+/-%
Revenue 28.4 26.8 1,6 6.1
Adjusted EBITDA 13.6 13.5 0.1 0.6
Adjusted EBITDA margin 47.8%
50.4%		 -2.6 -
Operating profit 6.8 7.2 -0.4 -5.8
Profit for the period 5.7 7.2 -1.5 -20.7
Investments 1.5 4.7 -3.2 -67.2


31.03.202331.12.2022+/-
Total assets 627.2 621.2 1.0%
Interest bearing debt 184.4 187.4 -1.6%
Other liabilities 56.2 52.9 6.2%
Equity 386.7 381.0 1.5%
Number of shares 263.0 263.0 0.0%

Major events in Q1:

  • Record vessel calls on Tallinn-Helsinki line
  • Icebreaker Botnica contract with Baffinland for 2023 summer
  • Positive court ruling to end the legal dispute with SLK and Väinamere Lines
  • MOU with OÜ Utilitas Wind for the development of offshore wind farms
  • Announcement of the passenger terminal A architecture competition
  • Public discussion of sketch designs of the detail plans of Old City Harbour

Revenue
Revenue for the first quarter grew by EUR 1.6 million (+6.1%) year on year. All revenue streams showed growth, except cargo charges and sale of electricity. Passenger fee revenue grew the most, increasing by EUR 0.7 million (+47%) in connection with an increase in the number of passengers, the effect of which was lowered by a 10% reduction in the fee rate for passengers arriving at or departing from Old City Harbour on regularly operated ferry routes as from March 2022. Decline in cargo charges (-9%) was significantly lower than the decrease in cargo volumes (-31%) as volumes decreased mostly for cargo with lower charge rates. Revenue grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and in the segment Other, but decreased in the Cargo harbours segment by EUR 1.7 million due to lower cargo volumes.

The revenue of the Passenger harbours segment grew by EUR 2.0 million (33%) mainly through higher revenue from vessel dues and passenger fees (+EUR 1.0 million and +EUR 0.7 million, respectively), which increased due to growth in vessel calls and passenger numbers. Lease income grew (+EUR 0.2 million) due to the addition of new premises as well as higher income from the cruise terminal. Revenue from other services was mainly supported by revenue on the sale of advertising space.
In the Cargo harbours segment, revenue decreased by EUR 1.7 million (-18%) due to a decline in cargo volumes and the number of vessel calls. Revenue from vessel dues (-EUR 1.0 million), electricity sales (-EUR 0.4 million) and cargo charges (-EUR 0.2 million) decreased the most. The decline in electricity sales revenue was attributable to both lower electricity prices and smaller consumption due to lower operating volumes.
The revenue of the Ferry segment grew by EUR 1.0 million (13%), driven by a rise in the contractual fee rates (due to an increase in the Estonian fuel cost, employment cost and consumer price indices) and supported by a higher number of trips.
The revenue of the segment Other grew by EUR 0.4 million (10%) in connection with a higher charter fee rate for the icebreaking season, which took effect in December 2022 under a new agreement signed with the Estonian Transport Administration.

EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA grew by EUR 0.082 million because revenue growth exceeded growth in expenses excluding depreciation, amortisation and impairment, although profit on the investment in the equity-accounted associate AS Green Marine decreased. In terms of segments, adjusted EBITDA grew in the Passenger harbours segment, the Ferry segment and the segment Other and decreased in the Cargo harbours segment. Adjusted EBITDA margin declined from 50.4% to 47.8%.

Profit
Profit before tax decreased by EUR 1.49 million (-20.7%) to EUR 5.7 million. Net profit for the period was also EUR 5.7 million, EUR 1.49 million smaller than a year earlier.

Investments
The Group invested EUR 1.5 million in the first three months of 2023, EUR 3.2 million less than a year earlier. The largest investments were made in completing the reconstruction of the outdoor area around terminal D and increasing the capacity of Muuga Harbour to serve ro-ro cargo.

