DJ Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (YIEL LN) Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor ESG Euro High Yield (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 96.5059
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1626087
CODE: YIEL LN
ISIN: LU1812090543
---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: LU1812090543 Category Code: NAV TIDM: YIEL LN Sequence No.: 242606 EQS News ID: 1628907 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628907&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
May 10, 2023 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)