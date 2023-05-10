DJ Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD (LEMD LN) Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI Emerging Markets UCITS ETF - Acc USD
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.7556
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 10399324
CODE: LEMD LN
ISIN: FR0010435297
