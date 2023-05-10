DJ Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C) (UCRP LN) Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 10-May-2023 / 09:31 CET/CEST

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Amundi Index US Corp SRI UCITS ETF DR - USD (C)

DEALING DATE: 09-May-2023

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 54.041

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 7802589

CODE: UCRP LN

ISIN: LU1806495575

---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1806495575 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UCRP LN Sequence No.: 242605 EQS News ID: 1628905 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1628905&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 10, 2023 03:31 ET (07:31 GMT)