Interim condensed consolidated statement of financial position:

In thousands of euros 31 March 2023 31 December 2022
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents 51 957 44 387
Trade and other receivables 11 264 7 477
Contract assets 215 0
Inventories 735 749
Non-current assets held for sale 0 100
Total current assets 64 171 52 713
Non-current assets
Investments in associates 2 138 2 099
Other long-term receivables 303 303
Property, plant and equipment 558 806 564 379
Intangible assets 1 812 1 735
Total non-current assets 563 059 568 516
Total assets 627 230 621 229
LIABILITIES
Current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 15 916 15 916
Provisions 543 2 013
Government grants 8 240 8 578
Taxes payable 1 044 1 060
Trade and other payables 8 984 9 770
Contract liabilities 3 072 62
Total current liabilities 37 799 37 399
Non-current liabilities
Loans and borrowings 168 482 171 482
Government grants 32 905 30 156
Other payables 622 449
Contract liabilities 745 767
Total non-current liabilities 202 754 202 854
Total liabilities 240 553 240 253
EQUITY
Share capital at par value 263 000 263 000
Share premium 44 478 44 478
Statutory capital reserve 22 115 22 115
Retained earnings (prior periods) 51 383 25 791
Profit for the period 5 701 25 592
Total equity 386 677 380 976
Total liabilities and equity 627 230 621 229

Interim condensed consolidated statement of profit or loss:

In thousands of euros Q1 2023 Q1 2022
Revenue 28 405 26 771
Other income 341 295
Operating expenses -9 145 -8 663
Personnel expenses -5 621 -4 771
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment -7 038 -6 287
Other expenses -145 -128
Operating profit 6 797 7 217
Finance income and costs
Finance income 258 31
Finance costs -1 393 -284
Finance costs - net -1 135 -253
Share of profit of an associate accounted for under the equity method 39 227
Profit before income tax 5 701 7 191
Profit for the period 5 701 7 191
Attributable to owners of the Parent 5 701 7 191
Basic and diluted earnings per share (in euros) 0.02 0.03
Basic and diluted earnings per share - continuing operations (in euros) 0.02 0.03

Interim condensed consolidated statement of cash flows:

In thousands of euros Q1 2023 Q1 2022
Cash receipts from sale of goods and services 32 199 31 849
Cash receipts related to other income 28 20
Payments to suppliers -13 307 -12 493
Payments to and on behalf of employees -5 373 -4 359
Payments for other expenses -148 -146
Cash from operating activities 13 399 14 871
Purchases of property, plant and equipment -1 630 -5 318
Purchases of intangible assets -176 -50
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 0 28
Government grants received 242 1
Interest received -1 564 -5 339
Cash used in investing activities
Repayments of loans received -3 000 -3 000
Interest paid -1 263 -356
Other payments related to financing activities -2 -2
Cash from/used in financing activities -4 265 -3 358
NET CASH FLOW 7 570 6 174
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 44 387 34 840
Change in cash and cash equivalents 7 570 6 174
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 51 957 41 014

Tallinna Sadam is one of the largest cargo- and passenger port complexes in the Baltic Sea region, which serves annually 10 million passengers and 20 million tons of cargo in average. In addition to passenger and freight services, Tallinna Sadam group also operates in shipping business via its subsidiaries - OÜ TS Laevad provides ferry services between the Estonian mainland and the largest islands, and OÜ TS Shipping charters its multifunctional vessel Botnica for icebreaking and construction services in Estonia and offshore projects abroad. Tallinna Sadam group is also a shareholder of an associate AS Green Marine, which provides waste management services.

Additional information:

Marju Zirel
Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +372 5342 6591

m.zirel@ts.ee


Kostenloser Report: Gefallene Big-Techs - Hier winken jetzt bis zu 200%!
Marktexperte ist überzeugt: Diese großen Tech-Aktien sind zu stark gefallen und kommen jetzt zurück!
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.