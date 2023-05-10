DJ Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C) (WSRI LN) Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 09:30 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index MSCI World SRI PAB UCITS ETF DR (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 78.2168

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 33157973

CODE: WSRI LN

ISIN: LU1861134382

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1861134382 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WSRI LN Sequence No.: 242616 EQS News ID: 1628927 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628927&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 03:30 ET (07:30 GMT)