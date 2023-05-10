Q Battery Metals Corp. Exploration Begins on the Pegalith Lithium Project Gatineau, Quebec

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 10, 2023 / Q Battery Metals Corp. ("Q Battery" or the "Company") (CSE:QMET)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that exploration has begun on the Pegalith project located immediately north of Gatineau, Quebec. Q Battery Metals contracted Maxima Resources Inc. ("Maxima") to complete exploration programs on two projects owned by Q Battery Metals, the Pegalith and the La Corne South.

As previously released, the Pegalith Project contains strong geological and mineralogical indicators for lithium potential. The mineral claims cover a total of 1,409 hectares (Ha) located within 25 kilometers north of Gatineau, Quebec. The claims cover or are in close proximity to 12 historic showings where small-scale mining was undertaken in the early 1900's to extract coarse-grained feldspar, quartz and mica as industrial minerals. Several of the mines also extracted apatite, tourmaline, sphene and titanite. The geologic summary for these historic mines indicate that the main lithology is pegmatite or other intrusive rocks (see Q Battery News Release dated March 12, 2023). The Phase I work program to be undertaken by Maxima Resources will include locating and sampling as many of the historically documented pegmatite showings as possible, to assess the lithium potential of those showings.

The Q Battery Metals geologic team also note that very high silver values were returned from government rock samples taken from outcrops located close to the "Mine Winning" historic mica and feldspar pegmatite body. One sample returned 600 ppm silver (approximately 20 ounces per tonne) from pegmatitic rocks. Results from government sampling were obtained from the Sigeom database. A total of 14 rock samples were shown in the database to be from within the project area. Analysis was undertaken for whole rock (18 parameters) and 12 elements (not including lithium). The rocks with high silver were noted to have high potassium, sodium and silica content as may be expected from pegmatitic or granitic rocks.

Sigeom Database Rock Samples Returning High Silver - Pegalith Project

Sample Number UTM E UTM N Rock Type Silver ppm 1990032119 448877 5065623 Pegmatite 9.2 1990032120 448877 5065623 Pegmatite 600

Following completion of the Pegalith Phase I program, the Maxima team will move to the La Corne South project to sample pegmatite and massive sulphide-bearing outcrops.

The Q Battery Metals exploration programs in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, who is also a Q Battery Metals company director.

