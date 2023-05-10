OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that in its consolidated business results (Japan GAAP - unaudited) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, net sales were 125,930 million yen (up 14.4 % from the previous fiscal year), operating income was 50,812 million yen (up 18.4 % from the previous fiscal year), ordinary income was 51,369 million yen (up 15.9 % from the previous fiscal year), and net income attributable to owners of the parent was 36,737 million yen (up 12.9 % from the previous fiscal year).

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, Capcom's core Digital Contents business delivered annual sales of 41.7 million units for its home video game software, marking a year-over-year increase. The company achieved this with the release of major new titles in its flagship series, including Resident Evil 4 and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, as well as through pursuing catalog title sales digitally. Further, the company expanded earnings by leveraging these major brands in movies, character merchandise, and eSports, while promoting efficient operations at stores and new store formats in its Arcade Operations business, and utilizing its IP in its Amusement Equipments businesses. As a result, Capcom achieved record-high net sales, the sixth consecutive year of record-high profit at all levels, and its tenth consecutive year of operating income growth.

Moving forward, for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024, Capcom anticipates net sales of 140,000 million yen and operating income of 56,000 million yen, which would result in eleven consecutive years of operating income growth and seven consecutive years of record high profit at all levels.

1. Consolidated financial results of the year ended March 31, 2023 (April 1, 2022 - March 31, 2023)

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Earnings per share million yen million yen million yen million yen yen Year ended March 31, 2023 125,930 50,812 51,369 36,737 174.73 Year ended March 31, 2022 110,054 42,909 44,330 32,553 152.48

2. Earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2024

Net sales Operating income Ordinary income Net income attributable to owners of the parent Earnings per share million yen million yen million yen million yen yen Year ending March 31, 2024 140,000 56,000 56,000 40,000 191.28 Note: Capcom discloses only full year business forecasts, as it manages its business performance on an annual basis.

ABOUT CAPCOM

Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil, Monster Hunter, Street Fighter, Mega Man, Devil May Cry and Ace Attorney. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

Forward-looking Statements

Strategies, plans, outlooks and other statements that are not historical facts are based on assumptions that use information currently available and reasonable judgments. Actual performance may be significantly different from these statements for a number of reasons. In the entertainment industry, which includes Capcom, performance may be highly volatile because of diverging user needs and other changes in market conditions. Factors that can affect Capcom's performance include: (1) the number of hit titles and sales volume in the Home Video Game Business, which accounts for the majority of sales; (2) progress in developing home video games; (3) consumer demand for home video game consoles; (4) sales outside Japan; (5) changes in stock prices and exchange rates; (6) alliances with other companies concerning product development, sales and other operations; and (7) changes in market conditions; (8) natural disasters, disease outbreaks, economic crises and other unforeseeable events. Please note that this is not a complete list of factors that can influence Capcom's operating results.

