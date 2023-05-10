DJ Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc (SEMU LN) Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI Semiconductors ESG Filtered UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 22.5138

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1232095

CODE: SEMU LN

ISIN: LU1900066033

-------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1900066033 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SEMU LN Sequence No.: 242622 EQS News ID: 1628939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628939&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)