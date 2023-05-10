DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 08-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 17.7695
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 52917
CODE: WGES LN
ISIN: LU1799934499
