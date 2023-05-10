Anzeige
10.05.2023 | 10:46
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of bond loan issued by Huddinge Kommun_129_20230511 on STO Corporate Bonds (198/23)

Listing of bond loan issued by Huddinge Kommun_129_20230511 on STO Corporate
Bonds (Record Id 228684) 

Nasdaq Stockholm decides to officially list 1 bond loan issued by Huddinge
Kommun_129_20230511 with effect from 2023-05-11. Last day of trading is set to
2027-04-29. The instrument will be listed on STO Corporate Bonds. 

Please find instrument identifiers in the attached document.

Nasdaq Stockholm AB, Issuer Surveillance, dl-ilasto@nasdaq.com, +46 8 405 7280

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1142657
